In April 2022, almost two and a half years ago I warned about the genetic alteration of humanity in a speech in Downtown Vancouver, Canada.

https://rumble.com/vzot7n-genetic-alteration-of-humanity.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

I did not think of the mRNA injections from Pfizer or Moderna as terrorism back then. But looking back today, I wonder if those very COVID “vaccines” started of the age of genetic terrorism in 2020.

On the other hand going by today’s definition of terrorism, is it in fact Meiji corporation’s Self Replicating “Vaccine” the first act of genetic terrorism?

What is Terrorism?

(How does it differ from an attack? (for example during a war))

In a war, an “Attack” is typically directed at the enemy’s fighting forces, for the purpose of achieving a military victory.

However, in war, there are attacks with a different purpose. There are attacks designed to create fear, demoralize, and terrorize the other country’s soldiers AND people. Historically, sometimes these were called “scorched earth” policy, where fields were set on fire for no other purpose than to create fear and starve people, sometimes after the war was concluded with military surrender. The modern version of “Scorched Earth” is cluster bombs (that Senator Clinton supported the use of in 2006) Unexploded mini bombs remain for 50 years or more after a cluster bomb attack so that when a farmer’s field is cluster bombed, that field is unfarmable due to the danger of unexploded bombs killing the farmer.

Today, such military acts, even though their purpose is terror, are not called terrorism. Terrorism in western culture today is thought of as surprise attacks against civilians by small groups of insurgents (not rebels) in places outside the “Theater of War”.

Were mRNA injections Terrorism?

(Maybe)

Points to consider:

Attack against non-combatants? Yes. Massive non-combatant casualties. (Unlike typical acts of terrorism, the damage was not instant, it was delayed) Yes. Surprise attack outside a war zone? Yes. Intended to create Terror? Perhaps. Taking and coercing injections were the RESULT of a media Terror campaign. Fear CREATED by the mRNA vaccine is limited to reflection upon the future damage it will cause after the fact. i.e. Genetic alteration of future generations, and illnesses caused by spike protein shedding - that Pfizer already knew about prior to human trials. Is the level of fear of spike protein exposure from people who took the mRNA vaccine sufficient to call it terrorism? Were mRNA injections an act of man and not nature? Yes. To be exact, earthquakes, tsunamis and forest fires are not terrorism, unless they are caused by man. For example, these forest fires set by a man in Alberta could be considered terrorism.

Unlike bombings and airplane hijackings, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections did not come with the force of imminent death against the will of people who want to stay alive.

There was coercion with the threat of loss of employment, inability to travel and poverty. This is not typically considered “Terrorism”.

Although door to door FORCED vaccinations against people were threatened by some Canadian politicians like Rachel Notley, armed nurses forcing injections onto families never happened in Canada. (This definitely would meet the threshold of Terrorism) https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/alberta-ndp-calls-for-door-to-door-vaccination-campaign-to-increase-immunizations-1.5602754



HOWEVER:

Spike protein Shedding and its effects on people who were innocent and never took the mRNA vaccine could be thought of as falling within the grey zone of possible Terrorism. A key determinant is whether the Spike protein shedding effect on surrounding people is deadly or not, or if it is not deadly, whether the effect is permanent or not. The evidence of deaths or cancer just from spike protein exposure is still being collected.



All of this leads us to the big question:

Are Replicon Vaccines Terrorism?

(Most likely Yes.)

If Replicons cause illness or death by infecting innocent people who never took the injection, this is a far greater crime than Pfizer or Moderna mRNA injections. This is because regular mRNA vaccines for COVID harm others by shedding spike proteins. Replicons are worse because Replicon vaccines can CAUSE production of spike proteins in other People’s bodies (as I describe below):



This is in effect forcing others to take the Replicon vaccine even though they have never been coerced with threats of job loss.

Is a person who takes the Replicon Vaccine a “Suicide Bomber”?

Points to consider Some suicide bombers are tricked into killing others with promises of “Heaven” and “40 Virgins”. Replicon Vaccine patients may be tricked with promises that they are protecting themselves and others from the spread of Coronavirus The evidence is already overwhelming that the previous mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna did nothing to stop the spread of Coronavirus.



