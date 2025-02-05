If there is 1 thing that people in power most want to hide, it is the secret of 無敵 (Invincibility). In the symbolic languages of of Chinese and Japanese there are 2 symbols for this concept. The first 無 means nothing. The second 敵 means enemy.

Therefore “No Enemy” is the true meaning of invincibility. The symbolic characters tell the reader a process to get invincibility, it is to have “No Enemy”. To have “No Enemy” means to stop thinking of the world in terms of “Enemies”. It all starts in the mind. Changing an enemy into something smaller, like an obstacle is as simple as rising to a higher viewpoint. An example of Invincible thinking is the article:

The “obstacle” is that some powerful entities, might be trying to kill the doctor Nagase who has cost them millions, perhaps billions in lost sales and mRNA “vaccinations”. When problem solving this situation it is useful to look at how the Crown kills people:

Sometimes the Crown uses the Royal Canadian Mounted Police — RCMP who are famous for confiscating Native children from their families and putting them in Residential Schools where many suffered abuse, rape and murder (not just during colonial times, but in the 20th century as well).

Other killings use the Canadian military - foreign wars

When there are “special” problems, sometimes the Crown uses “special” agents.

Part of the solution is defense. Expanding networks of protection, fortifying safe houses, investing time and resource into protection of the body. (If Jerry had told me the whole story of his situation, not just his dream to get away to the rural Caribbean once his 25 years was “up”; we could have had many layers of solutions.)

However, these solutions are based on “enemy” thinking. Instead of looking at “special” agents such as assassins as an enemy, 無敵 (Invincibility) means that one rises higher to look at them from above. 無敵 (invincibility) means we can look at the agent or agents being sent to kill in a different light. They might be individuals , capable of being human if provided with truthful information. What would be the right thing to do for a friend or even a stranger?

Tell the Truth.

“The Real Ending to Every James Bond Movie” by revealing the real ending for those who might take pride in doing the “wet” work of the Crown (“Wet” in military contexts usually means covered in blood) tests an agents ability to think. Knowing that once a “tool” of the crown gets too dirty, it gets disposed of, changes the perspective of any thinking individual. Learning that for entities who believe they are a “higher species”, the life of an agent, “officer” or “official” is no more sacred than that of a farm animal adds to the perspective, but only if the agent is not ignorant (ignoring that which is before his very eyes - the articles).

Whether humans reduced to an obedience existence without morals of their own should continue to be treated as farm animals or whether as individuals we should choose a better path, was the subject of my article “Higher Species”.

Now that agents are “noticed” of what kind of “early” retirement comes with doing work so foul it has to be kept secret, they can make their own choices about whether or not to “obey”. My solution algorithm prepares for a variety of situations, just as any chess player prepares for any number of an opponents possible moves.

無敵 (Invincibility) processing doesn’t just apply to agents, it applies to their boss as well. “No enemy” thinking applied to the King of England and the Crown of the commonwealth Canada, New Zealand and Australia was my next article:

From “The Truth about James Bond Part 2” people should contemplate the question “Is the Crown a psychopath?”

Judging from the orders to Crown agents to place snipers on rooftops with loaded rifles pointed at men, women and children during the Freedom demonstration in Ottawa; I would say Crown behavior is consistent with a psychopath or psychopaths in charge. (Snipers on rooftops certainly isn’t “crowd safety”, where bullets shot from a high angle would ricochet off the ground to the most harm to low elevation individuals like children.)

During the world famous “Freedom” demonstration in Ottawa, another incident happened where Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers were directed to trample on elderly and disabled protesters with their 1 ton horses. If you can still find a video of the incident, the horse is trying not to trample on people but the RCMP officer forces the horse to do so by pulling the reigns hard to the left.



The HORSE has more morality than the RCMP officer?

(It would appear so.)

Trampling on people is an act of psychopathy that a horse tried to stop. Where does that put RCMP officers on the “hierarchy” of species?

The answer appears to be right there on their emblem, Buffalo — a herd animal.

If the “Royal” police of Canada are herd animals because it says so right on their crest, can we figure out what the “Crown” is?

