The Price of Cowardice
The Men who stood up for Truth in Coutts Alberta. The Weight of what they lost because of "Doctors".
Anthony Olienick, Chris Lysak, Chris Carbert, and Jerry Morin each served between 2 and 2 1/2 years in jail for standing up for the human right not to be forced into a medical experiment. Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen all have criminal records for doing the same.
There was a doctor in the Alberta “Freedom” movement who’s 2 million dollar Covid Review committee that was commissioned in 2022, might have stopped the “Coutts 4” from suffering over 700 days in jail. It might have stopped the malicious prosecution of Marco Van Huigenbos, George Janzen, and Alex Van Herk. Most importantly, an untold number of children, some as young as 6 months might have been saved from human genetic experimentation... IF he had the courage to release a “Preliminary” report in the middle of 2023.
Logical Surprises is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is the text message series about that doctor in charge of Alberta’s 2 million dollar Covid data review committee in 2022. (My statements are in blue.)
This is the article my friend was referring to: https://expose-news.com/2025/01/06/canadian-doctor-describes-what-he-believes/
The source was this new years post I made about cowardice in the freedom movement:
The full article is an important read if people want to know how I do what I do, and most importantly WHY.
When criticizing others, by principle I try to first give people direct avenue for remedy. When there is no sign of remorse, or movement towards redemption, the question I ask myself is “How long do I wait for people to come around and fix their own wrongdoing?”. For reasons I write in the footnotes, not having the luxury of time to wait for people learn for themselves is why I write today.1
Below is the continuation of the text thread from above with my hopes that the parties involved would move towards remedy.
Dr. Gary Davidson had a Covid Data Review report ready by the middle of 2023.
Nothing was released until late January 2025!
For comparison, a nationwide volunteer inquiry, that collected testimony from across the country on a donation budget, was able to release an interim report on Sept 14, 2023.
https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-interim-report/
The evidence of harms from government policies, banning ivermectin and coercion to take the mRNA injections was conclusive by the beginning of 2023.
Was the 2 million dollar Alberta Covid-19 Data Review committee, started in 2022, really about finding truth?
Or
Was it to buy silence?
Was the Data Review Committee another stall by the UCP and Premier Danielle Smith?2
Perhaps to buy perpetrators time to “get away”?
https://x.com/DrNagase/status/1891069936539152517
Is a year and a half time enough to set up offshore and out of jurisdiction bank accounts?
Is it enough time to set up residencies in countries without extradition treaties?
The Human Cost of 1 1/2 years.
I do not know how many hundreds of thousands of dollars were taken from the freedom movement to defend the Coutts 43 and the Coutts 34. But I know 1 family who remortgaged the farm and may have lost it entirely by now. Their lawyer, whom they had “Faith” in, wanted a half a million dollars to take to trial their son’s innocence.
The charges, the prosecution, the imprisonment was all over the Right not to be forced into a deadly medical experiment.
The Coutts 4 faced charges of conspiracy to murder.
Yet not a single gun was pointed at “Officers.”
Meanwhile across the country, “Officers” in Ottawa climbed onto rooftops and pointed sniper rifles at families, women and children — all without a single “Officer” being charged with conspiracy to murder
Why this is not crowd safety and solely an attempt to threaten deadly harm I write about in the footnoted link.5
At Coutts, RCMP pointed automatic weapons with safety’s off, at families women and children who were standing in the road over their right to refuse a medical experiment6.
Who should have spent 700 or more days in jail for conspiracies to murder?
RCMP Officers?
Politicians?
The Crown?
Who could have stood up for morality by releasing a preliminary Covid report in the summer of 2023?
Who should have stood up for the men who risked their lives at gunpoint to protect everyone’s right to their body?
Doctors should have.
But less than a handful did.
And of the few that did, one was quickly turned by the offer of a government job. The doctor who was the Chief of Red Deer Emergency Department, quickly decided that pieces of paper overruled the morality of helping others continuing to suffer from injustice.
Most doctors within the freedom movement were too fearful of the College of Physicians and Surgeons to take a public stand. They watched the persecution and imprisonment of men who stood for humanity.
As I stated to the friend in the screenshots above, obeying falsehood is a morality problem. If the 30% of doctors in Alberta who knew of the government’s wrongdoing DID something about it, countless lives would have been saved.
Where did this moral problem come from?
As I have shown in my previous posts, I rarely stop at just identifying the problem. A true solution requires finding the source. The process of finding faults and where they come from is here:
https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/155767179/what-is-dr-daniel-nagase
Thus far in my journey, the source of the moral weakness and cowardice appears to stem from a certain type of cult.
