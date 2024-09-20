I was hoping that the Replicon Vaccine warning would have resulted in the immediate stop of the Japanese government’s plan to give a self replicating genetic vaccine to the people of Japan.

However, as of today plans to release Replicon are still underway, and there are less than 10 days left to stop the Japanese government. The consequences of the entire world placing Japan on a complete quarantine to stop the spread of Replicon vaccines through birds, mosquitoes and fish would end Japan’s economy and possibly cause a global market crash.

Any employee, shareholder or executive of Meiji or VLP therapeutics who thinks their money will be worth anything after October 2024 should think again. Japan’s wealth at every level, National, Corporate and Individual will be over. Japan, Japanese Corporations, and Japanese people will be the poorest in the world if Replicon is released and the rest of the world tries to stop it from spreading to their country.

Is there a way to prevent self replicating (Replicon) mRNA vaccines from infecting you if they combine with airborne viruses as I previously warned?

Yes Thanks to Reece and MacKenzie’s review into Dr. Ralph Baric’s research from almost 15 years ago, zinc may be one of the safest preventions and treatments for viral infections. Taking Hydroxychloroquine or similar herbal compounds amplify the effect of zinc against RNA virus replication. https://chronos.substack.com/p/the-article-saying-zinc-is-effective https://meninblack.substack.com/p/barics-zinc-revelation-part-1 However, taking daily medication if you are healthy and not sick is something I rarely recommend. My philosophy is that prevention should be through healthy living and not pills. However, given how everyone’s work and living situations are different, especially in urban areas, supplements and medications may be necessary until people can move to healthier environments.

How effective is zinc with or without Hydroxychloroquine? It is highly dependent on the general health of the person taking it. Given the nature of the world today, there are few guarantees, and the best that can be done is to maintain and optimize overall health, hoping that zinc and hydroxychloroquine (or an equivalent herb) remain effective.



Warning: If you are a fearful person, please do not read any further than this section for your own health. I explain why here:

Earlier this year I said that the first part of the immune system is the mind. A healthy mind protects the body by avoiding poisons, eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy environment. An unhealthy mind can cause all sorts of problems that impair the immune system directly, and indirectly through mistreatment of the body with toxic food and unhealthy environments. (I include both mental and physical environments).

This article should be viewed from the highest perspective you can achieve. If you can read this from the perspective of an Emergency Room doctor, who frequently sees illness, death and recovery, please rise to that state of mind. If you can achieve viewpoints higher than my Emergency shoes, and rise to the viewpoint of an ecosystem, a planet, or a solar system then this article will take on new meanings as you develop an ability to see from higher points of view.

Thinking in time frames of 10, 1000, and 10,000 years will also help with comprehension of this article and awareness that this article is neither hope, nor fear. It is simply an account of reality, the natural world and biology. If read with too narrow a mind trapped only in your own self, then what follows might cause fear. With a broader mind looking across history and the future, this article brings hope that through a close call with disaster, humanity will learn gratitude and respect. With the broadest mind, this article is simply another chapter in the never ending story of existence and consciousness.

What will happen inside the body of someone who takes the Replicon “vaccine”?

The Replicon will produce copies of itself. The Replicon will continue producing copies of itself until the cell dies (There is no published stop mechanism for the Replicon genes) If the Replicon infected cells infect other cells before they die (likely through the exosome mechanism proven here: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/16/4/524 ) then the Replicon will continue producing Replicons until all the cells in the body die.

Conclusion:

Replicon patients can produce Replicon for the rest of their life. (Until they die)

Scenario #1: Biologic Isolation

Replicon patients live the rest of their lives quarantined within a biologic facility or on island(s) quarantined from the rest of the world.

Once the Replicon patient dies, the Replicon is gone from the world As long as there is no transmission of Replicon to another species such as birds, fish or mosquitoes. Alphaviruses that Replicons are based on are a type of virus that infects many species in nature, making cross species spread of Replicon (alphavirus) possible.

Conclusion:

As long as there is no biologic spread outside of the quarantine facility or island, then Replicon will disappear from the ecosystem after all people, animals, and insects that carry Replicon die.

Scenario #2: Less than a Virus (exosomes)

Replicon patients live for months to years after receiving the Replicon “vaccine” normally in society with interactions with other people and nature.

Assuming Replicon patients live for years after receiving the Replicon injection: Exosomes containing replicon will be released into their environment by the patient Exosomes transferring Replicon to other people who have different HLA is unlikely. (This is because the exosomes produced by the Replicon patient are made from the cell membrane of the patient. Every person’s cell has a certain blood type and HLA - which is a type of antigen identifier system on the surface cell membrane of every cell in the body. HLA prevents cells from another person’s body from living inside your body. So exosomes from another person are unlikely to combine (fuse) with cells in your own body !!!!! UNLESS, that person has the same or similar HLA to what you have, e.g. Identical Twin or Family member.) Even though HLA prevents exosomes from another person from combining with your own cells, it IS NOT 100% PERFECT. If there is massive exposure to exosomes, or extended exposure to exosomes for many years, the chance of a 0.01% failure rate or 0.001% failure rate of the HLA system allowing 1 exosome to accidentally fuse with your own cell increases. If 1 replicon in 1 exosome succeeds in replicating in 1 cell of your body so much that it also makes exosomes, then those exosomes can now SPREAD TO EVERY CELL IN YOUR BODY. (the “new” exosomes have the same HLA as every other cell in your body because they were made by a cell from your own body.)

