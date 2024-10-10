Replicon Bottle 00001 was injected into 16 individuals at a media event put on by Meiji corporation on 10/8/24. Despite the best efforts of the vaccine truth community, we were unable to stop the Japanese government and Meiji Corporation from releasing Replicon.

The following is what I posted in response to a question. I am reposting this as an article because of a consequence of Replicon spread that I had not thought of until now. That is if Replicons spread via exosomes, and not through viral recombination as I previously described, they change into a new Exosome shell WITH EVERY NEW PERSON THEY INFECT. Viruses cannot do this.

This means that antibodies to one person’s exosomes containing Replicons WILL NOT PROTECT you from another person’s exosomes containing Replicons.

Is this the Reason Japan was chosen as the first site of nation wide Human Experimentation? (Because Japan’s population is more genetically homogenous than other countries, which increases the chances of Exosome spread between genetically similar individuals?)

* (further explained in the article below)

Original Post:

The Replicon by Meiji corporation is a cytopathic (cell killing) type of Replicon based on an Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis virus. So it replicates till the cell is dead. If another cell gets infected for example through an exosome then that cell will make replicons until it dies or is destroyed by the immune system. How long a cell lives with a Replicon is unknown, but from the equine encephalitis species of Alphaviruses, it is known that cell death is not instant. An infected cell can make an alphavirus for a week or more before dying. The manufactured alphaviruses keep infecting new cells until Antibodies and T cells stop them. Whole viruses, when they escape an infected person, can infect the cells of a different person, and the whole process starts again until the next person (or horse) makes their own antibodies. If the Replicon turns back into a virus with a capsid, (for example through recombination as I describe in the Supervirus article) then infections of Replicon will continue until there is herd immunity or isolation of ALL infected individuals.

However, since Replicon can take on the capsid shells of other viruses, not just the Alphavirus that it is most closely related to, herd immunity will only last until the Replicon changes to another capsid, and the whole process of everyone having to make antibodies starts again from scratch.

Exosome spread presents different problems for the immune system. Although exosome infection should not happen between people of different HLA type (a form of blood type) it can happen occasionally to people with similar genes (e.g. family). As soon as one cell (in a family member or genetically similar individual) gets infected by a Replicon, it starts making new exosomes. The new exosomes have that person’s own cell membrane or HLA type, not the cell membrane of the person they caught the infection from. So it doesn’t matter if the second person has antibodies to another person’s exosomes, those antibodies won’t work because the one cell in their own body that got infeccted started making new exosomes made with the person’s own body’s cell membrane!.

In this way Replicons change into a new exosome “carrier shell” with every new person they infect. Natural viruses cannot do this. This means herd immunity is impossible with exosomes, even if everyone gets infected and recovers.

What do we do?

At the very least quarantine every single one of the people in this photo and everyone they came into contact with. (Especially everyone who is genetically similar to these 16 Replicon patients) By the time spread has been proven by PCR in this human experiment, it will be too late for containment.

Addendum:

Why PCR? Because illness after Replicon infection may be delayed due to the fact that the effect of Replicons that produce spike protein is most likely an increase in cancers which can occur years later. Replicon patients might not seem sick at first, so the only way to tell that they are carrying and spreading a supercancer via a self replicating spike protein gene is PCR.