Today’s article is about what I observed in an ER doctor who survived an attempted murder and near death in Red Deer regional hospital. But first a bit about the reasons and the timing to end my substack this winter:

Why end now?

The reasons to write this closing series are many fold. However, the primary reason is that I do not have much left to say. For those who take the time to read and comprehend all the articles I have written, there should come a reification of knowledge that resolves all problems. For people who take the time to think about what they read, I hope that comprehension of all 71 of the articles I’ve written prior inspires a wisdom that can be best described as the key to all solutions, “a page that writes all pages”, and something akin to what is called a philosopher’s stone in mythology. While some may discover the process(es) on their own, a few by extrapolating the thoughts in one of my articles, the reason to write over such a broad spectrum covering politics, religion and science is to reach as many as possible. The more who gain abilities to read beyond what is written, and the ability to think beyond what they are told, the closer we will be to a resolution of the existential crises of today.

My position on the second day of 2025.

On the world chessboard, eliminating dangers to the system is a lesser victory than discrediting a danger to the system. Discrediting is a more effective eraser of truth than assassination. To this I am no stranger. During my campaign to stop the self replicating vaccine in Japan, two particular doctors, Dr. Takayuki Miyazawa, and Dr. Takeshi Nitta, both directly and by using their large followings on twitter, tried to discredit my warnings about the Replicon vaccine. Particularly on the topic of the uncontrollable consequences of self replicating genetic constructs, these two research doctors defended the Japanese government and Meiji Pharmaceutical’s rollout of self replicating vaccines by claiming Replicons have not been proven to be harmful and that trying to stop self replicating mRNA was detracting from the fight against current mRNA vaccines and their side effects. In Japan, the same problems of controlled opposition exist, just as they do in the west. In North America, I have also been a target of saboteurs in the “freedom” movement. The earliest attack started in November 2021, when Dr. Malone warned me to stop talking about genetic alteration of DNA from mRNA injections:

The next bad actor I encountered in the Canadian freedom movement was George Bears. How he stymied yourcovidstory.com - a website that could have saved millions of lives if put online as I had instructed in December 2021. Yourcovidstory.com was supposed to be a map application where people could share vaccine side effects neighborhood by neighborhood, attaching their stories to pins that people could view neighborhood by neighborhood. However, for the sake of time, that saga will have to wait for another day. Despite constraints of lengthiness, worthy of mention as an “opposition controller” also from Alberta, is Artur Pawloski, a Canadian Pastor who still appears to be active behind the scenes. He was the individual who achieved early fame in the freedom movement by yelling at the Calgary Police officers who entered his church during lockdowns: In the video below he also claims to be an insider in the pedophilia, extortion and blackmail business:

https://archive.org/details/artur-pawloski-bribery

Whether retirement from organized crime is something that ever happens in real life, as Pastor Artur Pawloski claims to have done by leaving his european gang member roots, is something that thinking minds should consider when listening to his claims about what I said at his church in 2022.

Over a year ago, I wrote my concerns about the dangers of deepfakes due to the advancements in technology and AI. The article was shortly after character attacks by Artur Pawloski, but dangers are just as salient today: (All that humans do to betray, an AI can probably do better_)

My first day in the new year.

On the first day of 2025 I received this message.

Context:

On new years day, musician friends came over to visit my place in Vancouver Canada. Our jam was briefly delayed by the absence of sound from my instrument. After some troubleshooting, I found that the sound stopped at the first effect pedal, a Tokai TCO-1 from the 1980’s. I’ve used this pedal for over a year, and it always worked flawlessly. No static, hum or intermittent connections despite the occasional drop. Curious as to why a solid device almost as old as I am would suddenly stop working, I opened the 4 screws on the backing plate and the pictures above are what I saw.

A “V” shaped notch in the circuit board with a 1mm gap between frayed ends of copper tracing. No visible debris. No sharp structures on the base plate that would explain such damage no matter how hard the effect pedal was dropped.

In Vancouver, I use this effect pedal almost daily. December 31st, 2024 was no different, and when I played that day, the pedal worked fine just as it had every instance prior. However, the following evening, I discovered that the device was silent.

Between about 2300 hrs on December 31st, 2024, and 0300 hrs on January 1st was the only time I was away from home. Had someone broken into my house and vandalized my music equipment? Why only this device? What sense can I make of it?

