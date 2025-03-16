17 posts ago I wrote about "Higher Species". Now we will look at a lower one. The video below is essential viewing for people who want an introduction to “Canada”.

https://rumble.com/v6qmuik-baby-theos-mother-arrested.html

It is a long video, and for people who want to skip to the part where a police officer was caught being subhuman on camera it starts at 16 minutes 05 seconds. Pay close attention to how well the individual pretends to be a human capable of connecting with others and reason.

Let’s start by analyzing the falsehoods, and how hard she tries to hide her actions out of sight.

16:06 "I don't want to be...It's not fair for your kids.." Does she even have kids? Does she know that the child she was told was “Kidnapped” was repeatedly prevented from seeing his mother for NO REASON? Does she know that the child she was told was “kidnapped” was abused for more than 2 years of his life? (By the social workers who called the police?) Does she even know what's fair?



Suddenly having a 2 hour visitation between Theo, his sisters and father cancelled for NO REASON, is that fair? Did this police officer determine what this social worker did before accusing Theo’s mother of “Unfairness”?



Allegedly this social worker from the video - Sylvia Wallace - is the Team leader at the Ministry of Child and Family Development

The Vancouver police “officer” wearing Desert Brown tactical garb claims to “Want to get a better story” but instead of listening to the mother’s side of the story, all this officer appears to want is to isolate the mother from all everyone else who might defend her.

@ 16:35 she says: " Your kid's life is in danger..." How would she know Theo’s life is in danger? Is she his mother? OR is she making a false statement to scare the mother? Why is she trying to scare the mother by fabricating a story? Is she trying to create panic? If so why?

Was the motive behind this officer’s attempt to ISOLATE Theo’s mother? (To isolate the victim from help? To carry out a premeditated plan for abuse?) If so, what was she planning to say to the mother that she only wanted to say it “In Private”? Did she plan on making threats against the mother?



I would encourage viewers to analyze the next six and a half minutes on their own without my analysis.

After handcuffing and caging the mother of Theo, and placing her under arrest, this police officer says to the camera at 23:14.

"OK guys the show's over" To her, it appears that motherhood is just an “act”. Later that day, she appeared to be the lead officer of a 10-15 armed officer “Swat” attack on a small coffee shop about 20 minutes away. This “Swat” team, was backed up by over a dozen undercover and uniformed Vancouver Police officers. Why do I think she was the Officer in charge? None of the other filmed officers seemed to have any input into placing the mother of Theo under arrest and then caging her in a van. Her activities that I witnessed during the “Swat” team attack of a coffee shop.



If people need to take a break after witnessing the video above, please do. Witnessing subhuman behavior can be revolting.

A clear mind is important to precisely define subhuman.

Subhuman (lesser species)

Type 1 - Following orders without conscience Robotic. Lacking internal morals, motivations or judgment. A trained dog.

Type 2 - Behavior with only animalistic motivations. Fear (of punishment) Greed (for reward) Pride, Envy, Lust (often referred to as 7 sins)



Human

Able to overcome: #1 - when orders violate conscience. #2 - animal motivations are overcome with higher motives of bravery, generosity and love. #3 - other attributes not found in robotic or animalistic entities such as reason and creativity.



What did we witness with the brown uniformed officer?

Was she taking orders? If she wasn’t being ordered to arrest a mother for wanting to spend time with her infant son, then where did the decision come from?

Was she the one making an order to arrest Theo’s mother? Given that she is the officer seen handcuffing Theo’s mother, it appears that the arrest was initiated by her. What was the purpose of assault (via handcuffing) and physical confinement / arrest? Theo’s mother obviously did not “kidnap” Theo. We never hear on video what she was arrested for, but her only interaction with the Social Workers who started the Kidnapping accusation was her REFUSAL TO SIGN their unreasonable demands. What kind of individual assaults and arrests a mother for refusing to agree to unreasonable demands from a SOCIAL WORKER? The only thing that comes to my mind is animal behavior akin to a cat playing with injured prey until it dies. This would be type 2 Subhuman behavior from animalistic motivations. In this case the desire to cause suffering by physical confinement and handcuffing. (A cat injuring prey repeatedly is the closest analogue I can think of both in this case and with the psychopathy I observed during forensic Psychiatry. )

She repeatedly tries to isolate the mother to “talk to her “in private”. She briefly lets out that she doesn’t want to be (recorded?), then quickly, she changes her story to “It’s not fair to your kids…” - another lie where she has little knowledge of Theo’s situation, yet tries to fabricate what is “fair” and impose it on Theo’s mother.

Why is this Predatory behavior?

Why is she not just a sociopath lying to “get” something? Sociopathy is a possibility, but…

At 16:35 she says: "Your kid's life is in danger...". instead of, “I was told by the social worker your kid’s life is in danger… is this true?”

She deliberately falsifies an allegation claiming it as FACT.

I can verify as a doctor and witness to the reckless assault of the “Swat” team inside a coffee shop, (which I highly suspect was led by her), the ONLY ACTUAL DANGER to Theo’s life on March 13th, 2025 was from the Vancouver “Swat” team. Instead of “Investigating” she makes statements apparently intended to cause distress while at the same time trying to isolate her victim from support.



