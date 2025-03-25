Here is a video of Theo walking at hospital rehab on January 28th, 2025, one day before he was discharged into foster care.

https://rumble.com/v6r51a6-theo-walking-on-his-own-january-28-2025.html

He is walking without assistance, able to coordinate turning on the spot and looks almost ready to run.

Here is a video of Theo not being able to walk without assistance as I observed on March 13th, 2025. This is after approximately 6 weeks of “Foster Care”. The video was taken by one of his sisters, and unfortunately his sisters rush in to help, so Theo is seen standing only for a moment right after his father sets him down on the ground.

https://rumble.com/v6r57nq-theo-at-the-park-in-the-sunshine-in-kits.html

In that brief second after being set on the ground by his father, Theo is not taking an immediate step like a child used to walking as we saw in his first video from January 28th. He clings onto his father’s arm for support and shuffles his feet from side to side without stepping. As soon as he sees one sister come to his left side with her arms out, he reaches out for support like a child not able to stand or step without holding onto something.

This is a significant regression (Backwards Development) from his status on January 28th 2025. This brief video is consistent with my observation of Theo in my living room trying stumbling and falling to a sitting position when trying to walk to the front door on his own. It is also consistent with my observations of Theo in the elementary school playground afterwards where he held onto his sisters hands while walking on the hopscotch markings on the ground as I described below:

https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/159230992/medical-examination-of-theo

Is there an explanation the regression of development that is not neglect or abuse?

From the Mother and Father:

Shortly after entering into a foster home on January 29th, Theo was returned to the Pediatric ICU for an RSV infection for 2 weeks. By Mother’s report, while in the Pediatric ICU, he was kept in the crib with only a couple toys. A play mat for interactions with caregivers had to be specially requested, strongly indicating that no one played with Theo on a daily basis. While he was in the Pediatric ICU, Theo’s mother was only allowed to visit with Theo for 2 hours twice a week. Despite 2 weeks in the Pediatric ICU, a reversal of previous steady walking to being unable to stand without support is highly unexpected. A pause in development from walking to running would be the expected result from 2 weeks of illness and being kept inside a crib for most of the day. He was discharged from Children’s hospital sometime between February 17th and February 19th. (Actual date of discharge unknown because of the hospital’s intermittent refusal to communicate with the mother) This leaves Theo over 3 weeks to catch up again to his previous development observed on January 28th where he could walk without support and almost run. (If someone was letting him outside a crib and taking him for walks) On March 13th, 2025, we see a baby unable to stand without support as I observed in multiple environments and on video above.

This is strong evidence of neglect and / or abuse.