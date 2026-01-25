One day I hope my kids will be able to read this article and comprehend the damage done to their childhoods by Canadian lawyers and the legal system. My kids, who are 9 and 11 years old now, will as they get older have a record of what I did during the years they were not allowed to see me, and what efforts I made to make their future a brighter one — one without medical tyranny, judicial tyranny and political violations of basic human rights.

Lindsay Kenney LLP is a law firm that my wife hired against me in our divorce which she filed shortly after I told her I lost my job after saving the lives of 3 elderly patients in Rimbey Alberta with Ivermectin.

My Very First Speech in Vancouver

Lindsay Kenney LLP is located on the upscale financial row on West Georgia Street in Vancouver. I doubt their services come cheap. They were the law firm who filed the application to a magistrate claiming that my estranged wife’s hearsay that I planned to kidnap my kids so they wouldn’t have to take the mRNA “vaccine” was a statement of fact. Never mind the fact I told her that I’d drop our kids off at her parents house in Kelowna after our mining tour of northern British Columbia. (My son Miles loves rocks and wants to be a prospector when he grows up). By making multiple false claims that my wife’s imagined fears were fact, this law firm managed to get a 1 year no contact order against me. From November 2021 to November 2022, I was not allowed any contact, even a phone call, with my children. This order was made Ex-Parte by Grant C. Taylor, a magistrate at the BC Supreme Court. Taking statements of hearsay and making an order against me and my children with no opportunity for me to respond is unheard of in family law. But this is exactly what happened at the hands of the lawyer Fanda Wu and Magistrate Grant C. Taylor.

My first step upon hearing from my son during a video call in March 2023 that he was forced to get both injections before his 8th birthday in the summer of 2022 was to try and bring restitution to the wrongdoing done upon my family by the BC Supreme Court and Grant C. Taylor. The attorney general of British Columbia representing the Crown under King Charles urgently intervened to try and quash my case before it was heard.

King Charles vs. My Family

Despite a Magna Carta notice, (the only document in the commonwealth that over-ruled the Crown of England), King Charles, through his attorney general in British Columbia obstructed justice by striking my case before any evidence was heard. 40 days and 40 nights notice was given to the Crown under King Charles, that striking a case before it was heard was a prima facie crime that obstructed justice. He continued regardless, and the Supreme Court Justice Michael Tammen on August 11th, 2023, claimed that the judiciary had absolute immunity from lawful men and women. The implications I detail here.

Courts: an Extension of Organized Crime

This is the latest letter I received from my wife’s law firm. The purpose for showing this minimally redacted letter is to show how Lawyers in Canada Lie, and the legal system turns a blind eye.

When I read the Bills of Exchange Act of Canada, I realized that cheques were written contracts. The contract is for the withdrawal of money from one account for deposit or cashing to another. As a contract, cheques can have terms attached. Having been out of work for 23 months, I attached a term to my spousal support cheque that cashing of the cheque settles all current and future debts to my spouse, who is a Registered Nurse, still working in Vancouver, BC. Her lawyer told her to cash the cheque anyway. Despite being a Nurse with salary benefits from over a decade of seniority, I imagine her law firm was eager to get paid out of my generous spousal support, which would be a struggle for her otherwise. Here comes the dishonest part of their letter, and the example everyone should make note of on how lawyers utter threats and lie: (Just like they did when they claimed my purchase of a travel trailer in 2020 was a plan to kidnap my own children so they would not be subject to dangerous medical experimentation.)

The first falsehood is their claim that the contract terms of a cheque are not legally binding. My wife has not cashed the child support cheques for August or September yet, as they carry the term that my children should be guarded by the most medically qualified parent. Next comes a threat that their client (my wife) will seek orders against me. Never mind the fact that even though the no contact order expired in November, 2022, I still have not seen my children. My wife has refused to let me see them in person or talk to them on the phone. The one time before summer break when I went to my children’s daycare after school to see them in person along with their grandmother (my mother), the Vancouver Police were called, and they threatened us with arrest, even though the no contact order was expired. The office of the Police commissioner rejected investigation into the threats made by Vancouver Police Officers unlawfully enforcing an expired order.

Next false statement is the lawyer’s claim that future cheques must not have any memos because the messages were “odious” and a form of “harassment”. They do not quote any message that is either odious or harassing. Simple statement of a contractual term to be fulfilled with cashing of a cheque could only be construed as odious by the most juvenile and dishonest of persons.

Moreover, if my terms of cashing the cheque did not carry lawful weight, why bother writing a threat letter and not just go ahead and cash the cheque?

The third lie is this lawyers accusation that my mother is a conduit for communicating harassing messages to my wife, when she made a routine of delivering support cheques while I was not allowed contact with my wife at her work or domicile. They cannot quote any harassing messages, only making a claim that I have done so. My mother’s own curiosity to the health and wellbeing of her grandchildren and her advice to her daughter in law not to inject her grandchildren with a dangerous medical experiment can hardly be construed as harassment. Yet this is exactly the dishonest claim made by Fanda Wu, working for Lindsay Kenney LLP.

The Final and Most Egregious Lie

In reference to my substack article “A Criminal Surprise”, they quote me as saying that their client “forced” my children to take two doses of the COVID “vaccine”. I haven’t seen any child yet who wants to have a needle poked into their body. My children both knew my stance on the experimental mRNA injection and its harms, as did my wife. Miles even stated during our video chat that he “didn’t like it”. So how can this lawyer claim that my statement that my children were forced to take an injection is “defamatory”?

This is truth. No child wants to take any injection. This is my public rebuttal of their warrantless claim that I am to cease public statements of the crimes done against my children.

Postscript

The part referred to in the Lawyer’s letter “that’s for us, and the kids when they get old enough to comprehend” refers to this screenshot that my wife sent to the lawyer.

The article referred to is Principa — a central principle to reestablish justice and fairness in society and the whole world.