This officer, who appears to be the investigator in charge, (in that she drives the only “Luxury” police SUV on scene - a black one with “fancier” rims visible at 23:19), is not on video even once asking the mother (or grandmother):

Is the baby safe with your husband (son in law)?

In a similar way to how a predatory animal isolates its victim from any avenues of escape while “playing”, this officer persistently and repeatedly attempts to isolate Theo’s mother.

It appears as if she had premeditation to say something that she did not want caught on camera. My guess would be that it was far worse than “ your kid’s life is in danger”. What could anyone say to a mother that is more cruel than “ your kid’s life is in danger” especially when it isn’t? Did she plan on saying, “We’re the Swat team and we’re going to shoot your husband if he tries to leave with Theo and if your kids get in the way they’ll get shot as well?” That the only thing I can think of that is more cruel and is something that imagine no officer wants to be caught saying, especially since making death threats is a criminal offence in Canada (264.1).



After failing to cause “enough” distress in the mother, the officer appears to resort to assault via handcuffing and caging inside a police van. This same officer is the one slamming the van doors shut on Theo’s mother with notable force.

A human capable of empathy would have said, “I have to put you under arrest until you’re cleared as an accomplice to kidnapping, but I understand it is distressing to have your son taken away, so you may have a friend come with you for support during your arrest. This is not standard procedure, but we usually do not arrest mothers who care for their sons and daughters and have no criminal record. We’ll call a mental health squad car where you can sit together with someone and look outside. We won’t make you sit alone inside a dark cage inside a van.”.

And then they would have put Theo’s mother in a car, not a cage.

Please read footnote #3 on psychopaths having to “Act” their faked emotions and how it is relevant to this officer’s last words "OK guys the show's over". This I see as confirmatory with a high degree of certainty 80% or greater that the officer in the first picture of this article is psychopath. (However, with new information I am always open to updating my diagnosis.)

Following the officer’s arrest of Theo’s mother:

Afterwards, I heard news that Theo’s mother, was questioned at the Vancouver Police Department. While being questoned (or abused?) by the Vancouver Police, she became unresponsive, an ambulance was called, and she was admitted to Burnaby Hospital. I don’t have any updates as of yet to her condition.

The Medical Perspective

From multiple interactions with Theo’s mother and family, I have witnessed her remain strong and stoic despite witnessing daily abuse of her son Theo at the Children’s hospital. What was notable about the child abuse at British Columbia Children’s Hospital was that nurses doctors and social work all seemed to coordinate their actions to make Theo’s parents as weak as possible. Physical threats with hospital security, arbitrarily cancelling visitation, and doing the opposite of the wishes of Theo’s mother and father out of what can only be described as spite. These daily abuses at the hands of doctors and nurses at BC Children’s hospital was documented over 3 articles that I wrote in 2023.

(In Brief: Baby Theo was born with a rare genetic defect. He was put on a ventilator shortly after birth. By 10 months of age was found to be able to breathe well on his own for about 1/2 an hour as documented by video, nurses and a pediatrician on call. Despite being able to breathe on his own, he was forced to stay on a ventilator 24 hours a day by the senior pediatricians at pressure settings appropriate for an adult, despite being less than a year old. Senior doctors kept the excessively high ventilator pressures despite 2 consecutive x-rays proving overinflation of the lungs. Theo’s mother, father, and sisters were daily witness to the abuse.)

Why would senior BC Children’s Hospital pediatricians want to keep a baby on a ventilator if he could breathe on his own? Around 2002, the daily cost (aka bill to the taxpayer) for each day in an ICU was about $30,000 a day. The most resource intensive machine in the ICU is usually the ventilator, which by a low estimate would be about 1/2 of the $30,000 per day income to the hospital coming at the expense of the taxpayer. Assuming that BC Children’s hospital has similar costs, keeping Theo on a ventilator brings in at least $15,000 per day to the hospital (At taxpayer expense).

Is $15,000 per day the reason senior pediatricians at BC Children’s hospital kept baby Theo on a ventilator with excessive ADULT pressures long after he could breathe on his own? (Using excessive pressures on a ventilator in children causes a problem called Tracheomalacia where the cartilage is thinned in the same way overinflating a balloon thins the rubber. After a long period of time on a ventilator at excessive pressures, a baby’s cartilage becomes thinned in a similar manner, such that when the ventilator pressure is removed, the airways collapse, like a stone hallway where the arches are too thin to support the walls and ceiling.)

Baby Theo’s mother and father were daily witness to Theo’s abuse at the hands of pediatric doctors and nurses. Their repeated requests to stop the unnecessary ventilator caused doctors at BC Children’s hospital to use social workers to seize medical decision making and shut baby Theo’s parents out medical decisions. I suspect the doctors did this so they could continue the unnecessary ventilator charges unimpeded.

Unconscious and Unresponsive

For Theo’s mother, of stoic and strong constitution all the times that I have observed, to become unconscious and unresponsive after “Questioning” behind closed doors by the Vancouver Police Department is extremely suggestive of severe abuse.

(I suspect the Vancouver Police Department has a significant number of criminally abusive officers, given that one of the former Chiefs of Police committed aggravated assault upon a gay partner as I describe in the footnoted article.)

Part 2 - Vancouver Canada’s “Swat” team storms a coffee shop.

(More details on the “Swat Team” assault on a coffee shop likely led by the officer in the first picture above to follow in my next article.)