On the 5 year anniversary of Covid, where are we?

A Covid review report was commissioned in Alberta in October 2022. When it was finally released this year, it criticizing mRNA “vaccines” and the medical refusals to use Ivermectin. Although the report was written in the summer of 2023, it was withheld till the end of January 2025, costing Alberta an untold number of lives.

One of the topics I have focused on recently is how handicapped morality from doctors and lawyers fail miserably when it comes to bringing ethics back into medicine. The best explanation I received as to why the Covid review report was delayed was that the Chairman of the Committee was apparently not “allowed” (by God?) to release a preliminary report at a time where stopping mRNA injections on children could have saved thousands of lives.

If morality is swayed by a court order, money or a politician, then it is not morality ; it is politics at best, and cowardice at worst.

The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2025:

Today’s article is a detailed Medical, Scientific, and Ethical critique of Dr. Scott A. McLeod based on a letter he sent on November 29th, 2021. This confidential letter and its actions ended my ability to work as an Emergency Room Physician in Alberta.

The conclusion for readers who do not have time to pour through the details is:

Dr. Scott A. McLeod is incompetent as both a physician and scientist.

(Scott A. McLeod is currently the head of the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons.)

The full letter of Dr. Scott A. McLeod is here:

Here are screenshots of a letter sent by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta that cost Alberta an untold number of lives through attacks, practice restrictions and defamation of doctors who saved lives with Ivermectin and warned the public of the deadly side effects of mRNA. During this time, the CPSA ignored the crisis of Alberta doctors actively killing patients in hospitals through the deadly misuse of ventilators, and experimental use of Black Box Warning medications such as Baricitinib, Tocilizumab and Remdesivir.

Here is the first Excerpt from the Letter by Dr. Scott A. McLeod:

From the first Paragraph, the CPSA’s mandate is “foremost to protect the public.”

Consider that:

Since 2019, mRNA COVID “vaccines” were a MEDICAL EXPERIMENT. Black box warnings Medications from known DEADLY SIDE EFFECTS, were widely used for Covid by physicians throughout Alberta on an experimental basis. (I know of no actions from the CPSA for the deaths caused by this experimentation). Ivermectin was KNOWN to Alberta Health Services as a SAFE life saving medication since February 2nd of 2021.

This is what Dr. Scott A. McLeod writes over 9 months after Alberta Health Services proved that Ivermectin was both safe and effective against Covid:

He claims I have no “qualifications in virology, infectious diseases, internal medicine or public health”. Did Scott A. McLeod go through the 2000-2004 Syllabus of Dalhousie Medical School? (How could he make such a claim except via outright dishonesty?)



(He also claims I have not proven expertise in pharmacology, even though pharmacology is required for EVERY Canadian medical school.)

Did Scott A. McLeod go through the Syllabi of every Emergency medicine conference I attended or taught at?

Consider whether Dr. Scott A. McLeod qualifies as a out and out liar.

Emergency Medicine is the Specialty of DEADLY MISTAKES from other specialties — particularly Public Health, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases.

When any specialty makes a life threatening error, especially the ones mentioned above, Emergency Medicine is usually the first to treat it. Evidence based emergency medicine is the continuous evaluation and reevaluation of the knowledge of all conditions that bring the loss of life or limb for ALL specialties. (Does Scott A. McLeod qualify as an Emergency doctor?)

The most basic skill of any doctor, medical or not, is the ability to analyze when a study’s results support conclusions versus when the data contradicts it. In Emergency Medicine, this is a matter of life and death. Did Scott A. McLeod, beyond his accusatory “conclusions”, show that my specialty in Emergency Medicine did not have expertise on all life threatening topics? (To name a few topics that Emergency Doctors have to know about every day: virology, infectious diseases, internal medicine, public health and pharmacology)

Dr. Scott A. McLeod references a “Code of Ethics and Professionalism”.

What meaning does any “Code of Ethics” have if the doctors who use it are LIARS?

By making claims that show a complete ignorance of Emergency Medicine, does it look like Dr. Scott A. McLeod is the one overstepping the limits of his “knowledge and skills”?

