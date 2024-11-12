With the election behind us, many feel that America just saved itself from destruction. However, the sobering reality is that all the dangers that existed prior to November 5th are still present today. Seeing clearly is essential to survival. The hidden threats that are just under the surface on page 2, can only be stopped they are caught before it is too late. Before we get into an analysis of Trump and his administration, first a bit about blind spot theory and how people’s judgement plays into deadly mistakes.

A major source of blind spots, one that I see leveraged again and again, in media, politics and the truth movement is judgment of others. Many people, once they have made a decision that someone is “Good” or “Bad”, they lose their ability to see otherwise.

Take Robert Malone for example. Early on he made a name for himself as the “Inventor” of mRNA technology who became a truther because he acknowledged that mRNA had “some” side effects.

Meanwhile, as Dr. Wiseman and I quickly found out, Malone’s unelected elevation to leadership in the freedom movement was to halt discourse about the most dangerous side effects of mRNA, which are alteration of DNA and Dr. Wiseman’s angle being damage to mitochondrial DNA that leads to all manners of long term illness, including but not limited to cancers and immune dysfunction that I spoke about. I don’t know if Malone read my article below,

What to do about Controlled Opposition

but since Malone was exposed as a narrative suppressor and controller, particularly by his 25 million dollar lawsuits against other people in the freedom and truth movement, Malone seems to have changed his tune. (Especially, about the dangers of Replicon self replicating mRNA, as detailed in my article on Japan’s plan to destroy the world).

The key was that many people refused to believe that Malone was working for the dark side, even though he stated clearly that he worked closely with government and had close contacts (handlers?) in the CIA.

This blind spot appeared when people convinced themselves Malone was a “good guy”, and therefore anything that detracted from his status as a “white hat” must be wrong, even if it comes from his own lips.

The First Betrayals of Malone

I’ve observed similar blind spots in the Canadian freedom movement with characters like Pastor Artur Pawloski, who used interviews with Christian media to repeat liberal media hit pieces against me. Such types of misplaced faith can have deadly consequences, as followers of Dr. Jordan Peterson may have found out if they followed his advice to “…get the damned (mRNA) vaccine…”. The article about that is below.

Are there other examples of people blinded by faith following false leaders?

Take the Premier of Alberta Canada, as an example. Despite her worldwide fame for stating that the unvaccinated were the “most discriminated against group”, Sheila Lewis, a patient waylayed for a lung transplant because she refused the experimental Covid Vaccine, died. This was despite Premier Smith being in power for almost a full year prior to her death. Many Albertan “Freedom doctors” still to this day, suffer from a blind spot about the premier of Alberta — who talks a lot, but delivers next to nothing.

This type of faith can lead to deadly mistakes in hospitals as well as politics. It is this mistake of prejudgment leading to blindness that I hope the most important country in the world can learn to overcome soon, before it is too late.

In emergency medicine, (the specialty of mistakes made by other doctors and perhaps of all of society’s as well) missing the correct diagnosis is often caused by “Anchoring”. “Anchoring” is a mental error of prejudice, where a doctor “believes” a patient has a particular diagnosis, and only does tests to look for that diagnosis. This fixation on prejudged belief can lead doctors to miss critical clues that lead to another diagnosis or the correct one. In the worst cases, that miss, if not caught in time, leads to a patient’s death. I see mental anchoring as a big part of why many in the freedom movement are trapped in Flat Earth, and No such thing as Virus psyops.

Flat Earth

No Virus?

In the bigger picture, it appears that these two psy ops in particular are targeted at the Freedom movement to soften up, distract and disperse people who are fighting for truth. The method of dispersion appears to be mainly “recommended next video” links and social media.

The New Leader of the Free World, and his Administration.

In the Trump debate I’ve seen both sides. Some in the Truth movement believe he is the world’s savior, while others claim he is a highly trained deep state agent who employs the most advanced group psychology and manipulation. “Passing Judgment” either way can blind people to the truth, and prejudice can hide solutions that might otherwise save lives if people could overcome their fixation on the “Person”.

Withhold judgment of the man and observe the whole.

When I wrote about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in July, it was an effort to get people to look at the role of government as the source of the attack. It was one my shortest articles, 7 sentences.

What I noticed in the aftermath, however, was copious argument without solutions. Instead of looking at the source of the attack (government), the discussion was mostly whether or not it was staged and speculation that Donald Trump was a deep state actor.

“Withhold judgment of the man and observe the whole.”

Opening our eyes a bit wider: What happened less than 48 hours after the shooting?

Donald Trump picks a former Never Trumper, a virtual unknown named JD Vance, to be his Vice President running mate.

Does this make sense?

