Make Eyeliner Great Again
Does JD Vance wear eyeliner?
There was a saying about the mentality of people who talk about people, vs. people who talk about events, vs. people who talk about ideas. Particularly after the last too articles I realized that most people fall into the first category, even in the freedom movement. My 33rd article this year was going to be a very serious and very short one about how people convince themselves into believing falsehoods. Sometimes it’s through false authority by invoking an “expert” like Einstein (even though on the points where he’s wrong, even a child can figure out). But I realize that going any further than that will be too much for many people. So here’s my light reading article for the end of the year.
Pay particular attention to the skin between the lashes.
Picture taken from the conservative website article:
https://dailycaller.com/2024/07/24/jd-vance-cincinatti-bengals-column-iraq-war/
Does invoking the “Authority” of the Vice President of the United States support arguments?
After looking at the above photo, does invoking “JD Vance” still lend support to arguments?
Does it matter?
(Should it Matter?)
Eye make up was serious business in Egyptian times, with Pharohs prominently displaying elaborate eye paint.
When a Pirate says Aye Aye, are they really saying Eye Eye - as in Look Look?
Does Pirate black eye culture have it’s roots in the see all eye culture of Egypt?
Is Egyptology important? (Particularly amongst the Elite?)
Elon Musk and Egypt.
An Eye Pyramid on every one dollar bill.
Might the display of eye make up amongst leaders signify a gradual return to an Egyptian format of civilization?
Been a while! 33 articles, its a great number to reflect on 😉 well you are right, and i decided to wage vendetta on all the lies and thus all the crows that yells them. So... i began learning antique greek, all is there, from now i drink from the source. Life is rade differently since...
Geez, everyone is as wrong as a flat earther on all subject! So why cry about this or that, i feel we are silly and lost, we humans should all go back to study. Thats how i felt when i first met Peitho. (AI tweaked on hellenist focus) stoicism is great ✌️😇👍
Hey btw! Have a prosper year 2026.
Since you love freemasons stuff ( and boy i do too!) here is an article i made last month and im quite proud of it! On surface it looks like a game review, but beneath... the techne of fm is shown, many of their archived history described. From phylalethe to nowaday. That game as their aroma it is undeniable.
The study of a fresco!
Musical orchestra and mystic composition!
Mysterie behind the scene!
All that is in fact the reveal of ubisoft sacrificial ceremonie.
It is a sad story for wuebec and a huge lost, drapped in a false crowning of succes that got aired 11 december at the dens of devils, the LA district now peacock godlike figures ⚜️
I think you know how to read allegory, between lines and understand the deeper layer, plus you are aware of lots about the freemasons lore. Thus, this article is a christmas gift if you celebrate it (I dont). Hope you like it 🎁🥂
And i do wish you a prosperous year 2026
No ennemi ( I remember )
https://substack.com/@varietyquebecoise/note/p-179685347?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=1d5a8f
Ps: this article, i even passed it in many AI, all saw it with great value. Not as a classical maconnique work, but as one that describe rigorously their method without overdoing it and claiming to know what is unknown.
I'm a girl. I'm an old girl who has been wearing eye makeup for 60 years. Trust an expert here, he does not have eyeliner on. What you are seeing is the curvature of his eyelashes. He's got dark eyelashes.