Conclusion

The more replicon patients there are in public, the more exosomes there will be in public spaces, and the more likely the transfer of Replicon to people who did not take the injection.

Scenario #3: Supervirus

Replicon patients live for months to years after receiving the Replicon “vaccine” in society with normal interactions with other people and nature.

Assuming Replicon patients live for years after receiving the Replicon injection AND they periodically acquire natural viral infections: Natural viruses and Replicons will be inside the cell at the same time until the cell dies. Natural viruses can exchange genes with any other genetic material inside the cell. For RNA viruses, RNA viral RdRP replicase allows exchange between the natural virus and other RNA inside the cell. (For example Replicon) RNA and DNA viruses (such as adenovirus) can sometimes exchange genes with human DNA through human reverse transcriptase proteins such as LINE-1. The exchange of genes can go both ways, with viruses picking up genes and inserting genes into the human genome. This is why I did a speech over 2 years ago warning of mRNA altering the human genome through human reverse transcriptase. https://rumble.com/vzot7n-genetic-alteration-of-humanity.html?e9s=src_v1_upp A natural virus can acquire Replicon genes. Natural viruses do not have the limitation of spread that exosomes have. Natural viral shells (capsids) contain proteins that allow entry into multiple different cell types bypassing the HLA protection system. This is why genetically different people all with different HLA can ALL get infected by the same Virus. Viruses have evolved methods to enter cells of any HLA type. The genes in the Replicon ARCT-154 “Vaccine” are “Spike Protein” (SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein) and RdRP replicase (If we assume the literature is true). What does the SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein do? One of the proven effects of SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein (the Spike Protein) is cancer. There are many other side effects such as myocarditis with strong evidence to support artificial Spike protein as the cause, but in my opinion cancer is the most dangerous and long lasting effect. A natural virus that spreads through Air or Body Fluids can carry the Replicon Spike protein gene into other people (as well as other animals, fish, birds, and insects) Replicon Spike protein genes will produce spike proteins in other people and other species of animals causing cancer. Individuals with cancer caused by Replicon genes carried by Natural Virus / Artificial Replicon superviruses will have many different types of cancer because spike proteins impair the DNA repair proteins that prevent all cancers explained in the article I wrote below:

ACRT-154 Replicon + Natural Virus = Super virus (hybrid) can cause cancers that spread between people. (Super Cancer)

Super cancer is to be distinguished from “Turbo Cancer” because “Turbo Cancer” is an extremely fast growing cancer in 1 individual that does not spread between individuals.

If people want to call infectious cancer “MetaCancer” or “ExoCancer” then go ahead as you please. I only use the term Super Cancer because that was the word used a couple weeks ago on a Twitter discussion. Either way, they all mean the same thing. Cancer that can spread between people.

A different Supervirus, such as the combination of an artificial gene that causes arthritis + Natural Virus, would cause a Super Arthritis. Super Arthritis is different from an Infectious Arthritis caused by something like Chikungunya virus, because (As far as we know Chikungunya virus is natural and not a supervirus hybrid of natural and man-made genes) All man-made viruses combining naturally occurring viruses with artificial genetic sequences would be by definition Superviruses.



Solutions

The best solution is to not release Replicons.

But now that Replicon experiments already have been done on a limited scale, the best that can be done is to stop all further outdoor Genetic experiments and hope that current Replicon human test subjects do not get infected with another virus for the rest of their life. Current Replicon Human Experimentation Victims can take Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc prophylaxis for the rest of their lives to prevent any other RNA virus from having an opportunity to acquire Replicon ARCT-154 genes.



THIS NEEDS TO BE DONE IMMEDIATELY

If any ARCT-154 Replicon Superviruses are already out in their environment, they need to be found with genetic sequencing and people who are infected given Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc prophylaxis to prevent further spread. We can hope that Natural Selection of viruses will gradually reduce the numbers of Supervirus strains because if a virus is carrying genes that do not enhance its survival it will gradually disappear. Carrying extra genes comes at a cost to the virus because it makes the molecular weight of the virus bigger reducing its distance of travel through air, slows down its replication and reduces the number of copies it can make for any given quantity of resources. (This principle applies if the Spike protein gene does not give the virus that carries it any benefit to survival.) However, this process takes many years, 10, 100, or 1000 years may be needed to naturally remove an artificial gene from viral species.

If any ARCT-154 Replicon Superviruses are CONFIRMED by sequencing to have spread to other species or other Humans: Biologic quarantine of the affected city or island or country is Recommended.