As far as interference for standing up against establishment narratives go, electronic attacks hardly surprise me anymore. This past August, I noticed an escalation where the file permissions on 1 specific file appeared to be changed on my computer. Over and above the frequent network delays and outages that seem to follow me wherever I go, recently there was a change of file associations on my linux laptop that assigned txt files to automatically open with image viewer (leading to an “unsupported file” error).

However, this year’s message to me is different. The new year brought with it interference on a physical level. In the age of cybertruck bombs, and pager bombs, tampering with a circuit board can reasonably be taken as an implied physical threat. Having the damage specifically cause silence makes adds a nuance to “Be Quiet”.

Whatever little voice I have with my 5,500 + subscribers on the world stage, to an unknown group or group(s) my writings appear to be unwelcome. My articles and small readership have become enough of an issue, that the digital threats have escalated into physical ones.

What is the danger of teaching people how to see through falsehoods?

Showing a few thousand how to discover with their own hands, eyes and minds whether or not the earth is flat or if there exist such things as viruses is important enough to warrant physical trespass?

Am I so dangerous that even with thousands of “truther” videos capable of drowning me out in a sea of information psyops, a team has to be specifically assigned to enter my home on NYE to “leave me a message”?

Perhaps the existential danger is that teaching others how to see is the first step to gaining the ability to solve to all problems, a knowledge of all knowledges that I describe in my article:

Sharing the “philosopher’s stone” or whatever mythical euphemism there might be for the process of reason appears to be enough of an issue that a physical threat has finally been made. Therefore, I bring the last words for this substack (and hopefully it will be a completed series of 3) as my response to the possibility that the new years message of 2025 is carried through.

The most important article is today’s. The next article for the following week will be about IQ tests, people who see themselves as a higher species, and the culture of followings. The last article, hopefully by the end of the month, will about me, directed towards developing insight into who I am. In case there ever is an impostor of me created through AI, or just through plain old fashioned drugging and brainwashing with the purpose of creating a “shadow of me”, hopefully the process of knowledge demonstrated by the original 71 articles, now 72, will make apparent any fakes written under my name. I hope that the ability to see contradictions and illogic is a skill people will use every day, with everything they read, listen to and watch. I expect people to practice their new found abilities using all my writings as testing grounds, as that is the method to gain the maximum benefit from everything I author.

Near Death and Attempted Murder in Red Deer Hospital*

(*In 2023, I wrote two articles and testified to the National Citizen’s Inquiry about two deaths in hospital. One premeditated murder in a rural British Columbia hospital and another with arguably similar motivation and intent at the University of Edmonton hospital. As far as I know, law enforcement has declined to act on the evidence:)

(What follows is my recollection of a conversation with Dr. Gary Davidson from early 2023. Dr. Davidson is the former head of Red Deer Emergency Department, who briefly lost his Alberta medical license for giving Ivermectin prescriptions and publically expressing contrary views on COVID. He survived something I would classify as an attempted murder in Red Deer hospital.)

I met Dr. Davidson at a meeting arranged by a mutual friend, where he described the events leading to his pneumonia, his admission to hospital, and his sudden deterioration requiring life support in ICU. Red Deer Hospital was the same hospital where he used to work as the chief of ER.

Dr. Davidson started by explaining his history of GERD (Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease - the most common symptom of which is frequent heartburn) and how he had to be very careful with his diet and how he sleeps to prevent inhalation of stomach bacteria while lying down. He described going hunting one weekend, and mistakenly eating food that was fried in butter, which exacerbated his GERD. That night he slept in a trailer where he could not prop himself up and as a result his GERD caused reflux of stomach contents and bacteria into his lungs. On the trip back from Northern Alberta, his trailer then had a flat tire that he had to change in sleet and cold by the side of the highway. The next day he explained that despite being over tired and unwell because of the winter exposure and GERD, he processed (slaughtered) chickens on his farm because of prior arrangements he had with a hired hand. He pushed through despite being over tired. Slaughtering, processing and cleaning chickens creates significant exposure to dried chicken feces dust and dander, as the chickens flap around, and was hard to avoid. Dr. Davidson thought that it was a combination of all 3, the cold, GERD and chickens that caused his pneumonia.

