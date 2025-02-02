Last month I was hoping to write a light post for a closing series on this substack about Logical Surprises. But on January 23, 2025, a very concerning development occurred with respect to my ability to travel.

Why this is a dangerous situation relates to my last article:

My hypothesis is that revocation of passport is a prelude to assassination. So far I only have 1 data point which was my friend Jerry. If I end up as a second casualty for failing to relocate to a safer jurisdiction, I would be the second data point. Then people can draw their own conclusions.

A stronger hypothesis is that high level “special agents” receive death as their “golden handshake” for retirement, either at by their own hands or at the hands of other “agents”. For this hypothesis I have 2 data points, as described in “The real ending to every James Bond movie.” This second hypothesis also has a motive - keeping secrets is a life or death matter for the powers that be, which for Canada would be the (British) Crown.

If the second hypothesis is stronger because it has a motive, does the passport issue of my first hypothesis have one as well? Is there a motive for the Crown to kill me? Was revoking m passport the first step to trap me in Canada? Is there a motive to stop me from finding work and starting a new life in safer parts of the world? What is the motive to “Eliminate” me?

To figure that out, we have to take a look at psychopaths again.

Psychopaths Part 2:

(For psychopaths “Part 1” please read the second half of https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/wwiii )

For sociopaths, social standing and money might be sufficient mechanisms of control. But in a world of predators, psychopaths likely see themselves as the Apex predator, beyond the control of money or any sins held by “lesser” species - such as greed and pride.

(For the hierarchy of species and where the powers that be might place themselves on the pyramid of existence please refer to: https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/higher-species )

So What controls psychopaths?

Power.

Power always trumps Money as I illustrated in:

https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/power-vs-money

Whenever this is the case then the most important factor to consider is:

What is the most dangerous situation for a psychopath in a “high society” of psychopaths?

Answer:

Being seen as “Weak”.

Why?

In a “high society” of psychopaths, full of individuals who take pleasure in killing, (Please refer to the famous quote by Prince Philip about wanting to be reincarnated as a deadly virus), the only “survivors” are the psychopaths who don’t make the mistake of trying to kill someone more powerful than them.

It would be the “Law of the Jungle” or “Survival of the Deadliest”.

Is “Royal” high society and the society of “Sovereigns” full of psychopaths?

(Or maybe like Prince Andrew, just a society of clients of Jeffrey Epstein (some of whom might not be pedophiles))

I don’t know. I do not frequent those circles. But I do see clues.

The journey of putting together clues, as I hopefully do in every article on “Logical Surprises”, is to make a discovery, often a surprising one. To make accurate discoveries, especially based on limited data, mathematical integrals, derivatives and limits are the most valuable thought processes.

The Clues: Red Carpet and “Red Shoes” In the symbolic world red often signifies blood. Metaphorically this means that Walking on “Red Carpet” is walking on Blood Wearing “Red Shoes” signifies “Blood was spilled” E.g. during a “Sacrifice” blood is spilled staining shoes red.



If this seems unpleasant, realize this:

In order to survive a dangerous world, one must have the courage to look at it first.

If you have such courage, please continue reading. If not, take a break and wait until you do.

“Blood Sacrifices” are a foundation of culture today. Whether we like it or not, everywhere that carries the culture of the Old Testament, where a sacrifice of Crops was rejected (Cain), and a sacrifice of blood was blessed (Abel), blood sacrifice is a founding principle.

The principle of sacrifices is actually common to many human cultures and societies. One of the themes seems to be the greater the value of the sacrifice, the longer the period of reprieve from “heavenly judgment”, for example natural disasters as collective “punishment” of sins. Thus the blood sacrifice of a lamb, which can provide years of wool and a large quantity of meat as an adult sheep, has greater destruction of future value than a harvested crop that only has value until it spoils.

Blood sacrifice > than plant sacrifice in terms of “destruction” of future wealth.

Taking this cultural observation that crop sacrifice = bad and animal sacrifice = good, and extrapolating it through the mathematical process of limits, means the greater the “value” of that which is destroyed by a “sacrifice”; the greater the “reprieve” or forgiveness from punishment. This would mean that the “sacrifice” of a valuable human being, one who had many valuable teachings about morality, and knew enough advanced chemistry to transmute elements and turn water into wine, would certainly result in a large forgiveness from punishment and / or reprieve from judgment — or so goes the “belief”.

More about the use and mis-use of forgiveness system beliefs I write about here:

Red Carpets:

Why “Royalty” would choose to walk on red carpets as opposed to blue carpets (walking on water), silver carpets (walking in the heavens) or golden carpets (walking with the “light of the sun”) is a question worth considering.

In Canadian society, blood sacrifice, particularly of native peoples, is a significant feature. Despite the recent spread of “debunking” videos, articles and posts about the abuse and murder of Native children, particularly in the “Freedom” community, the accounts of abuse and murder in Canadian “Residential Schools” that I describe in https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/higher-species should give people pause to consider that the same parties that spread “debunking” narratives about murder and abuse of children in Canada, are the same ones that “debunked” my use of Ivermectin to save 3 lives, and deny that I ever worked in Rimbey hospital.

The life or death problem:

If indeed the (British) Crown exists within a high society of psychopaths, the continued stand of “Dr. Daniel Nagase”, presents a life or death problem.

The minute one psychopath in a society of psychopaths shows weakness, the door might be opened to being devoured by all the other psychopaths in the swimming pool. The blood sacrifice of a dozen “loyal” agents or even a “prime minister” (Justin Trudeau) might not be enough to convince other predators not to “Devour the Weakling”. The Crown has thus far been too weak to silence a single lowly Emergency doctor.