(Lets find out in what he writes next)

Dr. Scott A. McLeod’s Competence with Pneumonia

Dr. Scott A. McLeod’s complete incompetence with treatment of the most basic of diseases — pneumonia— is on full display in paragraph “a”.

Dr. Scott A. McLeod, quoting a public speech I did in the fall of 2021, claims that I do not know how to treat pneumonia.

Does Dr. Scott A. McLeod even KNOW what PNEUMONIA IS? (Lets find out)

How did the CEO of the Alberta College even pass medical school?

Pneumonia is fluid in the lungs. The problem with fluid in the lungs that is that if it is not immediately cleared (usually by coughing all the liquid out, for example after a near drowning or from accidentally swallowing a liquid that “goes the wrong way”), the fluid remaining in the lungs tends to get infected. How long it takes for a bacterial infection to start vs how long it takes to rule out a bacterial infection is the critical factor in medical decision making.

When a patient has fluid in the lungs as proven by X-ray or auscultation (listening with a stethoscope), bacteria can multiply and start damaging lung tissue at anytime so long as the fluid remains. (Coughing up blood can be one sign of lung tissue destruction, and it can happen within 24 hours as I experienced earlier this year. ) After a pneumonia scar tissue can form when damaged alveoli cannot be repaired. This leads to a higher risk of further pneumonias down the road due to reduced circulation of white blood cells in scar tissues that do have lost the fine capillaries that surround normal lung tissue.

When a sputum sample is coughed up from an active pneumonia, it takes 2 days or more for a culture to show whether or not that pneumonia (from 2 days prior) has any bacteria. If antibiotics are withheld for those 2 days, bacteria have a chance to cause 2 days worth of scar tissue in the lungs. So long as fluid remains in the lungs, all the future problems that come with bacterial damage can only be prevented by stopping the bacteria. ( This does not always mean antibiotics, as I proved on my own body this year. https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/158210486/back-in-canada )

Fluid in the lungs (pneumonia) means that bacteria can start a new infection any time in the 2 days while the doctor is waiting for the results of a sputum culture. Thus if the first sputum culture comes back clear, it still does not rule out a bacterial infection starting in the 2 days that it took to get results. This is why doctors give a antibiotics for pneumonia. This is also why doctors don’t stop antibiotics after the first day or two even if the sputum culture from the first day comes back negative.

Does it look like Dr. Scott A. McLeod knows even the BASICS about pneumonia? Does anything he says in paragraph “a” show comprehension of medical reasoning to take care of a pneumonia patient? Either Dr. Scott A. McLeod knows how pneumonia should be treated, but is LYING to fabricate a criticism; OR He is incompetent as a doctor in the real world.



Either way, does the CEO and Registrar of the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons actually think that any doctor who actually passed medical school wouldn’t notice the stupidity of what he wrote?

(If Dr. Scott A. McLeod honestly thought that what he wrote above would be accepted by any competent medical doctor, then it would lend credence to the likelihood that at least 2 doctors from the Canadian Military are too stupid to be doctors — see footnote #1.)

The malfeasance (or stupidity) of Dr. Scott A. McLeod is also on full display in paragraph”b” above that continues on the next page.

Why is it stupidity (or malfeasance)?

Because Dr. Scott A. McLeod quotes my public speech where I admonished the physicians who “took over” at Rimbey for stopping antibiotics;

AND THEN!!!

He claims I do not know the role of steroids. (Which should only be used in pneumonia during or after a course of antibiotics)

Is there a kinder explanation for Dr. Scott A. McLeod’s statements?

Either he immediately “forgot” after reading a transcript where I said steroids are used to decrease inflammation but had a side effect of immune suppression; and that I had advocated the use of antibiotics to manage the SIDE EFFECT,

OR

Dr. Scott A. McLeod was maliciously fabricating a lie by claiming that I said steroids are “simply” an immune suppressant after I had just stated they are used to manage inflammation - and criticized previous doctors for the use of steroids alone . Dr. Scott A. McLeod then makes accusations of hypocrisy because I used inhaled steroids together with antibiotics. I actually don’t know how impaired a doctor would have to be to not know that inhaled steroids have a tiny fraction of the whole body immune suppression that comes with IV or oral steroids. Is this another malicious “misunderstanding” of my speech meant for the public? For a doctor make an accusation of steroid misuse knowing full well from my speech that I gave antibiotics together with the inhaled steroid, is either malice or abject stupidity.