Obviously the scale of deception put upon the person causing harm to others is vastly different between the Suicide Bomber and the person who takes a Replicon vaccine.

Why am I making the comparison?

Because of the effect. If you look at the excess deaths caused by the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid vaccines, the effect is far worse than any act of Terrorism in the modern age. The current COVID vaccines themselves could be called the greatest act of Terrorism in history. People who have seen the myocarditis, cancer and death rightfully fear mRNA. The world now knows how deadly mRNA can be. This fear of the effect of mRNA is as reasonable as the fear of bombs. Because now there is justified pre-existing fear of mRNA, even the threat of releasing an infectious form of mRNA like the Replicon, with harmful effects equal to or greater than current mRNA vaccines, is by definition Terrorism.



If a government or a large corporation is the source of terrorism, the term often used in the west is “State Sponsored Terrorism”.

Is the Japanese Government, and Meiji Corporation engaging in State Sponsored Terrorism?

The effect of Replicon made spike protein is likely as bad or worse than the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA we have already experienced. The deaths and sickness from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA are far worse than any act of Terrorism in modern history. Replicon is likely to have consequences for innocent people, in the same way that suicide bombers have consequences on innocent people who don't even know they are being attacked until it is too late.

You decide whether this qualifies as State Sponsored Terrorism.

If this is state sponsored terrorism, what can be done?

The interesting thing is if we look through the history of Science Fiction movies, such as Star Wars, the good guys were usually people fighting an evil government. Even in Japanese Science Fiction, the theme is often that the heroes are the rebels who fight a corruption. However, rather than being fiction, it is a historical reality that people who fight for justice are sometimes called terrorists. For example the Boston Tea Party. If that happened during modern times I have no doubt that they would be called Economic Terrorists.

Similarly, historical figures from Japanese history, when there was a civil war against the government such as Kido Takayoshi (木戸 孝允), would be have been called terrorists today. (Kido Takayoshi (木戸 孝允) was transformed into the character Katsura in a popular historical Anime about rebellion in Japan. I make the remark heavily sanitized in reference to this Anime because the script is carefully written to not offend the monarchy, even though the historical event described in the series was the overthrow of the previous monarchy in Japan.)

PHILOSOPHY

There is a difference between being called a terrorist and actually being a terrorist. A terrorist is someone who attacks for tyranny. If people are acting to save humanity, sometimes they will be called a terrorist even if they are not. The fine line between good and evil is the reason for acting. In the philosophy of Immanuel Kant this was called the “A Priori” — the cause and motivation for an action determines whether the act was good or bad in the long run.

For a modern example of terrorism vs just being called a terrorist consider the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the bombings they conducted to try and bring independence to Ireland. Maybe it seemed like terrorism at the time, but given the economic, social and medical Terrorism that Britain has put upon Ireland in recent years, was Irish Independence really an unjust cause?

Would the fight and the innocent lives lost due to IRA bombings have saved the Irish people from British tyranny 40 years later? I cannot answer this question, and even if I could, it is not a question that I should answer. I leave it for people to decide for themselves if the IRA had won the war against Britain, whether it would have prevented the harm done by Britain against Ireland over the past few years.

Sometimes the “a priori” motivations described by the Philosopher Immanuel Kant only result in consequences or benefit decades later depending on whether the “a priori” was good or evil.

What is my “A Priori”?

I consider the effect I have over 1 year, 10 years and 100 year timespans.

This article today has the short term intent to prevent Terrorism.

The long term a priori of this article is to show people how to use reason and logic to predict the future, and prevent bad events from happening.

The greatest danger I suspect today is that of a False Flag Terrorism attack. I have already seen narratives being pushed on Japanese twitter that boycotting Meiji Corporation is like economic terrorism against a proud Japanese company. In recent history we have seen how Terrorist attacks are used to generate sympathy and public motivation to support hidden agendas such as war (in the middle east).

What I worry about is that a false terrorist attack will be staged against Meiji Corporation in order to generate sympathy for the company and its employees. This sympathy will then be used to stop criticism of the Replicon vaccine and allow for its use on people who are unaware of the dangers.