Is there a “Psychopath” on the Crown crest of Canada?

(I’d put a picture of the crown crest of Canada on this article, but I do not have confirmation that the image is “out of copyright”. So I’ll just put the wikipedia link here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coat_of_arms_of_Canada)

Is the Lion a psychopath?

I don’t know, but it definitely is a predator. What do lions eat? Flesh?



Is the Unicorn a psychopath?

I don’t know, but it definitely is an animal that can only be created through extensive genetic engineering applied to a horse.

Either way, the Crown crest of Canada and the crest of the Supreme Court of British Columbia where I live is flanked on either side by animals and has a Lion who may be a psychopath sitting on top.

What does this mean for all the people who swear an OATH to the Crown?

Are they swearing an oath to animals? (Two lions and a unicorn?)

Is Canada a Church of Animal Worship?

If we look at the designation of government officials as Ministers (Finance Minister, Minister of Defense, Justice Minister), it would appear that they are all Priests in a Church of the Crown (Which is 2 lions and a unicorn)

If you are a Police officer and you’re offended by what I write, here is a REMEDY.

Find a piece of cloth Stitch in a silhouette of a Woman, Child and Man with needle and thread. Glue it over your patch with the buffalo head (or whatever else is on your crest)

There, you’ve just been promoted from the rank of “Herd Animal” to man.

A Man Stands for Family. This is what your new crest of Man, Woman and Child represents.***

***Ironically, by saying “A Man Stands for Family”

I might be violating a court order by BC Supreme Court Justice Taylor.

From the article link “censored” in https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/a-criminal-surprise I talked about the surprising implicit loyalty of the BC Supreme Court to criminal interests. I had to censor the causes that led up to that court case due to the orders put against me in November and December of 2023 by Judge Taylor.

Saying “Family” according to Judge Taylor would be a violation of a BC Supreme Court order. According to this same Judge for me to go to either of the two hospitals closest to my house is also a violation of a BC Supreme Court order.

Is a psychopath an “Enemy”?

(Or is it just a “Lesser Species” according to the “Higher Species” Article from last month. )

I talk about how the Crown might just be an entity trying to make a big show about how deadly and fearsome it is, as a means of staying alive in a “high society” of predators in https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/passport-revoked-the-truth-about .

One of the principles to stay alive in a psychopath / predator society is to only pick on people you can kill, or successfully “make an example of” to scare other animals into “obedience”.

What did the crown attack when they came after me?

The spirit of medicine.

For anyone with a metaphorical and a subtext understanding of English (reading between the lines), the Crown should have realized that they are dealing with someone who exists by the principles of Medicine.

The beginning articles of Logical Surprises covered the material body of medicine — medications, nutrition and genetics. The articles then progressed to diagnosis, and finding not just the signs of illness, but the source of illness. These articles were a long series delving into society, government, and the court system as the source of disease. I devoted a number of articles to deception and how it results in misdiagnosis and failures to see truth (the psyop series). Slowly, the articles moved from matter and genetics to energy and thought — the spirit of medicine to identify the source of illness and repair that which is broken.

When the source of illness is the court system, society and a fallen human spirit, the spirit of medicine guides true doctors to correct at the source of illness. Today the culture of waiting for a savior is a grave error. So long as people stay blind to the second deity of this age being each and every one of us, the Lion (psychopath or not) has little to fear as a “King of (herd) Animals”. For men who stand and observe from a higher perspective 自由 (Freedom) means self reason and overcoming animals, the “pride” of Lions, the “possessions” of greed, and fear.

When attacking the spirit of medicine, realize this: it exists within the very fabric of the universe, even in machines — as I referenced with Reed Solomon codes in https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/passport-revoked-the-truth-about — error correction maintains life in all complex systems. If the spirit of medicine fails to correct the illnesses — material, societal and spiritual — the universe usually corrects the entire system with a reset. Should the reset erase the accumulated errors of those who follow animals and psychopaths, the topic of the next article will be how individuals who’ve risen to the higher species of humankind can build using processes hidden in symbolic language, and the process of language creation itself.