Over the past year and a half a number of doctors, prominent for holding positions that are financially inconvenient to pharmaceutical interests have died. Some of those deaths were under suspicious circumstances.

Dr. Rashid Buttar, at age 57, retired major from the US Army who served in special forces died on May 18, 2023, where he suspected he had been poisoned. https://agemed.org/e-journal/in-memoriam-may-2023-dr-rashid-buttar/



8 Cancer physicians, allegedly with a breakthrough in Cancer treatment and cure died in Brazil in August of 2024. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/brazil-plane-crash-cancer-doctors-killed-cause-b2594898.html



danielnagase.substack.com as a profound threat to establishments would be an understatement. Being careful not to “make enemies” comes as a consideration secondary to sharing truth. Invincibility starting from the mind has no enemies (無敵).

Thus far because of the failure of Canada’s “Justice” system, I have named:

Dr. Peachell of Trail hospital ICU having committed premeditated murder:

ER and ICU homicide at the hands of Dr. Craig Domke and Brittany Kula at the University of Alberta Hospital:

aggravated assault causing bodily harm, possibly to keep a child perpetually dependent on ventilators, at the hands of a respirology team led by Dr. Mark Chilvers in BC Children’s hospital:

lying to assume custody of an infant by the BC Social Workers, Breanne Lande and Jennifer Donnelly (Perhaps motivated by a significant budgetary incentive from assuming custody of a special needs child) :

conspiracy for forcible confinement by Dr. Anne Watt, followed by aggravated assault and attempted murder by psychiatrists Drs Peter Lim, and Allan Burgman at the Lions Gate Hope Center, along with Ryan Clements, Dr. Peggy Firstbrook, Kathryn Beck and Neurologist Dr. Bing Wei Wang as nocent accessories:

As a result of being named, the women and men above may see me as an “Enemy”. My feeling about them is different. I simply see them as humans who have done wrong. Wrongdoing from a greater perspective is a starting point for redemption - that is movement of the soul towards right. For the above named individuals, I have not observed movement towards right. Neither has the judicial system made any motion to make their victims “right”. Why this is the case, I discovered and wrote about in 2023. The court system has no accountability to law, with Judges and magistrates claiming absolute legal immunity. (This makes them accountable only to people that show up at the Judge or Magistrate’s doorstep outside the law.)

Frequently, the reaction of many people to being witness of their own wrongdoing is to “dig their heels in”. Akin to the animal phenomenon of being obstinate - refusing to move. Many insist that "there’s nothing wrong” to avoid making things right,. (More on animal like mentalities and behavior patterns in the footnote.)

When the wrongdoing is hidden by confidentiality, non disclosure agreements, or even secret “rites of passage”, there is little external motivation to “make right”.

When wrongdoings are “discovered”, another common response is to “attack” the messenger. Lawsuits, threats and imprisonment are common in this day and age. e.g.Julian Assange and Edward Snowden. These actions try to silence what’s right.

The most severe attack is assassination. From a psychopath’s perspective it deters further truthtelling. (However, from a truthtelling perspective, stories of injustice only amplify movements to expose truth)

In Canada assassination can be quite affordable, as low as $50,000 Canadian. For 9 doctors and 4 bureaucrats that works out to less than $4,000 each. If they wanted to hire an “expert” for over twice the price, those 13 individuals could each make a contribution of $10,000 or less to pay for a job. (They may even get monthly installments with friendly front door collection — forever.)

Why would people attack the person who reveals their wrongs instead of just redeeming themselves by making things right? What motivates Vengeance?

The most common causes I see are: Pride - Wrongs witnessed by others injures pride. Sloth - Some wrongs take great efforts and sincerity to be made right. Greed - If the wrongdoing was profitable, an obstinate animal does not want to give it back.



What hinderances might there be to such a conspiracy to murder for vengeance?

(My thought is that vengeance is a psychological manipulation which is religiously perpetrated through culture. The purpose being to facilitate perpetual wars. )

Mobility - If the vengeful 13 do not know where in the world I am, they cannot enact their desires for vengeance. Location - if they do not know my schedule or living situation(s) any contractor they might hire may fail to do the job (but collect payment regardless). Lack of intelligence - If they have no intelligence of my defenses and network, preparations for assassination will be difficult.