Specifically Animal Churches.
The biggest Animal Church in Canada is the one that sits under the crest of 2 lions and a unicorn - commonly known as the Crown. It has Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and enforcement officers who wear Buffalo head patches. Stories of their herd behavior are given in:
But the problem of animal churches is not just in government. There are local ones as well. Some may be masonic or mason affiliated7 However, to prejudge all Animal Churches to be masonic would be prejudicial and wrong at a level so basic even an AI can understand.8 To truly realize the extent of animal mentalities and animal control algorithms in society, leaving behind labels of what is “accepted” is crucial. Just as the “majority” and hierarchical intimidation were used to force people to “accept” the label of “safe and effective”, accepted labels of what is a “good” church can sometimes hide a reality that is quite different. As proof consider the number of “Christian” churches who ordered their congregation to get “vaccinated”. Only a precious few stood courageously on principles.
To Be Continued:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_alleged_plot_to_kill_Coutts_RCMP_officers
https://fcpp.org/2024/09/08/questions-linger-after-coutts-verdict/
Tony Olienick’s lawyer, Marilyn Burns, told this reporter, Morin was not guilty of the new charge to which he plead. But this was the plea deal the Crown would agree to. Morin and Lysak were released after 723 days behind bars.
https://tnc.news/2024/04/17/coutts-trio-found-guilty-by-jury/
What evidence do I have that the Crown or some other clandestine entity might be planning to kill me?
Entry into my house on NYE / New Years day.
https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/a-new-year-and-the-closing-series
Surveiling me by drone on January 14th
Revoking my passport on January 23rd
This is on the backdrop of these occurrences while I was in Japan last year:
Denied Japanese citizenship (and passport) despite my father being Japanese
A Family member demanding to know my whereabouts in Japan, and persisting in the demand despite meeting me in person to give me the items I had stored at his place that he suddenly “no longer had space for”.
The same family member asking for my permission to be recorded on video (perhaps by the rules of evidence for Japanese Courts).
The same family member refusing to answer whether he was being questioned by the Special Police in Japan.
Finally after being pressed again whether he was acting on behalf of the special Japanese police, that family member stating that he could not tell me because it was a “Private” matter.
My stand on the dangers of genetic experimentation with mRNA has cost the Canadian Government, the Japanese government and other entities millions if not billions in lost sales and individuals refusing to be injected. A friend of mine who used to live in Kamloops BC, Canada told me that the price of a “hit” (assassination) by the “Hell’s Angels” - a gang in Canada was $50,000 Canadian (according to a public warning). This was over 10 years ago, when a high profile individual was targeted by organized crime over a business “deal”.
The passport revocation as a means to lock me into the crown jurisdiction, to avoid the added cost of having to pay an agent in another sovereign jurisdiction to do the wrongful deeds, may have been due to exhorbitant charges from the Japanese government to the Crown for following and hacking my devices while I was there.
Premier Smith has repeatedly paid lip service to injustices related to Covid and the homicidal mismanagement of patients by Alberta Health Services. However, little is done by her and her United Conservative Party (UCP). Patients such as Sheila Lewis are still left to die from prima facie (first page) violations of the Canadian Human Rights act despite the new (old) government. Even on populist issues such as carbon tax, the UCP provided no resistance to the Federal Government.
Anthony Olienick, Chris Lysak, Chris Carbert, and Jerry Morin
Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen
From firsthand witness accounts that when the men of Coutts brought their families in from the road to de-escalate the standoff with armed police, they heard numerous clicks of officers putting their automatic weapons back on safety.
To answer the request of what was my third mason story in the comments of a previous article: During a freedom speaking tour of Alberta, I met a friend for lunch in Calgary. The conversation touched on masonry, and I described to my friend seeing the Oddfellows lodge in Lethbridge. For more on “Oddfellows” read:
When I described the emblem of 3 rings and an eye, he said he had seen it before on the underside of seat cushions belonging to the estate of his late father. I told him that I surmised Oddfellows were “Odd” because they were men that did not like women — for example gay, pedophiles and other orientations. He said the pedophilia aspect to the Oddfellows would explain the strange time in his childhood where his father had brought home another child, a boy who lived together with them for some time without explanation, and then who suddenly disappeared without explanation.
OMG.
Thank you, Dr. Nagase.
Wow.
At this point Dr. Nagase, though I think I've more-or-less said it to you before, I have lost all faith in the Medical profession, the Judiciary, the legal profession, the academy, our politicians, and of course, the pharmaceutical industry.💩 What's left?🤔 How could this depth of venality and corruption have come to pass?