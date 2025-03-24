This is the original video of the moments Theo was taken back by his father after the family visit was cancelled by Sylvia Wallis for no reason. (This video was taken by a 10 year old and the camera was accidentally set to slow motion without sound)
https://rumble.com/v6r2huo-first-had-view-amber-alert-abducting-kidnapping-davis-lim-and-his-own-son-t.html
The following screenshots were taken when Sylvia Wallis was trying to grab Baby Theo out of his father’s arms at 1 min 37 seconds till 1 min 41 seconds.
I have no medical or psychiatric explanation for lip licking congruent with feeding behavior from an adult attempting to take a small child out of his father’s arms.
At 1 min 28 seconds, Sylvia Wallis licked her lips first. This is approximately 10 seconds prior to licking her lips again from the left corner of her mouth to the right corner between 1:39-1:41 as we saw above.
Analysis:
As an ER doctor, I have no human explanation for the lip licking behavior. Especially since it does not appear as a compulsive tick when she is not witnessing or engaging in attempts to take a child from his father. Reference the initial video from the article on March 16th where Sylvia Wallis is videoed not licking her lips when Theo Lim is no longer in her vicinity at 7:13.
https://rumble.com/v6r43so-arrest-of-theos-mother.html
The only correlation I can make is from basic biology. Feeding behavior in animals who wet their teeth and lips before biting or lick their lips after a meal is the only correlation I can think of. Why this reflex is appearing in an older adult during a situation where she is physically trying to take a child from a father is incongruent with human behavior. Is it another example of what I described 2 articles ago below?
Over the next few days I will hopefully have a video of the Vancouver Police Department attack inside the coffee shop that I described verbally below.
Athletes often do it before they have to exert themselves. Actors before they get on stage. Dogs do it when they're nervous. Probably a bit of all that here. Creepiest thing I have seen ever. I mean that, the face of a person possessed with ignorant, arrogant false murderous righteousness.
So... the 'long march' to full disclosure gets closer to it's end.
The haunted perimeter of North America that is it's western coast... from the drug lords of Guerrero to the insane gender bent playpens of Nancy&Newson's Kalifornication, the socialist dystopia of Bootiful BC, all the way to the tundra of HAARP Alaska... is a nightmare world that has fulfilled it's "promise" as laid out by generations of writers starting from Mary Shelley, to Bram Stoker, E A Poe, and onwards to Lovecraft and Borges.
All the madmen in lab coats who came together to engineer the freakenstein of mRNA/LNP genetic terror @ UBC BRAIN LAB & PETER CULLIS's ghoul factory The freaks who took over governments to run their pedo princedoms like Justin's roommate and Hilary's Haitan voodoo cult. The 'intelligence agencies' that aided & abetted the 'offshoring' of governments in all the western satrapies to whichever variety of mobbed up gangsters the $power decided should be fronting for their debt/interest/ rackets.
When one tried to point out that the PICKTON PIG FARM horror was not an anomaly, but instead the full flowering of this debauched culture war on humanity, it was met with silence or sneers. Yet the proof was never farther away than the cameras of Frank G's "Greek Life Video" at Piggy Palace events. It took years for the authorities to 'lose' all that proof of criminal conspiracy.
But the lady in the picture has kindly given us back our stolen evidence. She's the 'face' of this terror. And it's no error that she has been caught drooling at the prospect of another innocent victim in her grasp. It's poignant, but real. They've come to steal every living soul.
What will you do now?