What allies might a vengeful 13 have?

The Canadian Government RCMP CSIS

The “Justice” system Vancouver police officers who are “Upset” over revelations of Masonry within their leadership. e.g. A former Vancouver Police chief with a wife and children being outed publicly as Gay. Supreme Court Judges Michael Tammen; Heather J. Holmes; and the first name unspecified “JUSTICE TAYLOR”:

Unnamed parties.

Have the governmental and legal “Allies of vengeance” acted to facilitate my assassination?

Canadian Government: Revoked my passport limiting my international mobility. Justice system: Issued order banning me from being within 1/2 km of the two hospitals nearest to my usual domicile. Preventing entry into an Emergency Department for a poisoning or assault increases chances of death from an assassination attempt: Trauma — Vancouver General Hospital is British Columbia’s designated Quaternary Trauma center. Poisoning — Vancouver General Hospital, as a Quaternary center, also has diagnostic labs and tests not available at other hospitals to test for less common toxins. as the “Protection Order” by “THE HONORABLE JUSTICE TAYLOR” makes no exception for emergencies to allow me within 1/2 km of Vancouver General Hospital, I am prevented from accessing first aid. Unnamed Parties: Collected intelligence by entering my home and leaving a not so subtle message that they were there. (Was it to plant a bug or just to say “shut up”?) Obtained updated images of my current appearance by surveilling me using a drone on January 14th in Steveston BC. Restricted my winter mobility on Highways by breaking my window on February 13th, 2025; and then stealing my travel bag containing my 1 month travel allocation of $80 per day in cash.

Who are the “Unnamed” parties?

I do not know yet. But here are my suspects:

What might these “Unnamed” parties all have in Common?

Dossiers:

(The Intelligence and Information Files on targets)

Why the system keeps detailed records:

Bureaucracies generally keep records of all their activities. For example: Medical Records Judicial Records Government Records

Particularly with organized Criminal or Clandestine bureaucracies, keeping records is essential to keeping track of who needs to be paid , who got paid , and targets that the bureaucracy has to “Get Even” with. For Psychopaths, “Getting Even” with anyone who insults, damages, or threatens their system is a matter of life and death. https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/155767179/psychopaths-part Psychopaths living in a “dog eat dog” world, live in fear of other psychopaths. They must “keep up appearances” to not appear weak in order to avoid becoming victims themselves.



The Dossier(s) of Dr. Nagase

I recently learned from someone who used to do network surveillance for CSIS and RCMP, that when an agent or contractor fails to collect enough desired information on a target, managers will pass the Dossiers to new agents and / or private contractors. The hope is that “a different set of eyes” will have a different angle or be more aggressive in their surveillance and pursuit of a target. His impression was that my file had already been passed between dozens of agents.

The less they can find, the more aggressively they will try to create “set ups” like the plan for an armed standoff in Edmonton. Particularly, if I am continuously spoiling controlled opposition, assets for future controlled opposition, or setups meant for other people, stopping me would be a very high priority. When my activities cover discoveries of the social “(secret) Rites of Passage” used to maintain loyalty and secrecy within systems of leadership, I become a clear and present danger to the their establishment. Ironically, their own system appears to fortell the demise of its own system of secrecy.

Even before being followed by agents halfway across the country from BC to Winnipeg, and diffusing the Armed Standoff “special operation” described in the previous article, I noticed unusual police activity wherever I went.

In Calgary early in 2022, I was searching for a second electron microscope to analyze samples of Pfizer and Moderna. There I had my first encounter with the Calgary police. (They were the Canadian police force that achieved international fame for assaulting people for playing hockey outside during COVID. ) I was travelling from a friends house in suburban Calgary towards central Calgary, when within 5 minutes of reaching the main road I saw a Calgary Police SUV following me. The SUV persisted in staying behind me despite my speed being slightly less than the surrounding traffic. I kept driving slower and slower, until finally I forced the Police SUV to come up beside me at an intersection. I rolled down my window, and the officer with an open laptop in the passenger seat did the same. He hurriedly said, “Hi Dr. Nagase. We’ve seen all your videos…”

The light turned green and the Calgary Police SUV was forced to move along with traffic. I stayed in the slower curb lane, and pulled into a strip mall parking lot nearby. I sent messages and coordinated meetings on my phone while I watched marked and unmarked police cruisers pull into the strip mall parking lot every 3-5 minutes. They would drive around or behind me and then head back to the main road. A different one each time. This continued for just under 2 hours. Once the regular police visits stopped, I drove to meet a new contact with the scientific equipment I needed.

