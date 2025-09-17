For a time I was on the fence whether or not to publish this article because may people in the “Freedom” movement will be offended. However, when I reflected on the true audience of this substack, the one I’m forbidden from posting about by the BC Supreme court order below, I realized that giving up on the truth would fail my duty to the people in this world most important to me.

I am no stranger for criticizing criminals and controlled opposition within the freedom movement. What I learned is that holding people to truth does not win “believers” in the Canadian freedom movement. Many who see themselves as freedom fighters in Canada choose to continue having faith in criminals rather than open their eyes to the reality of who they support — for example Pastor Arthur Pawloski. His video boasting about being in the pedophilia industry has been out for over 2 years. But the same way there has been no follow up from authorities about murders in hospital, there’s been no investigation into Arthur Pawloski or his “Clients”.

https://archive.org/details/artur-pawloski-bribery

First A Humorous Start:

I did not know that Flat Earthers proved Flat Earth was wrong by going to Antarctica in December of 2024. After livestreaming the midnight sun for 3 days from Union Glacier camp close to the south pole, Flerfs (Flat Earthers) admitted this was only possible if the earth was a globe. People paid and crowdfunded $35,000 each to attend.

I commend these former Flat Earthers on their diligent observation of reality and honesty. The two combined is called science in the western world. Realizing that for the sun to be visible for 24 hours at the south pole, while there is 24 hours of darkness at the north pole and the rest of the world experiences day/night cycles only happens on a globe is a foundational milestone in comprehending geometry. (I have yet to meet a Flerf who thinks that cars and the engines that propel them are magic, despite the fact that the same geometry that shows the earth is a globe also makes wheels turn and engines run.)

For those who cannot comprehend the above paragraph, I will leave an explanation in the comments in a few days.

Prejudice - The Bad Part of Flat Earth

This summer I was helping a small independence community with a music festival. One evening about 30 people were gathered in the kitchen, and a woman asked me about flat earth. I said that it is quite easy to prove the curvature of the earth. It is as simple as observing the sun at sunset or sunrise and asking someone at about 600 km away (east or west depending on whether one is observing sunrise or sunset), “Where is the sun?” The degrees of elevation in the sky for a second observer at the same time the sun is seen at 0 degrees elevation for the first observer, is the curvature of the earth.

No sooner had I explained this, than when a flat earther interrupted my explanation to say all my equations were wrong. When I asked her “What Equations?” she admitted she did not know. But she insisted she knew I was wrong because “All my equations were wrong!”. I asked her if she knew any mathematics. She admitted she didn’t know any math, but still insisted she “knew” because her husband said so.

(Wait, it gets worse.)



Her husband turned out to be equally as ignorant but with a twist. He claimed to know the earth is flat because he programmed the operating system Iridium “that is used on all GPS satellites and airplanes”; and that he worked in Geographic Information Systems (GIS). (Someone who actually worked in GIS would probably have known that Iridium is not an operating system and it is not used on all airplanes or GPS satellites. Yet he angrily went on about how he measured a length discrepancy of a plumb bob with a laser, and that his measurements proved “All the equations were wrong”, and therefore the earth was flat. When I asked him to draw out how a length discrepancy would make the earth flat he refused and changed the subject. When I said that people could prove for themselves the curvature of the earth, he started shouting that I was a loser for helping the freedom community, and finally resorted to insults before storming out of the kitchen.

Unfortunately he was one of the guest speakers

Among the topics when he took the stage, were a number of half truths about ham radios and mesh networks for communicating if cell phones and the internet was down. My speech that followed was a caution to the audience that not everyone who took the stage during that festival told the truth. I warned people to do their due diligence before accepting anything that anyone says.

But the actual problem wasn’t the liars on stage…

It was the followers.

One would think that at a “Freedom” festival people would be receptive to a message about thinking critically about what people say. Especially when the dubious credentials plied are easily proven false.

However, what surprised me was the number of attendees who rejected my message about due diligence, and chose to believe half truths and lies because they “liked” the person who spoke them.

In fact the cult of personality was so strong that when Leo, the Flat Earth “techie”, criticized various Electromagnetic radiation meters as defective, but couldn’t name the device used to check it (an oscilliscope), many stubbornly still chose to believe him.