(Remember that to be a “Never Trumper”, someone would have be either a Clinton excuser - who turns a blind eye or even endorses the mysterious body count that follows the Clintons everywhere they go; a Swamp Supporter; or both.)

Even with misgivings about Trump, politicians with any decency would be neutral, especially in light of Trump’s courageous and unabashed call out against the corruption of Washington. To join the “Never Trump” camp is an indecency as it declares allegiance to the segment of the Republican party who are loyal defenders of the Swamp.

Withhold judgment of the man and observe the whole.

At the time of the assassination attempt, Trump did not have a guaranteed win of the 2024 election, although his survival gave an immense boost to his campaign.

If a win wasn’t quite in the bag, the best move for Trump would have been to pick a high profile Vice President, one that most Americans would recognize: e.g. RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Marco Rubio or Ron DeSantis.

So why pick a “Never-Trumper” from Ohio named JD Vance?

Someone who needs a massive campaign of puff pieces to win over even Trump supporters?

Someone with suspicious ties to Peter Thiel? Who is billionaire Peter Thiel? (Besides being a sponsor and mentor for JD Vance’s own venture capital firm Narya Capital?) “Thiel, who is also a co-founder of the CIA-backed analytics firm Palantir, has given millions of dollars in donations largely to Republican lawmakers…” “Vance launched his own venture capital firm in 2019 under the name Narya Capital, which sought to invest in startups in overlooked cities and reportedly received backing from: Thiel and other billionaire investors like venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt…”.



Given the information war Google fought against Trump’s first campaign, his first administration, his second campaign, January 6th supporters and all those who helped Trump; why he pick JD Vance - a “Never Trump’er” and Swamp feeder / feedee? (That’s is essentially bringing Google and the CIA into the very house Trump is supposedly trying to burn down.) Not only that, the Vice President, as the second in command, is ready to take over if anything should “Happen” to the first in command Mr. Trump.

Let’s take a step back and observe that this all happened less than 2 days after Trump’s brush with death. He appoints a Republican Swamp creature to be his Vice President and replacement should something “bad” happen. Was it really his idea?

No one I know of in mainstream or Alternative Mainstream media talked about this.

Maybe after the “Fight! Fight! Fight!” broadcast to the public, when the doors were closed in private, Trump was offered the deal of a lifetime. Either “Give Up, Up, Up”, in exchange for “Life, Life, Life”… or die in vain with the next attempt.

Google and the CIA sitting together inside the Vice President means that if the swamp ever fails to get what it wants, the swamp can just take what it wants by moving JD Vance into the President’s seat.

“Let’s make a deal, choose Thiel’s buddy JD Vance or else…”

As a former president, Trump more than anyone is privy to know what the rest of us do not know about JFK’s assassination — the motivations, as well as what - if any - role the CIA had. He may have had no choice but to back down, and invite the CIA and Google inside his administration, just so he could live another day and win the election.

(Looking back in retrospect, this should also make people wonder what the “Good Christian” Mike Pence was doing as VP, and what possible “Deal” brought him out of nowhere to be the Vice President in Trump’s first term.)

How do the People protect Trump?

If there are two dangerous bedfellows - the CIA and Google, is there a third saboteur in Trump’s administration? Pharma perhaps?

Let’s look at Trump’s pick of Susie Wiles for Chief of Staff. She’ works for Mercury, a behemoth lobbying firm. “Wiles is the co-chair for the Florida and Washington, D.C., offices of Mercury Public Affairs, a lobbying firm whose clients include AirBnB, AT&T, eBay, Pfizer, Tesla,…”

She is now Trump’s Chief of Staff. Does this make sense? After campaigning with RFK Jr. to expose the truth about vaccines, and even going along with RFK Jr’s campaign to end aerial spraying, an ideological opposite suddenly finds herself chosen to manage Trump’s presidential office? What happened to Trump after the election? (Or did something happen to him before?)

Some might try and defend Trump’s choice, citing Wiles’s accomplishment managing Trump’s election campaign.

Withhold judgement of the person and take a moment to consider: One of Trump’s campaign stops was small out of the way town, Butler Pennsylvania. With a limited crowd (perhaps because of limited advertisement), the witnesses were few enough in number that they could be corralled on just 2 banks of bleachers. This was not a “bleachers on all sides” Maga rally that someone trying to win a presidency should spend his day on, particularly if another town half way between Cleveland and Pittsburg could have yielded at least 4 times the exposure. Why was Butler PA chosen by Susie Wiles? Was it to gain exposure? An unexplicably small campaign stop that nearly gets the candidate killed? Is this the work of a great campaign manager? Or was it a setup? If Susie Wiles is the Chief of Staff, can Trump look forward to a great time in the Oval office? (or more setups).