For Context: This high priority Police Attention was all because of my opposition to mRNA human experimentation, saving 3 lives with ivermectin and / or my independent analysis of Pfizer and Moderna injections.

One must ask, how many Calgary Municipal Police have their names in my dossier? If they have seen “All my videos” I’m quite sure there is more than 1, with at least 1 or more sergeants and supervisors higher up the chain of command. The relevance of how many agents are written in my dossier I will explain near the end.

What is the purpose of devoting such massive resources for surveillance?

Arrest?

or a

Conspiracy to murder?

For an Arrest, all the crown would have to do is ask an agent to post online on a topic that I’ve been banned from talking about. A BC Supreme court order from Justice Taylor already laid the groundwork for such an arrest.

“indirect reference” to a topic I’ve been banned from talking about is all that is needed to arrest me. It could be practically anything. For example: THIS https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/156332318/ironically-by-saying-a-man-stands-for-family

The next section of Supreme Court Justice Taylor’s order says I am prohibited from “causing to be published…”. This allows anyone who has heard my name to claim that I was the cause of them to publish on a topic that I have been prohibited from speaking about. This can also fabricate a “cause” for my arrest.

Putting an “asset” at risk by entering my house at night; surveilling me by drone; or revoking my passport is all unnecessary if the goal is simply to arrest. Arrest for inadvertently travelling within 1/2 kilometer of Vancouver General Hospital also does not require unlawful entry and drone surveillance.

If the objective is no longer Arrest, what is it?

Assassination?

The events that happened while I was in Japan in 2024 may give some perspective:

Last year, I tried to get Japanese citizenship. Not long after I started the process by bringing my father’s Japanese citizenship, and the family register from my father’s ancestral town to the citizenship office, my family started acting strangely. Despite living in the suburbs, a cousin at whose place I stored a carry on luggage, suddenly did not have space for my belongings. He wanted my address in Japan to mail me my stuff. I told him that would be unnecessary as I could pick up my luggage on my next trip to Tokyo in 2 days. I offered to go to his house directly to gather my belongings.

Through my nephew, I was told not to go to their house. They would drive to downtown Tokyo from the suburb to deliver my luggage in person. When we met, my nephew first asked for my permission to record a video. I asked why. He said it was “for the record”. “What record?” I asked, and his answer was that so there were no misunderstandings. Misunderstandings about what? I came to get all my belongings. He then asked for my address in Japan. I asked why again, and got no satisfactory answer.

When recording a family video, no one asks for permission while the video is already rolling. What kind of record was this video being taken for? A court record? Is it a Japanese rule that everyone recorded must give their permission on the recording for it to be taken in as evidence?

Why was a video of me going to be used in court?

What was going on?

I asked if the Japanese Police were involved. No answer was given. When I pressed my nephew if the Japanese SPECIAL Police were involved, he said the matter was private and that he could not tell me.

If the Japanese police wanted to talk to me honestly, my contact information was always with the citizenship office. If they wanted to talk confidentially, they could have asked any of my relatives for my instant messenger ID’s. If they wanted to talk in person, the citizenship office booked numerous appointments for me to translate and deliver supplemental documents from Canada. They could have met me anytime before, during or after a citizenship meeting. I was flying into Tokyo practically every month. Whatever they wanted to know, my mRNA activism, my reason for wanting a Japanese passport, or just to “chat”, I would have happily met.

Some months later my citizenship request was denied, and the only reason given was that I was born Canadian. Meanwhile Japan is in a severe population decline with not enough working age adults to maintain the aging population. Numerous Ukrainians received Japanese citizenship during this time as refugees with full government support, but I could not be added as 1 more working age adult to the country.

Being the subject of a Covert operation in one’s own country is one thing, but becoming a target of covert ops in 2 countries makes me think I have a pretty hefty dossier here in Canada. To involve Japan, names from the department of foreign affairs, perhaps even the privy council must be in my dossier.