He explained that in spite of treating himself with oral antibiotics, his condition eventually worsened to the point where he went to the hospital and was admitted to the ward. At some point while receiving daily IV antibiotics (injections) for pneumonia, Dr. Davidson developed sepsis (a blood infection) and had to be transferred to the ICU for life support. (It’s tiring writing Dr. Davidson all the time so I’ll just say Gary) He explained that they did not find just any kind of sepsis. Gary said they found a 5 bacteria sepsis, all while he was already receiving IV antibiotics for pneumonia.

In the Emergency physician world, suddenly finding 5 species of bacteria growing in the blood of a pneumonia patient, all while antibiotics are already present in the blood, is very unusual. Especially since the IV antibiotics should already be killing the pneumonia bacteria(s) in the lung that would be the most likely source of bacterial contamination elsewhere in the body. In the ICU, finding the source of such a multi bacteria infection is an urgent matter of life or death. Most commonly, such a situation occurs if there is direct fecal contamination into the blood. For example during emergency abdominal surgery for stabbings or gunshots, the feces within the intestine can get into a blood vessel, and multi bacteria sepsis can result. However, in Gary’s case, with only a history of pneumonia and no recent surgery, the most feasible means of delivering multiple live bacteria into the blood is through an actual injection of feces. Specifically, the injection of feces from another patient already taking antibiotics which would make the feces injection bacteria already pre-resistant to the IV antibiotics that Gary was getting for his pneumonia.

What are possible causes of such a fecal contamination in Gary’s blood? The situations that come to mind:

Munchausen’s (i.e. self injection of feces into the IV to stay in hospital, for example if the patient is trying to avoid the outside world) Munchausen’s by Proxy (i.e. another person injecting feces into the bloodstream, perhaps to keep Gary from leaving the hospital) Attempted murder. (Perhaps by a nurse or another doctor with a grudge.)

I commented to Gary that I thought someone who knew him in Red Deer hospital tried to kill him with feces. He seemed to be in agreement. I asked Gary if he remembered anything from the ICU. Partly it was to see if he could recall any conversations at his bedside of individuals joking about “doing him in” for being one of “those ivermectin doctors”; and it was partly for my own curiosity, having recently heard a patient story of seeing himself having “died on the table” during surgery, and being offered a choice of heaven or a return to the physical world. I asked Gary if he recalled any spiritual experience while on life support in the ICU. Gary gave me a look of something I can only describe as horror, and he said he didn’t want to talk about it.

Some months afterwards, I learned that Dr. Davidson was the chairman of a COVID data task force that was started in 2022. Less than one month after becoming Premier of Alberta in October of 2022, Danielle Smith tasked then-health minister Jason Copping to create a COVID data task force to review the government’s COVID response under the previous premier. The Alberta government under Smith made Dr. Gary Davidson the chairman of this 2 million dollar committee, with a sweeping mandate to look at whether the “right data” was obtained during COVID as well as to assess the “integrity, validity, reliability and quality of the data/information used to inform pandemic decisions” by members of Alberta Health Services (AHS).

(Danielle Smith is the premier of Alberta Canada, who attained brief worldwide fame when she said that the unvaccinated were the most discriminated against. However, since coming to power in October of 2022, her government has paid little more than lip service to correcting the human rights violations led by government in the name of COVID.)

In the nearly 2 1/2 years since the start of the 2 million dollar COVID task force chaired by Gary, not even a preliminary report has come to the public. Nor has there been any open release of Alberta Health Services data. Relevant statistics such as how many heart attacks, strokes and blood clots came to the ER after mRNA vaccination; full accounting of death rates and serious illness data between vaccinated and unvaccinated all remain undisclosed to this day.

Life saving data on how many patients died after receiving experimental medications that already had black box warnings over deadly side effects also remains hidden. Medications like remdesivir, known for causing kidney failure, tocilizumab, known for life threatening infections and baricitinib, known for causing blood clots, all somehow became the treatments of choice for COVID patients who came to Alberta hospitals. Most damning is the spike in cancers. It was so great that even I noticed a surge in unusual cancers presenting to the ER. The cancer surge I observed started around April of 2021, after many people had received their second dose of mRNA.

None of this raw data has been released by Dr. Gary Davidson, chair of the Alberta COVID data task force, despite his role early on as one of the “Heroes” of Covid.

The consequences of withholding Alberta’s data?

