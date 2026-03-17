A letter that I published in my article about seeking asylum February 2025 had the following text redacted due to the Ex Parte publication ban by the British Columbia Supreme Court :

On November 15th, 2023, I visited my children at their daycare in Vancouver. Talking with my daughter outside, I asked where her brother was, and she pointed to the ground where he was lying on the damp and cold concrete by the parking lot. I picked my son off the ground where he had been lying, and his playmate in the playground prompltly stated “Miles always lays on the ground when we’re playing”.

As an ER physician, one of the signs of heart disease in children is weakness with exertion accompanied by laying down. This reduces the load on the heart until the lightheadedness or weakness resolves. Children often do not complain of chest pains as adults do and often resume playing when feeling better. I instructed my son to tell his mother he needs a heart test with stickers on his chest (EKG). That day I phoned my wife and instructed her to have our son checked for myocarditis as noted by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics edition to be a significant side effect of mRNA vaccines for covid. Two days later I followed up with my children at the daycare and my son reported to me that he had no sticker test for his heart. I called an ambulance, due to the fact that Vancouver ACLS ambulances have on board EKG machines that can perform the test and report to ER physicians without going to the ER. The daycare staff called the police, and I brought my mother to the daycare, who is the grandmother of my son, to accompany him during the visit with paramedics. I was forced to leave the daycare due to accusations of trespassing. My mother reported to me that the Vancouver police had called off the ambulance, and as far as I know my son was never checked for myocarditis.

Later that month, (November 24, 2023) Justice Taylor of the BC supreme court made a no contact order against me banning me from coming within 1/2 kilometer of two hospitals closest to me, the daycare and my wife’s residence on the University campus. I was not only forbidden from going to the hospital by this order, but restricted from travel across Vancouver as 4 main east / west thoroughfares are within 1/2 kilometer of Vancouver General Hospital.

On December 18, 2023 another order by Justice Taylor of the BC supreme court banned all publication online on the topics of my children, my wife and her lawyers including but not limited to “indirect references” and “causing to be published (by others) “ any content online on the topics which I have been banned from speaking about. This has put me at danger of arrest over posts made by people who I may not know.