(Was this the reason JAPAN was chosen to be the first human experimentation site for en masse public release of Replicon? If Superviruses and Super Cancers are confirmed, was Japan chosen so that the rest of the world can quarantine Japan using the ocean? Do they also hope that fish alphaviruses will not also combine with Replicon to create marine superviruses?)

Addendums:

ACRT-154 is a self amplifying (replicating) mRNA that makes SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein.

What do we know about the danger of SARS-Cov-2 S glycoprotein (Commonly known as the Spike protein)?

The above article detailed a paper that showed the spike protein inhibits 5 different DNA Repair and Tumor Suppressor proteins.

NHEJ (DNA repair) + Spike protein = 75-80% impaired

HR (DNA repair) + Spike protein = 65-75% impaired

53BP1 (Tumor Suppressor) + Spike protein = 65-70% impaired

BRCA1 (Tumor Suppressor) + Spike protein = 70-75% impaired

RAG1/RAG2 (DNA repair) + Spike protein = 50% impaired

(Not just 1 protein but 5 proteins that cells use to SUPPRESS CANCER are damaged by Spike Protein)

Since I wrote “Another Expert Analysis”, there has been an explosion of reports about “Turbo Cancers” (Cancers that inexplicably progress and spread faster than all previously known cancers). Nearly everyone in North America and Japan know of a friend or acquaintance who developed a mysterious cancer suddenly or a had previously cured cancer reappear everywhere.

Just how much the sudden explosion in cancer is due to the DNA contamination recently discovered in the mRNA vaccines or the DNA damage mechanisms I described in November 2021 has yet to be researched.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UmVDwuSVXGCw

But what we can conclude at this point, is that Spike Proteins made by the Regular Pfizer and Moderna injections are cancerous. If the non-replicating mRNA in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 injections are cancerous, what about REPLICATING mRNA designed to make spike proteins? Is a replicating mRNA going to make more or less spike proteins?

Are there going to be to be more or less cancers?

For now all we can do is guess, because the current Replicon patient experiments have not made 5 year cancer observations yet (nor do they seem to plan to: see the 2024 Nature Article posted above) At the minimum, a reasonable prediction is that Replicon mRNA has the same or greater cancer risk than the non-Replicating Pfizer or Moderna mRNA COVID-19 injections.

Less than a Virus - Exosomes with Replicons

The first mechanism of Replicon’s spreading beyond the cells they initially infect is an extracellular vesicle (bubble of cell membrane). One type of Extracellular vessicle is an exosome. If a Replicon mRNA makes enough copies of itself, it can be pushed out of a cell through the cell membrane, taking with it a piece of the cell’s own “skin” to shield itself from the environment.

If that exosome filled with Replicon mRNA covered with a cell’s natural cell membrane (skin) merges with another cell’s membrane, it can release that Replicon mRNA into another cell, which makes that cell another mRNA factory capable of infecting other cells with exocytosed Replicon mRNA.

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/16/4/524

The paper above shows Replicons spreading between cells, but will they spread between people?

Maybe

If the cell membrane surrounding the exosome with Replicons has similar or identical markers called HLA to another person, then it is more likely to merge with another person’s cells and infect that other person.

Identical twins for example have identical HLA. Family members will have HLA more similar to each other than between strangers. Therefore spread of Replicon mRNA through exosomes will be most likely between family members or people with similar HLA.

In strangers with very different HLA, the other cell may reject any merger with cell membranes with incongruent HLA, as the cell would know that the exosome came from another individual.

With the Replicon “Vaccine” Kostaive ( ARCT-154) the most likely effect would therefore be the spread of supercancers between family members.

What is a supercancer?

How is it different from a regular cancer and a turbo cancer?

As far as we know, cancers and turbo cancers are not contagious. Being in the same room as a cancer patient or taking close care of one will not transmit their cancer.

A supercancer is one that can be spread like an infection. In the case of exosomes, Replicon mRNA is transferred between people with similar HLA (such as family members) and the cancer is caused by the spike proteins made from that mRNA. The cancer is not an infection because it is caused by spike proteins damaging DNA and causing cancers of various types as opposed to a Turbo cancer with rapid spread of just one type. (Infections when they do cause tumors such as warts and cervical cancer tend to be composed of just one cell type. Infection related tumors usually are not classified as cancers, although there are exceptions such as cervical cancer.)

Superviruses

A supervirus is different from naturally occurring viruses and natural recombinations between species of viruses because a supervirus combines natural genes and artificial man-made genes such as the spike protein gene in ARCT-154.

A supervirus does not necessarily make people feel super sick nor does it have to be super deadly… at first. In the case of a supervirus made from a spike protein gene combined with a respiratory virus like RSV, the effect of the supervirus will most likely be cancers that may not show up until years later - a supercancer.

Meiji Corporation

https://www.meiji-seika-pharma.co.jp/pressrelease/2023/detail/pdf/231128_01.pdf

Alphaviruses

https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/jgv.0.001644#tab2