There was a saying about the mentality of people who talk about people, vs. people who talk about events, vs. people who talk about ideas. Particularly after the last too articles I realized that most people fall into the first category, even in the freedom movement. My 33rd article this year was going to be a very serious and very short one about how people convince themselves into believing falsehoods. Sometimes it’s through false authority by invoking an “expert” like Einstein (even though on the points where he’s wrong, even a child can figure out). But I realize that going any further than that will be too much for many people. So here’s my light reading article for the end of the year.

Does JD Vance wear eyeliner?

Pay particular attention to the skin between the lashes.

Picture taken from the conservative website article:

https://dailycaller.com/2024/07/24/jd-vance-cincinatti-bengals-column-iraq-war/

Does invoking the “Authority” of the Vice President of the United States support arguments?

After looking at the above photo, does invoking “JD Vance” still lend support to arguments?

Does it matter?

(Should it Matter?)

Eye make up was serious business in Egyptian times, with Pharohs prominently displaying elaborate eye paint.

When a Pirate says Aye Aye, are they really saying Eye Eye - as in Look Look?

Does Pirate black eye culture have it’s roots in the see all eye culture of Egypt?

Is Egyptology important? (Particularly amongst the Elite?)

Elon Musk and Egypt.

An Eye Pyramid on every one dollar bill.

Might the display of eye make up amongst leaders signify a gradual return to an Egyptian format of civilization?