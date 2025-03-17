Theo's Medical Status on March 13th
Vancouver's "Tactical Assault team" successfully attacks and subdues 4 Children.
On March 13th, 2025 the Father of Theo Lim brought his son to see myself - an Emergency Doctor. Theo is a 35 month old who was the subject of a Province wide cell phone Amber alert, and a Vancouver Police Department “SWAT” team operation.1
Inside my domicile, I observed “Baby Theo” to assess his well being and development. In 2023, I wrote 3 articles about how he was forced to stay on a ventilator, despite being able to breathe on his own.
This is the brief summary of Theo’s medical saga from yesterday’s article about the Vancouver Police:
Baby Theo was born with a rare genetic defect. He was put on a ventilator shortly after birth. By 10 months of age was found to be able to breathe well on his own for about 1/2 an hour as documented by video, nurses and a pediatrician on call. Despite being able to breathe on his own, he was forced to stay on a ventilator 24 hours a day by the senior pediatricians at pressure settings appropriate for an adult, despite being less than a year old. Senior doctors kept the excessively high ventilator pressures despite 2 consecutive x-rays proving overinflation of the lungs. Theo’s mother, father, and sisters were daily witness to the abuse.
Medical Examination of Theo -
(Interrupted by a Vancouver Police Swat Team Assault on His family)
On the afternoon of March 13th, I observed the following on the 35 month old Theo Lim:
(The rest of this section will be written in the 3rd person as is customary in formal medical documentation. The doctor does not refer to himself as I. Instead he refers to himself as the observer or author to emphasize that this section of the medical examination is impartial and involves none of the doctor’s own biases. Later when offering interpretations or recommendations some doctors will return to saying “I” or “My interpretation / recommendation” to signify they are bringing their own thoughts and not just objectively documenting findings)
Toddler brought into new unfamiliar home environment containing numerous musical instruments, microphones and associated devices. Upon entry and placement standing on the ground by father, toddler Theo makes motion to walk back towards entrance door which is interrupted by father.
Theo’s elder siblings indicate he “Wants to go outside”.
Theo is breathing well without ventilator.
White to clear secretions around edge of Tracheostomy tube. (A plastic tube surgically inserted through the front of the neck into the trachea for air delivery into the lungs that bypasses the larynx (voicebox))
Theo makes occasional coughs that successfully clear secretions from the Tracheostomy outlet without assistance.
Theo brought into kitchen area by Father. Theo observing surroundings.
Observes music studio equipment and unfamiliar devices visible from the open kitchen area.
Siblings explore musical studio and equipment and express interest and enjoyment at being allowed to play with an antique accordion and guitars.
Theo expresses little interest in objects of sibling’s curiosity. (musical instruments, and studio equipment)
Facial expression consistent with concern and / or worry.
Previous interaction with Theo in 2023 at Children’s hospital was in a hospital room environment where the patient was surrounded by ventilator tubing, feed tubing and monitor wires.
Music studio environment with wires and unfamiliar devices may be cause of Theo’s unhappy demeanor.
Theo likely has associations of physical pain with the sight of mechanical devices and wires arising from prolonged and medically unwarranted use of a ventilator and other devices in hospital.2
When set on the ground, Theo stands, takes steps, but walking is unsteady.
At last previous examination of Theo in 2023, my approach as a doctor resulted in crying and seeking of comfort from his mother.
May be indicative of traumatic experiences during examination by previous doctors at BC Children’t hospital.
Given that respiratory status is stable and respiratory rate is normal between 20-30 depending on activity (walking vs sitting in lap), stethoscope examination deferred at this point.
Able to communicate desire to go outside by walking in purposeful manner to front door repeatedly, even when turned away.
No visible interest in stairs or bathroom door.
No cyanosis (blue lips indicating lack of oxygen), and no excessive respiratory effort visible with walking activity.
Medically stable for change of environment to outdoor playground.
Outside at elementary school playground:
normal unassisted standing and independent steps. Walking unsteady, requiring assistance.
Theo observing hopscotch type markings on ground at school playground while walking.
Interactions and play with elder siblings at outdoor playground appropriate for an early toddler learning to walk.
No signs of fatigue at play - respiratory secretions from tracheostomy not impairing breathing.
Able to explore environment without elevated respiratory effort.
No cyanosis with outdoor activity below room temperature. (Outdoor temperature afternoon of March 13, 2025 approximately 9 Celsius)
Change of environment to Indoor social with strangers.
At small 15 seat coffee shop, smiling at appropriate cues as well as spontaneous smiling and interacting with sisters while sitting in father's lap.
No facial expressions indicative of concern or worry at presence of strangers in coffee shop.
Initial facial expressions consistent with worry at the author’s domicile have normalized to neutral with the author’s continued presence.
Interruption by Vancouver Police Department “Swat” team:
Coffee shop environment interrupted by sudden entrance of 10-15 armed individuals dressed in desert brown fatigues.
Unable to assess Theo’s reaction to being grabbed from father's lap by aggressive strangers dressed in unfamiliar clothing.
The Author (Doctor Nagase) was, without warning, grabbed and lifted by assault team officers while seated at a table watching Theo’s father and siblings.
The Author was grabbed by force and shoved against a wall by said uniformed individuals.
The Author turned his head to the direction of Theo’s screaming siblings, who had been eating waffles prior to the assault.
The Author witnessed a Vancouver “SWAT” officer attack the daughter of Davis Lim and take by force a small body cam type camera from her possession.
