This was my reply to a University ethicist advising Theo’s family to get a “good”

lawyer and pay for a second opinion from a doctor. Asking this family to pay into the same system that has criminally abused Theo is questionable, especially when coming from a University “ethicist”. This is what I wrote in response:

In times of hardship and distress many people seek to put faith in experts, or advise others to do so.

From a legal perspective the only profession that has proven itself more corrupt than medicine during Covid has been the legal profession.

I only know of 1 lawyer (in Canada) over the past 5 years who even attempted to use charter laws to defend basic human rights, and 0 Judges who have upheld basic human rights law. (Lucien Khodeir vs Minister of Health)

In academia, University ethicists have been largely silent about the fact that forced medical experimentation, and discrimination is prohibited under International Law and Canadian Law. (The Universal declaration of human rights, ICCPR, Rome Statute and the Canadian Human rights act)

The case of Theo Lim is not a (medical) grey zone.

There is x-ray proof over (at least) two separate x-rays of malicious use of a ventilator.



There is video proof of child Neglect after only 6 weeks in the custody of Social Services.

ANY doctor or lawyer who seeks payment to make a second opinion and litigate Theo's case is of INSUFFICIENT moral character to stand for human rights, much less of the will and character that can win in court.

ANY doctor or lawyer involved in this case who does not put on record the clear medical malfeasance along with a decisive plan of restitution AND severe penalties against the doctors and social workers, fails to even attempt a win against BC Children's hospital and the ministry.

My knowledge of the highest academia in Canada (McGill) offers the following: Professors have the same motivations to preserve the bureaucracy that feeds them as doctors and politicians. The morality of ANYONE who advises this family to "pay for the best advice" IS SUSPECT.

From the ETHICAL viewpoint, campaigning to support money, Lawyers and Judges above WRITTEN LAWS is the MORAL error that leads to complete societal collapses.

Realize this. Eventually all SINS are corrected by the fabric of reality itself. Sacrificing the future to preserve corrupt bureaucracies that maintain material comforts of the present eventually leads to the end of the individual, the group and the society that fails to hold remediate its wrongdoings.

As I have written before:

Ignorance is Oblivion.

