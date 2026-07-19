Disclosure on what it means to see a “Licensed” physician:

Conditions to maintain “Licensure”

Above is the letter I was expected to sign in order to remain a “Licensed” physician in the province of Alberta.

Not allowed to treat anyone suspected of Covid. (Even a stomach ache was considered a sign of Covid in 2022)

Not allowed to speak from my knowledge and expertise in Cell biology and physiology (Degree from McGill)

Not allowed to write letters of exemption for masks (asthma), or mRNA vaccine (cancer risk)

AND

Coercion to make derogatory statements about my professional standards under the guise of “Medical Ethics”. It appears that the Canadian Medical Association’s code of ethics neglects to recognize the Rome Statute’s prohibition of medical experimentation as a war crime. (Rome Statute Article 8: 2. b) (x) )



Does the Canadian Medical Association consider Dishonesty Unethical?

If so, by the CMA code of ethics, every doctor who told their patient the mRNA injections were safe and effective should lose their “License”.

(If any physician thinks that Emergency Authorization of a medical experiment can be safe and effective, they never should have graduated from high school, never mind medical school. Remind that to anyone who still goes to see a Licensed Physician.)

For Patients: consider that the title of “Licensed” beside your health care provider means that he or she can lose their livelihood for telling you the truth.

Laws

For individuals like Leanne Minkler RN, where not a single one of the practice conditions she demands is ethical, or the complaints director Dr. Dawn Hartfield, who subsequently sought disciplinary action for my refusal to agree to the conditions, there is no statute of limitations for Criminal offences in the Canadian Criminal code.

The same applies to Dr. Scott McLeod (the former Registrar and CEO of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta who I wrote about last year:

Criminal Codes

What criminal code laws will the doctors and nurses at the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons fall under?

Criminal Code, R.S.C., 1985, c. C-46 465: Conspiracy: 467.1 Participation in a criminal organization 467.11Commission of an offence for the benefit of a criminal organization 467.12Instructing others to commit offences for a criminal organization



Proving criminal organization:

The above named individuals along with others such as Dr. Jennifer Bestard and Dr. Francois Belanger, who saw to the cancellation of all my employment from Alberta Health Services, the “Criminal” of their organization(s) was the coercion to medical experimentation for profit. Coerced medical experimentation is a war crime under the Rome statute Article 8: 2. b) (x).

Lawyers

After years of fundraising, Canadian lawyers have failed to defend even the most basic of Canadian laws: the Canadian Human Rights Act, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights.

In the Province of Alberta, the family of the Husband and Father who was killed by Dr. Craig Domke and Dr. Brittany Kula at the University of Alberta Hospital was unable to find a lawyer to take their case. All the larger law firms in Alberta were on retainers paid for by Alberta Health Services, I was told, while all the smaller law practices were too afraid to go after the provincial health services corporation.

What options do people have for Justice?

Provincial Attorney Generals have not taken up cases of premeditated murder proven in the medical record as I wrote about in 2023.

Is there any reasonable expectation of Justice when there is no accountability?