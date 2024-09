CHRONOS by MacKenzie

The article saying Zinc is effective against coronavirus is written by Ralph Baric in 2010.

Hydroxychloroquine, even at prophylactic dosages, has far reaching abilities for distribution throughout the human body, including entering cells. In doing so, it has been proven to inhibit both viral RNA replication and repackaging functions inside cells by decreasing the acidity of the cytoplasmic environment within key structures such as the endoplasmic reticulum and the golgi apparatus…