This is the original video of the moments Theo was taken back by his father after the family visit was cancelled by Sylvia Wallis for no reason. (This video was taken by a 10 year old and the camera was accidentally set to slow motion without sound)

https://rumble.com/v6r2huo-first-had-view-amber-alert-abducting-kidnapping-davis-lim-and-his-own-son-t.html

The following screenshots were taken when Sylvia Wallis was trying to grab Baby Theo out of his father’s arms at 1 min 37 seconds till 1 min 41 seconds.

I have no medical or psychiatric explanation for lip licking congruent with feeding behavior from an adult attempting to take a small child out of his father’s arms.

At 1 min 28 seconds, Sylvia Wallis licked her lips first. This is approximately 10 seconds prior to licking her lips again from the left corner of her mouth to the right corner between 1:39-1:41 as we saw above.

Analysis:

As an ER doctor, I have no human explanation for the lip licking behavior. Especially since it does not appear as a compulsive tick when she is not witnessing or engaging in attempts to take a child from his father. Reference the initial video from the article on March 16th where Sylvia Wallis is videoed not licking her lips when Theo Lim is no longer in her vicinity at 7:13.

https://rumble.com/v6r43so-arrest-of-theos-mother.html

The only correlation I can make is from basic biology. Feeding behavior in animals who wet their teeth and lips before biting or lick their lips after a meal is the only correlation I can think of. Why this reflex is appearing in an older adult during a situation where she is physically trying to take a child from a father is incongruent with human behavior. Is it another example of what I described 2 articles ago below?

Over the next few days I will hopefully have a video of the Vancouver Police Department attack inside the coffee shop that I described verbally below.