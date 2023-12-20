I can't even tell you why, by this court order I will have to remove 2 of my articles on Substack or even which two articles will be affected, because that might "indirectly" refer to the reason I'm being censored by a Supreme Court in BC.

This is about all I can show you from the order made without notice or hearing from me by Judge Taylor. What I can tell you is that he gave no reason for his order.

Addendum

After a more careful read, I can also divulge this from the court order of Judge Taylor.

So my dear readers, once I delete the two articles I wrote on this substack, I cannot recommend anyone publish anything based on the 2 articles I delete, because:

“The Respondent is prohibited on an interim basis, from pubishing or causing to be published…” anything you might like to write about.

This is Canada today.