Prior to being assaulted, the daughter of Davis Lim who was holding the video camera had screamed that she was trying to record.
Further witness of this event with my head turned and looking over my shoulder was interrupted by a Vancouver Police assault team member yelling “Face the Wall” followed by a forcible push.
The Author briefly witnessed Davis Lim laying prone on the floor with 2 individuals on his back.
The author heard Davis Lim screaming “Stop, you’re stepping on my fingers.”
Davis Lim’s 3 daughters were less than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a police initiated physical assault while it was in progress.
The author was removed from the vicinity of the daughters of Davis, and then moved outside of the coffee house.
Further witness by the Author was stopped by removal from the scene of the assault.
Medical Opinion
In my assessment, the 35 month old Theo Lim has had significant development from my last assessment when he was approximately 16 months of age.
His respiratory status is stable without a ventilator.
His respiratory status remained stable with indoor activity at room temperature and with outdoor activity at colder ambient temperatures of 9 degrees Celsius.
He observes current environments.
He appears to have memory of past environments.
He appears to react appropriately to environments reminiscent of previous surroundings where he experienced significant abuse.
His ability to talk was not observed. (Learning to talk with a tracheostomy tube is exceedingly difficult for infants and toddlers as most of the exhaled air bypasses the vocal cords.)
In spite of this, by mother’s report3 Theo could make the sounds “Ma Ma”.
His social and cognitive development are difficult to measure without language.
However, his physical curiosity and interactions with his environment and siblings suggest a normal developmental trajectory. Considering delays from his prolonged hospital stay and estrangement from family, his level of curiosity and elevated sociability with siblings may indicate “Catch Up” learning.4
For catch up learning to have the best chance of success, resulting in developmentally healthy children with abilities congruent to age related peers, a high social interaction and learning environment as the Author witnessed firsthand between Theo, his father Davis, and his siblings is recommended.
Environments without numerous siblings or peers would be suboptimal for Theo.
At nearly 3 years of age, skull surgery is essential to allow Theo’s brain to grow and expand to maximize neural development for Catch Up learning.
Given the attitudes expressed by social workers during Theo’s hospital stay5 , and that of the current social worker in charge of Theo who canceled Theo’s latest social visit with his sisters for no identifiable reason:
( https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/159118147/lets-start-by-analyzing-the-falsehoods-and-how-hard-she-tries-to-hide-her-actions-out-of-sight ) ,
the likelihood that these social workers are able to provide an environment suitable for catch up learning using hired caregivers is in my opinion very low.6
With proven daily stability of respiration Theo should, in my medical opinion, have his tracheostomy removed to enable development of speech.
Addendum: Criminal Charges
Sylvia Wallace - Team leader for social workers who called 911 for a child who’s “life was in danger”.
The Vancouver police allegedly stated to the mother that Theo would die in 2 hours if he was not “found”.
Was this “Death in 2 hours” story fabricated by Police?
Or did this story originate from social work?
If it came from Social Work, does Sylvia Wallace appear to care enough to know Theo’s CURRENT medical status?
If the story that Theo’s life was in danger came from social workers, will they be arrested and charged FOR FILING FALSE REPORT AND MISCHIEF CAUSING BODILY HARM? (To Theo and 3 of his siblings?)
Will the Vancouver Police “Swat” team members who assaulted 3 minors be charged with ASSAULT OF A MINOR?
Given that the attorney general of British Columbia still has not prosecuted the murder of a COVID patient with attempted destruction of evidence by the perpetrator Dr. Peachell of Trail BC, what is the likelihood of any justice under the current courts of British Columbia Canada?
Unreasonable adult level air pressures were used to ventilate Theo while in British Columbia Children’s hospital, even after consecutive X-rays showed over inflation of the lungs. https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/137336218/lungs-are-hyperinflated-similar-to-prior
The first part of the video linked to in the Article https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/subhuman contains Theo’s mother’s testimony that he can make the sound “Ma Ma”
This is a phenomenon noted in many pediatric cases where children suffering from developmental delay from serious medical illness are able to “Catch Up” to their peers from self initiated accelerated development and learning. This is in contrast to experiments on orphanage children in Communist East Germany during the cold war, where permanent developmental impairment was created in otherwise normal children through prolonged neglect, sensory deprivation and confinement in stimulation sparse environments.
A few survivors have accounts published online, but by and large, horrific cold war orphanage experiments both in communist and “free world” countries are only summarized in older Psychology and Psychiatry textbooks.
https://erich-springer.livejournal.com/45400.html
https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/136660917/who-is-the-liar-here
The social workers in question won the legal right to take Theo away from his mother and father after the family court judge refused to let me observe the testimony of Dr. Mark Chilvers by having me assaulted by sheriffs and forced out of the court house with the threat of breaking my arm while it was twisted behind my back. The cause was that I was seated in the observers gallery observing Dr. Mark Chilvers’s testimony during the open to public hearing. This is the lead pediatrician at British Columbia Children’s Hospital in question:
https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/137336218/baby-theo-continues-to-be-harmed-by-the-pediatricians-and-nurses-at-bc-childrens-hospital
Later that day when I returned to court after being called as a witness, this same sheriff handcuffed and assaulted me for being in the courthouse despite the fact that I had been called as a witness. No arrest or charges were made against me in either attack by BC court sheriffs for observing the public custody trial for Theo, and the subsequent assault by sheriffs for being called as a witness to the same public custody trial.
