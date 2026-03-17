Logical Surprises

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
Mar 17Edited

Dr Makis recently managed to get out of Canada it seems to me. He's posting again - so he must have gotten out. I wondered if he was going to get stopped at the border, like I believe happened to you Daniel... Perhaps you can go and work with him ? Or are you still stuck here in Canahell ? I think you stay because of your children, but honestly, if you can get to a friendly homeland you can wait for your children to grow up and then come to see you.

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Lisa Hegler's avatar
Lisa Hegler
Mar 17

My heart goes out to you. I am so sorry this has and still is happening to you

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