Short article Why this substack is Dangerous
An email I wrote to an Ethicist at a Canadian University.
This was my reply to a University ethicist advising Theo’s family to get a “good”
lawyer and pay for a second opinion from a doctor. Asking this family to pay into the same system that has criminally abused Theo is questionable, especially when coming from a University “ethicist”. This is what I wrote in response:
In times of hardship and distress many people seek to put faith in experts, or advise others to do so.
From a legal perspective the only profession that has proven itself more corrupt than medicine during Covid has been the legal profession.
I only know of 1 lawyer (in Canada) over the past 5 years who even attempted to use charter laws to defend basic human rights, and 0 Judges who have upheld basic human rights law. (Lucien Khodeir vs Minister of Health)
In academia, University ethicists have been largely silent about the fact that forced medical experimentation, and discrimination is prohibited under International Law and Canadian Law. (The Universal declaration of human rights, ICCPR, Rome Statute and the Canadian Human rights act)
The case of Theo Lim is not a (medical) grey zone.
There is x-ray proof over (at least) two separate x-rays of malicious use of a ventilator.
There is video proof of child Neglect after only 6 weeks in the custody of Social Services.
ANY doctor or lawyer who seeks payment to make a second opinion and litigate Theo's case is of INSUFFICIENT moral character to stand for human rights, much less of the will and character that can win in court.
ANY doctor or lawyer involved in this case who does not put on record the clear medical malfeasance along with a decisive plan of restitution AND severe penalties against the doctors and social workers, fails to even attempt a win against BC Children's hospital and the ministry.
My knowledge of the highest academia in Canada (McGill) offers the following: Professors have the same motivations to preserve the bureaucracy that feeds them as doctors and politicians. The morality of ANYONE who advises this family to "pay for the best advice" IS SUSPECT.
From the ETHICAL viewpoint, campaigning to support money, Lawyers and Judges above WRITTEN LAWS is the MORAL error that leads to complete societal collapses.
Realize this. Eventually all SINS are corrected by the fabric of reality itself. Sacrificing the future to preserve corrupt bureaucracies that maintain material comforts of the present eventually leads to the end of the individual, the group and the society that fails to hold remediate its wrongdoings.
As I have written before:
https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/155767179/whats-so-dangerous-about-this-substack
Ignorance is Oblivion.
Background:
Once, long ago, hitchhiking along the top of Superior just outside of Thunder Bay, I got picked up by a guy who soon announced to me that he was a judge, in town. Didn't take long for him to get to the point of his largesse - my tender teenage ears were not yet attuned to the intricacies of his conversation, but even then, allusions to stuff like "Greek" were enough to make me realize I was not going to enjoy that ride.
He was sufficiently pissed with my failure to respond to his 'cues' as to leave me on the highway near nightfall with a scowl and curt dismissal - but I felt much safer there than I would have been in his lakeside palace. It was a good lesson in 'how the world really works' - as in - how terrifying is the power structure hidden just out of plain sight... and polite conversation ... in the western world.
British Columbia? The heart of darkness. Only a fool would stay for long near that seaside palace of ponces and their political apologists. Or a "Prisoner." Patrick McGoohan laid out the future more than half a century ago. Who is "Six" - and what part of "the Village" do you live in?
thank You Doc for the continuous fight for human beings. There is also the 3rd group on the horizon which heavily participated in these crimes, the programmers, analysts, who handled the covid data and rewrote the logic of real numbers... That's why no Nobel for mathematics, many lies are in the numbers...