If the Japanese secret police, Foreign Ministry or even Ministry of Interior wanted to interview me while I was in Japan they could have quite easily. For 1/2 of 2024, I had monthly and sometimes twice monthly meetings in Tokyo about getting citizenship in Japan. My relatives had contact info, and I would have even traveled to Tokyo from wherever I was in asia to meet them if it would help me get alternate citizenship.

However, that was not the case. As I described in more detail in an earlier article: https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/157458821/if-the-objective-is-no-longer-arrest-what-is-it my relatives appeared to have been asked by Japanese special police to collect an address for me in Japan. I say “Japanese Special Police” because it was that 1 question that my nephew refused to answer, saying it was “Private”. The “ruse” to get me to give an address, was that suddenly my cousin had no “space” to store my carry on suitcase in the suburbs, so he had to mail it to me ASAP. Even after I went to Tokyo in person and picked up my belongings, my relative still insisted a mailing address from me. “For what?” I asked, getting no satisfactory answer.

( Seriously, is that the best “story” a special police force / spy agency can come up with? )

Address while “Travelling”?

Why is this so suspicious?

If anyone wanted to send letters for me in Japan, and I received a number from Canada related to extra documentation, they could have sent it to one of my relatives, where I could pick it up in a day or two if urgent. There is no reason to have an address specifically for ME in Japan, unless it was a package that the sender wanted to make 100% sure that it was something that only I opened.

Second “attempt”…on an airplane?

I was on a short regional flight from Kyuushuu to Tokyo, when during takeoff and ascent, I noticed unusual sounds coming from the Right jet engine. During my years of work, I took many regional flights, to get to and from rural areas and between the provinces of BC and Alberta. Having had my fair share of propeller plane flights, I was shocked to hear and feel more vibrations in my seat from the right engine than a prop plane during take off; but I WAS IN A JET. Specifically, a regional jet from circa 2015 or later, operated (and therefore likely maintained) entirely within Japan.

I called the stewardess over and told her about the engine problem on the right side. She looked like she was thinking hard about what excuse to make until I interrupted her and said, (In Japanese) “Do you hear this sound coming from the OTHER side?”

She turned around and went straight to the pilot’s cockpit. A minute later the right engine was off. Complete silence from the right side of the plane.

We arrived in Tokyo and I was given no follow up. Later, a pilot friend told me that mechanical problems inside the engine won’t necessarily show up on the dashboard until something actually breaks badly enough that there is a loss of oil, electrical or both.

Back in Canada

Last weekend I came down with an unusual combination of illnesses. It started with a classic Influenza presentation, severe myalgias (muscle aches) accompanied by a high fever (40 Celsius) and rigors. I let it “burn itself out” over 24 hours, taking nothing to reduce the fever. However, when it started to come back the next day with prominent myalgias again, I ran myself through on all the influenza frequencies on a Rife machine. Hours later, all the myalgias and fevers were gone. Completely.

However, the next day I developed a deep cough with copious dark green sputum and blood. The fever wasn’t that high around 38 Celsius, but I had audible crackles when I breathed that I could hear without a stethoscope. This is a moderate to severe pneumonia - because of the blood coming up with coughing. So I ran the pneumonia frequencies on myself with the Rife machine. Again, a couple hours later, everything resolved. Dark sputum turned white, blood was gone, and crackles with breathing were cured as well.

However, by late that night, a clear runny nose started, bronchial cough (a drier sounding hack) and the thick white sputum turned into thinner yellowish and clear sputum. This came along with severe headaches, far out of proportion to any sinusitis that I’ve ever had before. I ran through the rife machine settings for adenovirus and coronavirus — as these are the two most common causes of copious runny nose, but there was no effect. The only relief I was able to find was about 10 hours after running the arbovirus settings on the Rife machine. Severe ice picks with sledgehammers headache to absolutely no headaches in less than 1/2 a day.

Though arboviruses include the eastern equine encephalitis virus famous on the news for causing 6pm “curfews” in the eastern USA during the summer of 2024, and Venezuelan equine encephalitis viruses that were used to create Replicon self replicating mRNA vaccines, all the known infectious encephalitises caused by Alphaviruses require a mosquitoe or tick bite for transmission. I’ve had neither during the winter of 2024/2025.

The runny nose, sinus congestion, and bronchitis cough persisted, but without the headache were easily manageable. The proof of encephalitis was in the brain damage I noticed on Friday while I was playing piano for an open mic event. Normally, on music that I’ve practiced and played publically hundreds of times, my left hand automatically follows the tempo and beat without my having to think about it. However, yesterday’s case was that my “bassline” hand could not catch the beat, even with me concentrating and only playing with my left hand.

Today, with much effort, and playing only bass guitar along to music to retrain my ears and hand to pick up rhythm, tempos and beats, I am back to about 65% of what I was before last weekend. Clinically detectable brain damage is not a characteristic of sinusitis or bronchitis. This week I checked around to see if anyone else I had been around had the constellation of pneumonia, flu, sinusitis, bronchitis and severe headaches, but so far no one had anything like what I just had.

How did they do it?

My strongest suspicion is that something was put in the airvents of the minivan I often drive. The same one pictured in this article about :

The reasons are as follows:

Prolonged exposure just to me can be done in a vehicle.

Knowledge of Police, CSIS and other agencies through surveillance of what vehicle I use to get around when transporting music equipment to gigs. Regular parking of the vehicle I use in an underground garage - where wind cannot blow away any infectious power And sunlight cannot inactivate an infectious powder.

Easy access to the air intake for the vehicle cabin under the grate beneath the front wiperblades. (See links below:)

So long as the powder is fine enough, non-hepa filters will do nothing to stop the blower motor from sucking in whatever is on the leaf filter grate under the wipers as soon as the car starts.

p.s. I haven’t forgotten about the “Secrets of Language” part 2, it’s just that my mind hasn’t been up to explaining more advanced concepts this week. Hopefully over the next month I will finish that series.