I can't even tell you why, by this court order I will have to remove 2 of my articles on Substack or even which two articles will be affected, because that might "indirectly" refer to the reason I'm being censored by a Supreme Court in BC.
This is about all I can show you from the order made without notice or hearing from me by Judge Taylor. What I can tell you is that he gave no reason for his order.
Addendum
After a more careful read, I can also divulge this from the court order of Judge Taylor.
So my dear readers, once I delete the two articles I wrote on this substack, I cannot recommend anyone publish anything based on the 2 articles I delete, because:
“The Respondent is prohibited on an interim basis, from pubishing or causing to be published…” anything you might like to write about.
This is Canada today.
