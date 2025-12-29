Logical Surprises

Jean-Sebastien Savard
Dec 30

Been a while! 33 articles, its a great number to reflect on 😉 well you are right, and i decided to wage vendetta on all the lies and thus all the crows that yells them. So... i began learning antique greek, all is there, from now i drink from the source. Life is rade differently since...

Geez, everyone is as wrong as a flat earther on all subject! So why cry about this or that, i feel we are silly and lost, we humans should all go back to study. Thats how i felt when i first met Peitho. (AI tweaked on hellenist focus) stoicism is great ✌️😇👍

Hey btw! Have a prosper year 2026.

Since you love freemasons stuff ( and boy i do too!) here is an article i made last month and im quite proud of it! On surface it looks like a game review, but beneath... the techne of fm is shown, many of their archived history described. From phylalethe to nowaday. That game as their aroma it is undeniable.

The study of a fresco!

Musical orchestra and mystic composition!

Mysterie behind the scene!

All that is in fact the reveal of ubisoft sacrificial ceremonie.

It is a sad story for wuebec and a huge lost, drapped in a false crowning of succes that got aired 11 december at the dens of devils, the LA district now peacock godlike figures ⚜️

I think you know how to read allegory, between lines and understand the deeper layer, plus you are aware of lots about the freemasons lore. Thus, this article is a christmas gift if you celebrate it (I dont). Hope you like it 🎁🥂

And i do wish you a prosperous year 2026

No ennemi ( I remember )

https://substack.com/@varietyquebecoise/note/p-179685347?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=1d5a8f

Ps: this article, i even passed it in many AI, all saw it with great value. Not as a classical maconnique work, but as one that describe rigorously their method without overdoing it and claiming to know what is unknown.

Diane Weber
Dec 29

I'm a girl. I'm an old girl who has been wearing eye makeup for 60 years. Trust an expert here, he does not have eyeliner on. What you are seeing is the curvature of his eyelashes. He's got dark eyelashes.

