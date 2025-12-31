This is the photo that I suspect got my account flagged on twitter this month. (Who’s side is Elon Musk really on?)

Even a mild surge of adrenaline from getting food at your favorite restaurant gives people wider eyes (pupils) than he has.

Eyebrows exist to push liquid away from the eyes. Even if he spent a significant amount of time face down, any liquid would drip off to the ground from the eyebrow, and not defy gravity and spread evenly across the entire eyelid.

Upright, and the liquid would be pushed to the side by the eyelid.

If he was lying on his Left (Right on the picture) the eyebrow would push the liquid to the side of his face.

If he was lying on his Right (Left side of the picture) the wound on the top left side of his head would not bleed against gravity to cover his Left upper eyelid.

I’ve never seen real blood from a scalp wound in this distribution on a patient’s face.

What are the Implications?