Why are all the names in my dossier so important?

Because they can ALL be trapped in a Conspiracy to Murder. (If something should ever “happen” to me)

(Ironically this is exactly the charge undercover officers tried to get against the Coutts 4 that I talked about in “The Price of Cowardice”.)

Revoking my passport to limit my movement, vandalism to prevent winter travel, collection of information on my current appearance, my current whereabouts, and my patterns of movement are all relevant to assassination planning.

In the 5 months since I’ve published my series about the Replicon Vaccine, Meiji Pharmaceuticals claims to have lost 5.5 billion yen in sales (about 50 million Canadian Dollars). Their corporate grievance is over the perception that their self replicating RNA vaccine is a bioweapon. https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15566602 The first article in my series described Replicon vaccines as far more dangerous than nuclear weapons. This likely had a key part in making the association of self replicating vaccines to biological warfare.

Within Canada and the British Commonwealth, I don’t know how much I cost the crown as far as refusals of mRNA injections. I suspect my damage to the system sits around at least 1 million dollars over lost human experiments.

Some government agents are good people! They’re innocent!

By way of this article, none will be. This article is fair public notice to all agents named in my dossier, that they are conspirators in the planning of a criminal act.

Whether or not agents, bureaucrats and officers know that the information they are collecting will be used for assassination or an attempted assassination is irrelevant to participation in a conspiracy and culpability.

Thanks to bureaucratic documentation procedures, participating individuals can rest assured that their participation is recorded. Take NOTICE (capitalized because this article is of CAPTITAL value - maybe even valuable enough to warrant CAPITAL punishment) that should anything untoward happen to me all the names in my dossier(s) are identified participants in the crime.

Potential Obstacles:

Surely the supervisors and high level bureaucrats involved in the dossier of Dr. Nagase will make sure their names are redacted in any Freedom of Information request. If only 1 name is revealed, that one person will carry the culpability for the entire conspiracy including the agent who “did the deed”. If that is the case: How well would “secret society” rituals or an “Oath to the Crown” maintain “sealed lips” for the person “taking the fall”, if Capital punishment is on the table? If the unredacted names are the lowest agent(s) on the ladder, what are the chances those at the “bottom” will protect the “sanctity” of their superiors?

What if the Canadian government destroys the Dossier? At least 1 foreign government likely has an official copy of my Canadian dossier — Japan. They probably won’t be so concerned about redacting Canadian names for a Japanese freedom of information request. Do agents keep a “backup copy” of dossiers for their own protection? If so how many agents on my file have done so? What is the likelihood that “superpowers” notorious for surveillance (KGB in Russia, CIA in the US, and the communist party in China) won’t have copies of the Canadian “Dossier” on Dr. Nagase. Freedom of Information requests in other countries can reveal what the Canadian “authorities” might try to hide.



Classified or not, information is deadly in an information war. Information is especially deadly when governments hand out early retirement packages to permanently silence their former employees.

When enough agents see the truth of who they are working for AND take steps to undo the traps they find themselves in, corrupt governments can quickly collapse. (Remember, this is all about 1 doctor’s warning to people not to take a known to be deadly mRNA experiment)

If the government of Canada ceases as a concern, classified documents are usually the first to be released by “provisional” governments wanting to win the support of people, and reassure citizens that they made the right choice to throw out the previous rulers by releasing hard evidence of crimes.

Will all the names on my dossier face “Early Retirement?”

That depends on how much each agent knows. Profilers, who should be reading everything I write, in addition to watching all of my videos, have a high level of culpability inside any conspiracy. If lower level Calgary Police officers have “seen all” my videos, any denial by higher ups, especially to reading this notice lacks credibility.

This gives the bureaucrats who manage and give assignments to agents, a high level of culpability, putting them at high risk of a permanent retirement from “up above” as well.

As the Nuremburg trials demonstrated, “just following orders” makes for weak excuse even if participants were innocent of the bigger picture. Ultimately every agent holds culpability, and the first ones to own up and redeem themselves will be the most celebrated. The last holdouts and the redacted names highest up will likely be the most reviled.

Early Retirement at your own hands (Suicide) Early Retirement at the hands of your superior (Sacrifice) Redemption by revealing truth, and a chance at life.