Does it seem like Trump is trapped? Despite having RFK on his team who states his commitment to exposing vaccine side effects, his chief of staff is a professional lobbyist, whose clients included Pfizer.

Can this somehow be related to Trump’s past project Operation Warp Speed?

Is Susie Wiles presence in the Trump’s administration above RFK Jr., to protect Big Pharma?

(FYI, If people still think that Warp Speed’s 18 billion was anything other than a crime, consider this:

435 members of congress.

18 Billion for a World Health Organization “pandemic”.

If just 10% of Warp Speed is reinvested into “Lobbying”, that = 1.8 billion.

1.8 billion / 435 members of the house

4.13 million dollars per congressman - maybe with 10% to the Big guy.)

Trump said he would drain the swamp, not change the water to “Pharmaceutical grade”.

Whether or not Trump was forced into such a position is arguable, and something we may never know. But Trump did make moves to undo the wrongs of Warp Speed, by talking about Hydroxychloroquine, and people’s right to refuse injections. Withholding judgment of the man, we should count the other great force that pushed Operation Warp Speed, the pharmaceutical lobby.

After Trump’s election win, the Pharma lobby just won a big promotion to Chief of Staff, through their professional lobbyist Susie Wiles.

Does it look like Trump is in control of his administration? Does it look like he will make good on helping RFK Jr. with his vaccine truth agenda, make America Healthy Again (without drugs and injections)? How can RFK Jr. make any progress if Trump’s Chief of Staff is a career money woman who’s success was in helping companies make “sick” money? How can there be any accountability for the crime of Warp Speed if Susie Wiles is shielding the culprits?

What is the solution?

Luckily for America, the solution is the same no matter what side Trump is on. If the CIA is holding the threat of assassination against Trump or his family, and a Vice President is ready to take the Presidency as an insurance policy to undo any progress by Trump;

OR

if Trump is a Deep State actor who’s sole job is to tell the people what we want to hear while the state agenda continues quietly in the background:

The solution is the same:

Counties passing small resolutions of independence can win the game and save Trump and his family in the process.

Why?

(and)

What is a small resolution of independence?

A small resolution of independence can be as simple as a proclamation of independence from the WHO. At a small county level, it is easy to debate whether or not the World Health Organization has any relevance to life; whether its change of the definition of a pandemic, and subsequent declaration of a Coronavirus pandemic was helpful or harmful to the people of the county.

If a county finds that the WHO has caused more harm to the area than benefit, then it is easy for that county to create and put to vote a resolution of independence from the WHO.

If the resolution is successful…

THEN…

The next step is for the county to do the same for the CDC. Did CDC policies and recommendations regarding experimental mRNA injections help or cause harm to the people of the county? If the CDC is found to cause harm, then the county can draft and put to vote a resolution of independence from the CDC. The same can be done for the FDA.



Agency by agency, counties can make report cards for branches of the federal government. Any branch that gets a failing grade gets a proclamation of independence from that agency.

In Trump terms, this means that individual counties go to underperforming federal agencies to tell them “YOU’RE FIRED!”

When each resolution gets drafted and voted on by the people of the county, it carries the strength of the people of that county, and takes a load of responsibility off the shoulders of the people who are trying to stop corruption in the Federal Government.

Each resolution, if passed, it brings independence for the people of the county, and the freedom to make decisions for themselves.

At the end of the day, learning to put life ahead of money will be the key to whether or not counties succeed. Federal agencies are likely to use all manner of coercion including financial threats to maintain their control over localities.

From an Emergency Doctor’s perspective, your life is always worth more than money. Always.

Addendum:

How does this save the President?

By making small solutions to big problems, the weight comes off of Trump’s shoulders. Threats to the president or his family from deep pocketed financial interests are rendered useless if thousands of local jurisdictions move to stop corruption without the President’s involvement.

In order to succeed, local county electees will need to strengthen their virtues:

the ability to resist the bribes from smaller interests in smaller jurisdictions;

the courage to overcome the threats and coercions within counties from corrupt interests. Thankfully the worldwide threats against entire nations can be left to the president (or not).

a county (for example) can pass a resolution withholding support (and tax money) from wars in Ukraine.

the resolutions of independence can conform to the morals and virtues of the people of the county.

Many people, draining corruption one bucket at a time, can sometimes do more than a bulldozer which can be sidelined by a spoon of sugar, the size of a bullet. The little virtues of many people added together can build a greater virtue than any single individual. This is how history is changed, by changing the game. This time, thinking different and playing different is a matter of life and death, not just for a President and his family, but for all of ours as well.