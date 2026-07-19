Logical Surprises

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2d

Basic Biology. One can adapt, mirgrate, or perish.

Canada has become Chinada.

Migration the best option.

Alberta may succede. If that occurs, its anyones guess.

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12 replies by Daniel Nagase MD and others
Greg Eldefonso's avatar
Greg Eldefonso
2d

Besides all of this thank you for all you've done.

You were one of the first.

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