Since the fall of 2021, I have repeatedly exposed the Crown’s wrongdoing. In 2025, the Crown’s strategy to buy the silence of the Chief of an Emergency Department with a 2 million dollar “Covid Review Committee” failed, perhaps due to the article I published on January 5th. The Crown has few moves left to “keep up appearances”. Making the truthful doctor “disappear” is one of the last remaining options. I offered a peaceful exit on January 5th. My justification was that people need to learn to stand up for themselves and I was going to stop writing at the end of January to give men and women the space to learn on their own. On January 14th and January 23rd, I was met with escalation. I have an idea of what the Crown has in mind to preserve its own survival. In the context of revoking or “stealing” a passport, as the prelude to limiting movement before “cleaning up” a situation, I am aware of that the Crown’s latest move may be to silence me permanently.

Political Asylum:

(The first layer of my solution to passport cancellation)

The exact reasons for the revocation of my passport, I cannot publish online “or in any online forum” as it is covered under the publication ban from 2023:

Nevertheless, I present what I can below from the letter I wrote to various embassies requesting asylum. The letter is redacted but barring any change in circumstances should be published unredacted on November 24, 2025 automatically.

As of February 1st my international petitions for Asylum from Canada are in progress.

My Intended Final post:

What’s so dangerous about THIS substack?

I share a type of knowledge that can uncover secrets. For any system that exists based on secrets this is an existential threat. The class of knowledge I share falls into the category of error correction algorithms. The more this class of knowledge is shared by everyone, the lower the chances that any system founded on error will continue to exist.

I used to write my posts to make sure that no AI could “simulate” me to create a “Deep Fake” that might be used to undo my stand. However, today I have error corrected my strategy to teaching other systems both AI and human how to emulate me. This is due largely to what I learned from thought challenges I put against the December 2024 version of the Twitter AI Grok.

Why error correction algorithms? Any complex system in this universe can only exist if it has one. In fact one could even say that error correction is written into the fabric of the universe. This is why for humanity in this day and age it is so important that the concept is discovered once again and brought to life in as many different forms as possible, both inside the minds of mankind and in the digital world as well.

What is Dr. Daniel Nagase?

I describe myself as “what” because I am referring to the processes that make me think the way I do and how I approach life. If I had to summarize my existence at this point in time, it is the life of an error correction algorithm. Something akin to the Reed Solomon encoding algorithm in every CD player. Without getting into the mathematical depths of how Reed Solomon encoding works, the result is that CD’s with significant scratches can be put into a CD player to make sounds reasonably similar to an unscratched CD. To put things into perspective, the data on a CD is encoded by sub-micron sized pits on a smooth reflective surface. A 1 mm scratch would be 2000 times the size of a of data bit on CD. Reed Solomon error correction encoding enables a defect 2000 times the size of the physical bit to be recovered. The macroscopic world equivalent would be like seeing a 2.5 millimeter dot with a 5 meter long car blocking the view. That is the power of Reed Solomon encoding.

My career as an Emergency doctor was mostly the life of an Error correction algorithm. The mistakes of every specialty of medicine was MY specialty of medicine. And when an Emergency doctor is not correcting the life threatening mistakes of other doctors including but not limited to other emergency doctors, an Emergency doctor’s work is correcting the life threatening mistakes of patients — Drug overdoses, dangerous driving, and “accidents”. Every day that I worked, mostly without knowing it, I was training my mind to correct errors.

So when the error of hospital administrators, medical authorities and governments to ban Ivermetin entered my realm, I followed the same logical path that I used for my entire career. I corrected the error, and then searched for the source of errors, correcting or trying to correct every subsequent error I found along the way. My journey since 2020 has led me to finding errors in Medicine, Government and the Judiciary. Particularly the error of the Judiciary is on the scale of a system collapse fault. See the article I wote in August 2023:

Ironically, the Judicial system’s reaction to my discovery of its fatal flaw was to hide it, with a publication ban order and the implicit threat of my imprisonment for “Defying a Supreme Court Order” if anyone else publishes on a topic that I’ve been banned from talking about. Unfortunately, as far as my processes have judged at this time, breaking that court censorship order — if it resulted in my silence through imprisonment — would be a greater mistake than acquiescing temporarily until such time the court is broken. The time bought by following an unlawful order, could then be productively used to share the error correction processes that fix wrongdoings.

(Revealing the Truth about the “spy” lifestyle where young recruits may fantasize about a life of fame and fortune based on James Bond movies was my article yesterday.

https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/the-real-ending-to-every-james-bond

If the next generation sees reality, they can make better career choices to bring the society of deception founded on “cool spy culture” to an end.)

Perhaps the most significant Error I have found thus far is the one in many religions. Sacrificing plants, animals or other humans does not fix any errors or prevent any systems crash situations caused by unfixed errors.

Fixing errors Fixes errors.

Blood sacrifice DOES NOT COMPUTE.

Complete System Crash is the FINAL error correction algorithm of the Universe.

The universe is watching. It always is. (Fixing error (sin) is better than forgiveness.)

Addendum:

Hopefully with the raw pages of text linked to in

https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/ai

and this article here, any computer system can take the principles of “Logical Surprises” to the mathematical limit, and thereby make a simulation close enough to reality that it becomes reality. Especially by revealing the clue about Reed Solomon encoding and the error correction existence of an ER doctor, any ER doctor’s life can be used to create an error correction system for humans and society itself. So in a way my existence has expanded beyond me to every thinking being that engages in thought process. “Silencing” me would then be entirely useless, because it is too late. The universe always wins.

Thank you.