Censored

On August 11th, 2023, Justice Michael Tammen of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissed my lawsuit against magistrate Grant Taylor and the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Despite hearing no evidence, the judge concluded:

that I disclosed no reasonable claim

that my suit was unnecessary, scandalous, vexatious or frivolous

that I abused court process

How did the judge come to these conclusions?

Justice Michael Tammen claimed the Judiciary has absolute immunity.

What does this mean?

This means that Judges, Magistrates and members of the Judiciary have claimed the Right to Cause Harm without accountability.

Any group claiming the right to do harm unto others without recourse effectively becomes a tyranny of criminals. Here is why:

When Judges have no fear of accountability from harming lawful women and men, then the only limitation on Judges would be from the unlawful.

That’s Right! In any case between lawful men and women and a criminal, when Judges have no responsibility to the lawful, the only fear a judge would have is the vengence of the lawless.

This makes the entire Judiciary an extension of criminals in society!

Organized crime, criminals and their interests will be the only influence on the legal system now that the Judiciary has claimed ABSOLUTE IMMUNITY FROM LAWFUL MEN AND WOMEN!

More about Judge Michael Tammen:

https://www.ecosia.org/images?q=justice%20michael%20tammen#id=90BCDC0212D0FADDC43EC53C432E917420AE74B8

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-judge-jails-father-for-breaking-gag-order-on-govt-supported-sex-change-procedures-on-his-teenage-daughter/

If it is wrong to live under the tyranny of LAWLESS criminals, and the JUDICIARY HAS BECOME AN EXTENSION OF ORGANIZED CRIME, What can be done?

On July 7th, 2023, a Grand Jury of 30 convened under the Magna Carta, served notice to the Attorney General's lawyer, that the Attorney General's motion strike my lawsuit against the BC Supreme Court before it is heard constitutes an Obstruction of Justice.



On August 11th, 2023, Justice Michael Tammen of the BC Supreme Court agreed with the Attorney General and struck my case before it was heard, claiming absolute immunity from Lawful Women and Men as his justification.



To rectify this wrong, at 7pm On August 17th, 2023, 40 days and 40 nights after first serving the Crown with notice of wrongdoing, we are reconvening a Grand Jury under the Magna Carta. The Magna Carta is the foundational document for all laws in the Commonwealth. Men and Women who wish to participate in the Magna Carta Grand Jury to Indict the Crown for Obstruction of Justice are invited to the Vancouver Art Gallery, in Vancouver British Columbia, Canada.

If in agreement, the Magna Carta Grand Jury members will be asked to autograph their natural name and thumbprint a document indicting the Crown for Obstruction of Justice. Additionally, if deemed fair by the Grand Jury, a charge to the Crown of 777,000 metric tonnes of silver will be applied, to be held and distributed by the Magna Carta Grand Jury to restitute harms done by the Crown.

August 17th, 2023, 7pm. Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

If the Courts are not accountable to Good People, who are they accountable to?