(I grant that there is a small possibility that Dr. Scott A. McLeod doesn’t know how to speak English. This could conceivably be the cause all of his “misunderstandings” and accusations. But after “almost 27 years” in the Canadian Armed Forces, I think this possibility is unlikely. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, who really knows whether 27 years in the Canadian military equates to a functional proficiency in English. Who knows if they even speak English in the Canadian forces?)

Dr. Scott A. McLeod goes on to confirm malicious idiocy in paragraph “c” above.

Dr. Scott A. McLeod quotes my criticism of the mRNA “vaccine” by writing:

“…the vaccines are unsafe and the most dangerous in medical history, ineffective in preventing transmission, and associated with a higher overall mortality when compared with placebo in Pfizer’s own trial for EUA approval in the United States.”

Then in the NEXT sentence he says:

“Unfortunately you did not provide the references to support such claims.”

What about “Pfizer’s own trial for EUA approval in the United States” that I stated is not a “reference”?

Is Dr. Scott A. McLeod a Moron?

Or is he suffering from dementia? A common symptom of all Dementias is impaired short term memory. An inability to remember words from the immediately previous sentence would indicate severe dementia. If it is dementia is it: Vascular dementia? One of the other age related dementias? (e.g. Lewy Body or Alzheimers?) Alcoholic? Given that the letter was written on November 29th 2021, vaccine related dementia or cognitive impairment certainly cannot be ruled out



Let’s find out in the next paragraph if there’s any more clues:

Scott A. McLeod quotes that staying “current in the practice of medicine is the ability to interpret scientific evidence.”

Did Scott A. McLeod make any accusation of my not being “current in the practice of medicine” before claiming I did not have expertise in virology? pharmacology? internal medicine? Because being “current in the practice of EMERGENCY medicine” requires continuous competence in all 3 specialties.



Does Scott A. McLeod know that interpreting Scientific Evidence requires looking at data? (This means looking the methods and RESULTS of studies, not just regurgitating the “conclusions”)

Does Scott A. McLeod know that interpreting Scientific Evidence requires looking at data? (This means looking the methods and RESULTS of studies, not just regurgitating the "conclusions")

I wrote about the difference between Professionals and Parrots over 2 years ago. What do we see above with Scott A. McLeod? Professionalism or parrot(ism)?



Scott A. McLeod tries to justify his stance that my studies for the use of Ivermectin and warnings about mRNA, “does not represent the totality of evidence that was taken into consideration by Health Canada, Alberta Health Services, the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations…etc.”

What was the “…totality of evidence…” considered by those bureaucracies? Did any of that “totality” show decreased total mortality after “vaccination” or harm from Ivermectin?

Can Dr. Mr.Scott A. McLeod quote results from any scientific studies which used sound methodology?

An insult to medical reasoning:

If the side effects of Ivermectin were proven negligible in COVID, but the therapeutic effect is great, should patients take Ivermectin for a life threatening COVID infections?

Apparently Mr. Scott A. McLeod does not think so.

If the side effects are unknown in a GENETIC medical experiment, should anyone in with greater than 99% survival rate take a genetic medical experiment (where the most threatening long term consequence in any genetic experiment is cancer)?

Apparently Mr. Scott A. McLeod thinks people should.

An insult to ethics:

Given that the entirety of Mr. Scott A. McLeod’s letter is better than I would expect from someone with dementia or who cannot speak English, the most reasonable conclusion is that the misunderstandings and points to discredit me as an emergency physician was fabricated.

Is this ethical conduct?

An insult to humanity:

I encourage readers to go through the restrictions Mr. Scott A. McLeod placed upon my ability to work as a doctor, on the last 2 pages of his “confidential letter”.