The choice is always yours. Only cowardly beasts believe they have no choice. Being human means dropping any pretense that 2 lions and a unicorn represent your existence and choosing to be a higher entity.

For agents who may believe their “secret society” provides “protection” from an “early retirement”.

One of the procedures at higher levels of Masonry, I learned a number of years back, was that demonstrating an ability to deceive and sacrifice lower members is highly valued. From a systems standpoint, this may be to ensure that only the most sociopathic and skilled psychopaths reach high levels of leadership. For those at lower situations who have done assignments of dubious morality, this should be a principal consideration on whether or not to continue as a going concern in a “Lodge”. An early retirement can come at the hands of the “society” as well. This consideration may be particularly important for members of the Vancouver Police Department who also have memberships in “private societies” such as mason lodges.

The Human Cost

Illustrating the human cost of all this intrigue, conspiracy and “Early Retirement” is perhaps best done through my observations of one individual who I suspect to be an agent. He was present at the restaurant where the broken window and theft incident happened on February 13th, 2025.

Prior to discovering the window of a vehicle that I frequently use smashed, with my travel bag, laptop, family memory cards and 30 days travel money stolen, I walked past a certain individual twice at the restaurant above the parking garage where the theft occurred.

The establishment I went to that night hosted an “Open Mic” event where I played guitar and piano. Guests there are typically in good spirits, enjoying food, drink and free entertainment. However, there was one individual with a noticeably different mood about him. He was an older gentleman, perhaps early 50’s, grey hair and a grey moustache and a “fatherly” and “trustworthy” appearance. Both times when we walked past each other in the restaurant, I stared at him intently because his face was very familiar, but I did not know his name. Both times he looked down and away with a look of profound shame and guilt. He looked away as we approached and walked by each other. Normally people look somewhat ahead of themselves when another person is approaching but he did not. In an environment where everyone was having a good time, avoiding the friendly gaze of someone approaching is very unusual. The two times we passed each other were hours apart, but identical in mood. It appeared that he was at the establishment for quite some time. Both times that I saw him, he wore an upset looking frown.

Then I went downstairs and discovered the break in. The chef at the restaurant said, they had never had a break in at that garage that he’s heard of. The restaurant is in a low traffic area away from downtown, and distant from busy bus stops and subway stations. Thieves on foot would be an unusual sight for that neighborhood.

In the week after the theft, I haven’t heard of any subsequent break ins. Especially, if one break in yields significant cash, thieves would typically return to the same parking garage expecting similar returns on investment by breaking into other cars in the same out of the way parking garage. It is strange to not hear of any subsequent break ins.



The first mystery was why this older man had such a familiar looking face. I had no recollection of us being introduced. During the years of pandemic lockdowns, I did frequent speeches at public rallies in Vancouver. This was the time when I would most likely see the faces repeatedly without being introduced and learning names. I suspect that for surveillance of the “Freedom Movement”, choosing an agent with a “fatherly” looking and “trustworthy” face might be advantageous. Psychologically reassuring looks can quickly gain the trust in the Freedom community and be leveraged to gather “Intel”.

His assignment that night might have been to surveil me and perhaps act as lookout while other agents performed the break in and theft downstairs. This may have been the source of his visible guilt and unhappiness. (Or perhaps he reads this substack and was contemplating that the end of his decades of “service” might be the permanent retirement that I described in “The Real Ending to Every James Bond Movie”.)

Why might anyone with a conscience feel guilty? Let’s remember that this is all about one doctor warning as many people as who will listen, the dangers of human experimentation. Dangers that were known for decades but ignored by media, doctors and government; and my speculations as to why, as somehow deserving harassment and total government surveillance would make any individual question the morality of their “job”.



Is there a solution for helping agents who still retain their conscience?

For those with the courage to choose option #3 that I listed above my thought is that the path to redemption starts with “The truth will set you free”. Speaking the truth publically might be even better. Fully switching sides and standing for truth to undo the Crown “Lion Beasts and a Unicorn” system is probably the best. If there is currently a “hit” out on me, perhaps one paid for by 9 doctors, and 4 named bureaucrats; letting me know or protecting me would be greatly appreciated. Every man always has the choice of what he lives for.