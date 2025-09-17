Logical Surprises

RalfB
Sep 17Edited

The principal problem that you and other reactionaries are wrestling with is immorality and dishonesty in the upper classes, notably (if not exclusively) scientists. Corruptio optimi pessima. Scientists today are overwhelmingly unprincipled; they are expected to be luminaries of truth, but very few are; most are either venal, unscrupulously serving their paymasters, or conformist, slavishly promoting mainstream propaganda.

The public senses this, and this mistrust of scientists (and other authority figures) creates reactionary movements such as the Freedom movement. So far so good. Unfortunately, the mistrust of scientists easily becomes mistrust of science. Furthermore, the people most readily turning against scientists and science are the stupid ones, who view educated and knowledgeable people as a personal affront to their own ignorance and stupidity. These readily flock to reactionary movements that seem to vindicate their militant ignorance.

This influx of pernicious idiots is the bane of reactionary movements; and the Cabal notices this weakness, and works to exaggerate this situation, by astroturfing ideas such as flat-earthism, absurd varieties of creationism, UFO cults, and other idiocies; these movements are intended to subvert reactionary movements from inside, while exposing their genuine concerns to public ridicule by association. Tavistock is one of the think-tanks behind this psyop.

The intolerance you experienced as a perceived outsider was perhaps less due to ethnic factors than to your obvious better education and erudition; the Dr in front of your name was as much of a provocation as your apparent alienness. "Here is some dink with a title who is trying to tell us that we are wrong", was the sentiment that you ran afoul with. This sort of attitude is the hallmark of culpable stupidity (what you call ignorance). The only recourse is to ignore the ignorant, and try to single out people you value, and get your message across to them. Trying to convince the ignorant is a waste of time; they will end up following some simplified ideology anyway, and will in the end be a tool in the hand of the unprincipled, viz. the BLM, Cancel "culture" and similar mobs. Nec margaritas ante porcos.

damon mcclure
Sep 17

I'd like to think that race and their behaviours towards you aren't a factor but you'd know better than me.

On critical thinking I'm 100% on board, look at Australia and the sudden supply of a "hero" when they need one. The last five years was exactly Nazi ideology and now we have a puppet from a good school apoear and some of the "freedom" movement are backing the f ing idiot.

Five years they fought Nazi ideology and suddenly it's all "they want tougher boarders and protection against crime".

A bitter lol, they obviously think they'll be exempt from the sterilisation of the useless eaters....