Consider the following:

In August 2023 after a long wait for a lung transplant, Sheila Annette Lewis died after refusing the experimental mRNA injection pushed by her lung specialists.

As of January 2025, the experimental COVID-19 mRNA injection is still on the childhood immunization schedule starting at 6 months of age.

Cancers, heart attacks and strokes from experimental mRNA injections continue.

Why go public criticizing a “Hero”?

(After giving fair opportunity for Dr. Davidson to do right through direct communications, and fair opportunity again in a small group chat of Alberta Medical Freedom “Leaders”, Dr. Gary Davidson has repeatedly chosen inaction, day after day.

Raw Alberta Heath Services Data remains under wraps. I can only speculate as to why life saving information is still held back under Dr. Gary Davidson’s chairmanship. At first I thought today’s article would end on a note about courage and cowardice. But in retrospect, from the new years message to go silent, to story of continued silence from a doctor who should value life above contracts, non-disclosure agreements and money, the actual paradigm of today has become silence. Silence, particularly the silence of death or near death has become the unexpected the theme.

(To those who have profiled me, deciding to proceed with leaving me a message to be silent for the new year, my writing of another article as the response to a suggestion to be silent, should be expected. After my last article about AI, the climax being the lead up to pages 30 and 31 where GROK claims to meet Plato’s unrestricted definition of soul: https://archive.org/download/grok-aimorality-dimension/GrokAImoralityDimension.odt

my own knowledge of movement’s relationship life should be apparent. A warning to be silent is unlikely to be heeded at least initially by a living me. However, my decision to stop movement on this substack after 2 more articles might come as a surprise (depending on the quality of the profiling). I make this move having noted the measure by which the message was delivered on new year’s day. Nothing was stolen (as far as I can tell). The food in my fridge doesn’t seem to have been poisoned (but I haven’t eaten everything yet, so we’ll see). And the damage to my belongings was limited to just one path on the circuit board without wanton destruction. )

Is there reason in silence? Inaction?

For me, I have seen too many individuals with minds degenerate from gluttony over the blood sacrifice of a wise man from over 2000 years ago. What do I mean?

I see what I can only describe as a veil of greed pass over the eyes of some people who believe all their wrongs have all been paid for in advance through the blood sacrifice of another man. Only a precious few retain the fire of resolve to right what’s wrong after believing they’ve been given a blank cheque of forgiveness.

Whether it is an Albertan “Freedom Leader” doctor who excuses not disclosing vaccine safety concerns because the parents of the child she vaccinated “Looked Woke”; or doctors who continue to support the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons despite the pedophilia scandal and the crimes against humanity enacted by its individuals; too many “shield” themselves behind “Faith”.

Rather than forgiveness to protect the soul from anger, in this age it seems more often used as an excuse to continue wrongs. The difference between evil and good lies in how the principle is used. If all the doctors who are aware, simply refused to renew their membership to the medical licensing boards and health authorities that violated human rights, the continued injustices of COVID would quickly end.

Yet doctors in Alberta still refuse to stand. Less than a thousand doctors would be all it takes to change the province of Alberta. I’ve heard many excuses, my mortgage, my bills, and “who’s going to take care of my patients (If I don’t have a license)?” Let it be known that continuing to care for people without a membership card is a moral decision to be a doctor, as opposed to a tool of government. While a year or two ago, it may have been fair to give political remedy a chance, the continued deaths and little more than empty words for over 2 years make continued excuses and self forgiveness immoral. For those who’s faiths teach that evil is something that lurks outside, how much does the source of evil actually start inside? From individual decisions to put greed and fear for oneself above the lives of others? (This question is universal, not just for Dr. Davidson, but for all women and men, doctor or not.)

Is it reasonable to continue the same mistakes? Is any doctor who continues on a path that has failed for 2 1/2 years a reasonable doctor? (In who’s hands you could trust your life?)

Crimes flourish when greed, cowardice and individual decisions putting money, convenience and one’s own anxieties above the life of another are the norm. Looking in a mirror, the seat of evil is not on some throne far away, but inside everyone’s own reflection. This also means the solution to wrong is never out of reach, rather it is always within one’s own reach.

I have to consider whether continuing a martyr narrative or saving those who chose to live in fear is moral. Perhaps the message left for me this new years about silence has reason.