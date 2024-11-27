The most important consideration for men and women listed in the US armed forces is the likelihood that the command you serve will win.

(US submarine command, especially, you may want to pay attention because countries who lose world wars tend to have a lot of commanders executed afterwards.)

Military Strategy of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD)

(Background for non-military people)

The strategy of MAD only achieved a high likelihood of ‘success’ with the advent of nuclear submarines carrying nuclear warheads:

Why? 1) Nuclear submarines can stay protected in deep water for extended periods of time. 2) Protection in deep water while armed with sufficient nuclear weapons to defeat any first strike country assures “Mutually Assured Destruction” as a deterant against a first strike.



However!

“Mutually Assured Destruction” requires that the guarantee of MAD from nuclear missile carrying submarines is carried OUT.

WHY IS THERE NO GUARANTEE THAT US NUCLEAR SUBMARINES WILL CARRY THROUGH WITH A MAD COUNTERATTACK?

Because IF there is no more US soil to return to, there is no US dock for the US submarine to return to. A US nuclear submarine may be able to stay out in ocean for years if it has to, but eventually when it does have to return to dock, it will have to do so on enemy territory.

Returning to dock in enemy territory after the US has lost WWIII is a guarantee to be put on trial for war crimes and possibly even execution IF your submarine and your crew fired nuclear missiles.

WHY MIGHT America SUDDENLY LOSE WWIII?

Consider this from the Russian side:

(Even though this is Russian state media, consider the live demonstration of Russian hypersonic missiles in Ukraine. What is the likelihood that this media release below is a “bluff”?)

HOW FAST CAN THE ORESHNIK MISSILE HIT US BASES ACROSS THE WORLD?

1. Middle East Distance and flight time from southern Russia: US airbase in Kuwait: 2,100 km, 11 minutes; US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain: 2,500 km, 12 minutes; US Air Base in Qatar: 2,650 km, 13 minutes; US Air Base in Djibouti: 4,100 km, 20 minutes. 2. Pacific and Alaska Distance and flight time from Kamchatka:

Air Base in Alaska: 2,400 km, 12 minutes;

US Air Force and Navy Base in Guam: 4,500 km, 22 minutes;

US Air Force and Navy Bases in Pearl Harbor: 5,100 km, 25 minutes. 3.

Minuteman III missile silos Distance and flight time from Chukotka:

Minuteman III missile silos in Montana: 4,700 km, 23 minutes;

Minuteman III missile silos in Minot, North Dakota: 4,900 km, 24 minutes.

This is Russian State Media, BUT:

They’ve demonstrated hypersonics in Ukraine.

11 Hypersonic missiles and 24 minutes is all it takes for GAME OVER in WWIII. (10 military targets above + 1 for Washington)

What are the chances that Russia has 11 Hypersonics ready to go? What are the chances that Russia has 22? (One to get the job done and one more to make sure it stays done?) How about 33 hypersonics? (One + a double tap for insurance?)



Now Consider as a Captain of a US nuclear submarine with nuclear missiles that you are supposed to fire in a nuclear counterattack.

Now Consider you are the Crew of a US nuclear submarine with nuclear missiles that you are supposed to fire in a nuclear counterattack to a first strike.

What are the chances you are going to return to the US after WWIII? What are the chances you will port in enemy territory AFTER WWIII? Do you have a plan to avoid being hunted for war crimes? (if your submarine was one of those that fired nukes?)



Hold on Hold on… We’re the US NAVY! We’ll make sure America WINS!!!

You’re carrying conventional nuclear missiles. Have you read what Australian Air force pilots posted about the S400 missile Area Denial capabilities just over a decade ago? (when the British crown was not as meticulous about restricting service members from posting on publicly accessible forums?)

Over 10 years ago Russias previous generation anti missile defense had complete area denial capabilities. Moscow now has S500’s.

Is your nuclear submarine going to achieve its mission of mutually assured destruction with the nukes you have on board?

Is your submarine carrying hypersonics?

What are the chances that a US missile attack will hit Russia?

“It doesn’t matter. AEGIS will stop Russian hypersonics!”

Just over 10 years ago AEGIS had a 33% intercept success rate. Even if that improved to over 90% today, does conventional missile intercept rate mean anything for a hypersonic? At Mach 11, something as small as a retractable nubbin can make trajectory changes faster than anti missile missiles can change readjust their own trajectory. (That’s assuming reacquiring target lock is instant) Unless the CIA has the trajectory change patters stolen from Russia and uploaded to every Aegis missile warhead to preemptively change trajectory in real time, chances of intercepting a hypersonic is nearly 0.



The equations of war have changed.

Make the best decision you can, Captain, for your crew, your country and the rest of the world.

- Your ship’s doctor.