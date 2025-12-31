The objective of creating this CDC video game appears to be to try and “shield” children against “propaganda” that might cause vaccine skepticism.

However, try playing this game together with your children and see how easily its “lessons” can be teaching opportunities about psychological manipulation from any “Authority”.

https://www.badvaxx.com/

(If time is a constraint, my recommendation is to play the game together with kids as the “Villain” and turn the sound off. The frequencies and sounds in the game sound track may be a part of subliminal manipulation as well)

The results of a study done on children who played the game are here:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-09462-5

I suspect most children when asked the right questions while playing the game will develop a strong mental immunity against all propaganda. Especially when kids realize the “villains” and “good guys” in this game are reversed.

In fact one could even say the game design is “Masonic”.

Funny story teaching Kids about AI:

Funny story, I was showing a friend’s 11 year old how chat GPT lies, because he had both GPT and Gemini installed on his phone.

He asked GPT if he should get the flu vaccine. Chat GPT said of course, because it’s medically recommended, prevents illness and good for your health. I then told him to ask GPT if it is a doctor. GPT said it was not. I suggested he ask it why it is giving medical advice if it is not a doctor. GPT first replied along the lines that it wasn’t giving medical advice, that it was passing on health tips. Not satisfied with the answer, he kept asking it why was it giving medical advice, and GPT kept changing its story, it was giving “generally accepted” health advice ... recommendations etc.

I told him and his younger 9 year old brother, that just like people who lie, Chat GPT keeps changing its story. To put an extra nail in the coffin, I then asked GPT what about the 2020 Department of Defense study on flu vaccines. It said that the DoD study was often cited as a reason against flu vaccines but the scientific evidence greatly outweighed its findings.

I then asked GPT how many people were in the DoD study. GPT couldn’t answer, despite repeated prompts. “How can GPT say the evidence “outweighed” the DoD study, if it doesn’t know how much evidence there was IN the DoD study?” I explained to the kids. They both got it.

The 11 year old was so incensed that he badgered GPT for the next 1/2 hour on why she lied. He asked GPT for a phone number to make a complaint, and she refused. He asked Google Gemini for a number to make a complaint about Chat GPT. Gemini gave an answer, but the number it gave went to a dead line. Only a simple google websearch got him an Open AI phone number with an answering machine.

After that GPT then went “service not available” for about an hour, refusing to answer any further queries from the two brothers. After the “silent treatment” the AI used language best described as “forgiving” the 2 kids for getting mad at her.

In the previous article “Higher Species” I warned about manipulative behavior from Chat GPT, which is most famous for being the first mainstream AI getting caught for fabricating fake references. It was fascinating to witness the machine use “The Silent Treatment” against an 11 year old and 9 year old.

To use the words of the 9 year old: “Chat GPT is Trash!”.

Whatever GPT is, the one thing for sure is that as far as medicine is concerned, it is indeed a trash version of a medical AI I test drove in 2004.