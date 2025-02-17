Anthony Olienick, Chris Lysak, Chris Carbert, and Jerry Morin each served between 2 and 2 1/2 years in jail for standing up for the human right not to be forced into a medical experiment. Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen all have criminal records for doing the same.

There was a doctor in the Alberta “Freedom” movement who’s 2 million dollar Covid Review committee that was commissioned in 2022, might have stopped the “Coutts 4” from suffering over 700 days in jail. It might have stopped the malicious prosecution of Marco Van Huigenbos, George Janzen, and Alex Van Herk. Most importantly, an untold number of children, some as young as 6 months might have been saved from human genetic experimentation... IF he had the courage to release a “Preliminary” report in the middle of 2023.

This is the text message series about that doctor in charge of Alberta’s 2 million dollar Covid data review committee in 2022. (My statements are in blue.)

This is the article my friend was referring to: https://expose-news.com/2025/01/06/canadian-doctor-describes-what-he-believes/

The source was this new years post I made about cowardice in the freedom movement:

The full article is an important read if people want to know how I do what I do, and most importantly WHY.

When criticizing others, by principle I try to first give people direct avenue for remedy. When there is no sign of remorse, or movement towards redemption, the question I ask myself is “How long do I wait for people to come around and fix their own wrongdoing?”. For reasons I write in the footnotes, not having the luxury of time to wait for people learn for themselves is why I write today.

Below is the continuation of the text thread from above with my hopes that the parties involved would move towards remedy.

Dr. Gary Davidson had a Covid Data Review report ready by the middle of 2023.

Nothing was released until late January 2025!

For comparison, a nationwide volunteer inquiry, that collected testimony from across the country on a donation budget, was able to release an interim report on Sept 14, 2023. https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-interim-report/

The evidence of harms from government policies, banning ivermectin and coercion to take the mRNA injections was conclusive by the beginning of 2023.

Was the 2 million dollar Alberta Covid-19 Data Review committee, started in 2022, really about finding truth?

Or

Was it to buy silence?

Was the Data Review Committee another stall by the UCP and Premier Danielle Smith? Perhaps to buy perpetrators time to “get away”?



https://x.com/DrNagase/status/1891069936539152517

Is a year and a half time enough to set up offshore and out of jurisdiction bank accounts? Is it enough time to set up residencies in countries without extradition treaties?



The Human Cost of 1 1/2 years.

I do not know how many hundreds of thousands of dollars were taken from the freedom movement to defend the Coutts 4 and the Coutts 3. But I know 1 family who remortgaged the farm and may have lost it entirely by now. Their lawyer, whom they had “Faith” in, wanted a half a million dollars to take to trial their son’s innocence.

The charges, the prosecution, the imprisonment was all over the Right not to be forced into a deadly medical experiment.

The Coutts 4 faced charges of conspiracy to murder. Yet not a single gun was pointed at “Officers.” Meanwhile across the country, “Officers” in Ottawa climbed onto rooftops and pointed sniper rifles at families, women and children — all without a single “Officer” being charged with conspiracy to murder Why this is not crowd safety and solely an attempt to threaten deadly harm I write about in the footnoted link. At Coutts, RCMP pointed automatic weapons with safety’s off, at families women and children who were standing in the road over their right to refuse a medical experiment.



Who should have spent 700 or more days in jail for conspiracies to murder?

RCMP Officers?

Politicians?

The Crown?

Who could have stood up for morality by releasing a preliminary Covid report in the summer of 2023?

Who should have stood up for the men who risked their lives at gunpoint to protect everyone’s right to their body?

Doctors should have.

But less than a handful did.

And of the few that did, one was quickly turned by the offer of a government job. The doctor who was the Chief of Red Deer Emergency Department, quickly decided that pieces of paper overruled the morality of helping others continuing to suffer from injustice.

Most doctors within the freedom movement were too fearful of the College of Physicians and Surgeons to take a public stand. They watched the persecution and imprisonment of men who stood for humanity.

As I stated to the friend in the screenshots above, obeying falsehood is a morality problem. If the 30% of doctors in Alberta who knew of the government’s wrongdoing DID something about it, countless lives would have been saved.

Where did this moral problem come from?

As I have shown in my previous posts, I rarely stop at just identifying the problem. A true solution requires finding the source. The process of finding faults and where they come from is here:

https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/155767179/what-is-dr-daniel-nagase

Thus far in my journey, the source of the moral weakness and cowardice appears to stem from a certain type of cult.

Specifically Animal Churches.

The biggest Animal Church in Canada is the one that sits under the crest of 2 lions and a unicorn - commonly known as the Crown. It has Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and enforcement officers who wear Buffalo head patches. Stories of their herd behavior are given in:

But the problem of animal churches is not just in government. There are local ones as well. Some may be masonic or mason affiliated However, to prejudge all Animal Churches to be masonic would be prejudicial and wrong at a level so basic even an AI can understand. To truly realize the extent of animal mentalities and animal control algorithms in society, leaving behind labels of what is “accepted” is crucial. Just as the “majority” and hierarchical intimidation were used to force people to “accept” the label of “safe and effective”, accepted labels of what is a “good” church can sometimes hide a reality that is quite different. As proof consider the number of “Christian” churches who ordered their congregation to get “vaccinated”. Only a precious few stood courageously on principles.

To Be Continued:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_alleged_plot_to_kill_Coutts_RCMP_officers

https://fcpp.org/2024/09/08/questions-linger-after-coutts-verdict/

Tony Olienick’s lawyer, Marilyn Burns, told this reporter, Morin was not guilty of the new charge to which he plead. But this was the plea deal the Crown would agree to. Morin and Lysak were released after 723 days behind bars.

https://tnc.news/2024/04/17/coutts-trio-found-guilty-by-jury/