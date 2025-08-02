During the Israel Iran war I turned on my geiger counters at the duplex where I stay in Vancouver Canada. I was curious to see if the Israeli bombing of Iranian reactors would cause a worldwide release of Radiation, like happened during the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

During the last week of June and first few days of July this year I found elevated radiation readings where I stay in Vancouver. The high radiation alarm on my geiger counters went off 2 to 3 times an hour, when the usual is maybe once or twice a day. (Cosmic radiation, as a stochastic event periodically will set off high radiation alarms on geiger counters).

At first I thought there was a worldwide nuclear event that was not being reported in mainstream or alternative news. So I posted my findings on twitter. Not long after posting that I had high radiation readings in Vancouver I was banned off of twitter.

This ban lasted 5 days. However, when I went to verify my high radiation readings in other parts of vancouver, and next door in the duplex attached to where I stay, there were no high radiation alarms, even after hours of measurement.

It appeared that only the duplex where I stay in Vancouver had high levels of ionizing radiation.

What does this mean?

It likely means that the people trying to kill me have not quite given up yet. After writing my series on the real ending to James Bond, and it’s message to all Crown agents as to what kind of “Early Retirement” they can look forward to should they become involved in any covert actions against me, I thought that I was safe.

What man in their right mind would get involved in any assassination attempt if he knew that right after doing his assignment, he would be the next to be killed. Evidently this was not enough persuasion, and sometime in the last week of June someone, perhaps not knowing any better carried out an assignment to place radioactive material where I stay most often while in Vancouver.

Maybe they did not even know they were carrying radioactive material. I’m sure someone walking around in a radiation suit would have been news in my neighborhood, and if they were carrying nuclear material without wearing one, well it sucks to be them. I would expect no greater insight from an animal dutifully working for the Crown.

Return to Vancouver

After about 2 weeks away, I returned to Vancouver checking radiation levels again. I heard the high radiation alarm on one of my geiger counters go off only once in two days, and at levels far lower than what I was reading 2 weeks earlier. It appears that whatever was radioactive in my vicinity was removed.

The Future

Currently the “freedom” community in Canada is a lost cause. Most are still holding out hope for a legal solution even though I proved in the Supreme Court of British Columbia that no legal solution is possible.

The definition of idiocy is repeating the same mistake hoping for a different result. For 5 years, Canadian lawyers have been raising money to “fight for freedom”, and for 5 years Canadian Lawyers premeditated losses to the Crown, (with only 1 exception that I know of - a lawyer who asked for no money to do what was right). Yet the organized freedom movement still doggedly raise money for lawyers. The latest example of idiocy being the fundraiser for the ostrich incident in BC (to be covered in the next article).

What options does the Crown have?

After the failure of the infectious incident and the two attempts in Japan,

and now the failure of the Radiation incident, I suspect the Crown may resort to a direct attack. The type of attack most likely to give an opportunity of plausible denial is a traffic accident. In this day and age, with airbags and seatbelts, traffic accidents must be quite severe to guarantee death. So I suspect something like this may be in the works. One countermeasure is to drive something bigger than they expect, if they are planning to do the deed with a large truck smashing a small minivan like the one that I drive. Another countermeasure is to avoid travel and wait for their contract to expire (if such a contract amongst psychopaths ever does expire).

Why killing me is so important to King Charles, the Privy council and / or the Crown I explain here:

Psychopaths live in a world of fear. The only temporary relief from their fears is power — specifically the power to kill. Being greater than an animal to become a human means rising above the 8th sin of fear.

I still have gratitude and joy for every day that I live.