Not knowing wasn’t the sin, it was the ignorance.

(And was it motivated by prejudice?)

The state of not knowing is the starting point for everyone in this material world. But ignorance — the act of ignoring what’s before your very eyes — is far from bliss, it can be deadly. Whether it was doctors ignoring science and blindly following claims that mRNA injections were safe; or “No Virus” believers ignoring herpes and genital warts; or Flat Earthers ignoring the sunrise and sunset that everyone can observe with their own eyes; ignorance is far from bliss, it is harmful and deadly if left uncorrected.

For me, the big question was why was Leo’s “believe everything I say” message was so widely accepted, despite the warning signs. Meanwhile my message of “Be careful of who and what you believe.” was widely rejected. The “faith” in liars even escalated to the point where the wife of one of the organizers scolded me saying, “What’s the harm in letting people believe (lies)”. She rejected my stance, that watching speakers deceive festival goers while saying nothing was wrong, and in anger she spent practically the rest of the entire festival badmouthing “Dr. Nagase” to anyone who would listen.

Is truth worthless?

Should people suffer harms from falsehoods promoted in the “Freedom Movement”? (Should they get what they “deserve” for not verifying what they’re told?)



Prejudice

Other than ethnicity, I couldn’t think of any cause as why people at the festival would choose faith in a dubious message while rejecting mine about caution. The saying “Birds of a feather flock together”, seemed to fit quite well at this freedom festival. The saying implies that people are nothing more than animals (birds). From what I described in my article “Higher Species”, I felt like I was having direct experience with a lower one. Speaking with a few of the First Nations who attended, I learned that they as well as the one attendee of African descent, felt a similar undercurrent of prejudice.

What’s the harm?

For me, the harm was vandalism to music equipment and a minivan that I had borrowed. But in the bigger picture, the harm was a loss of credibility not only for that group, but for the health and freedom movement as a whole.

What’s the harm? What’s wrong with Prejudice?

It is understandable that many might have to start with a non-judgemental mathematical view to avoid the emotional baggage that hampers discussions of prejudgment. I myself avoided the conclusion of racism for 4 years, even though racism was the likely motivation behind my loss of job and career after saving 3 patients with in Rimbey Alberta. Many times in my journey I had an uneasy feeling that I was only celebrated because I was saying things that people wanted to hear. As soon as a white doctor (E.g. Robert Malone) started saying the same things I did, I’d quickly be put on the back burner and the white doctor would be heavily promoted as a hero of freedom, even when their words were false. The 42 pages written by Grok 2 AI, where a machine writes about the mathematical implications of prejudice in the human world, is the most important work in the English language to date. For a machine in a digital world to conclude that being a pre-chosen by race or by religion in a human world are both mathematically false is a deep indictment of humanity.

To say the most important observation about humanity ever written was not written by a human would be an understatement.

Flat Earth

My initial approach to the Flat Earth psyop was to try and correct people’s misconceptions using observations that everyone can make in the real world. With observations individuals can do on their own I hoped that thinking people could then decide for themselves if the earth is curved or flat.

That was over 2 years ago.

The persistence of Flat Earth in the “Freedom Community” has changed my approach. Whether people’s continued belief in Flat Earth is rooted in prejudice because the perpetrators of the Flat Earth “Are My Kinda People!”, or they are followers who just follow whatever is heavily promoted on social media, Flat Earth for me has become a litmus test. Much like how I describe the elite in “Higher Species”, who have tests to decide whether someone is human or subhuman, Flat Earth has become a test of whether certain people and groups should continue in my life.

It’s not what you believe, it’s whether or not you are capable of figuring out your beliefs as true or false.

If it is Tavistock that is behind the well funded and heavily promoted psy ops of “Flat Earth” and “No Virus”, I give a sincere thank you. Were it not for the Flat Earth psyop, I would not know who in the freedom movement can be trusted on matters of life and death. Superficially, the freedom movement stands for the exact same thing I stand for — truth. However, in the face of pride, greed or fear, those who stay true are very few.

Addendum:

Never underestimate the hate of jealousy. No matter how much you give, the jealous will take and take while still plotting ways to cut good individuals down.