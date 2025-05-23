A dear friend sent this biblical quote to me asking me if it reflected this day and age:

…according to the book of Jasher the fallen angels and nephilim were practicing horrible genetic experiments before the Flood: Jasher 4:18-18 And their judges and rulers went to the daughters of men and took their wives by force from their husbands according to their choice, and the sons of men in those days took from the cattle of the earth, the beasts of the field and the fowls of the air, and taught the mixture of animals of one species with the other, in order therewith to provoke the Lord; and God saw the whole earth and it was corrupt, for all flesh had corrupted its ways upon earth, all men and all animals.



What happened after?

The great flood.

What’s the logical surprise?

Noah.

(There’s a big problem every biologist should have with the Noah narrative.)

Inbreeding

From humanity’s numerous attempts to save endangered species since the 1900’s, biologists learned from trial and error, that 1 breeding pair of any mammalian species rarely enough to save a species. If there is only one male and female, their offspring are usually the last ones of that endangered species. The brothers and sisters rarely breed together, and on the rare occasion that they do, the offspring rarely if ever survive with children of their own. On the rare occasion that the offspring of a brother and sister of the same parent survive with all the severe health problems that come with inbreeding, and they have offspring, those offspring are usually sterile. Inbreeding rarely survives 1 generation, and almost never survives 2.



So if Noah’s Ark story were true, (5,000 or 8,000 years ago - what some say is the biblical age of the earth), most of Noah’s animals would have been extinct for thousands of years, from inbreeding. Or if a few generations survived, they would be so inbred that 9 out of 10 lions in the savannah would be so crippled that they could barely run faster than an elderly man with a cane.

Is there any skeletal evidence that the animal species walking the planet a few thousand years ago all had crippling diseases of inbreeding? (e.g. weak fractured bones, asymmetrical skulls, and misshapen femurs and spines?)

If not, what is the likelihood that Noah’s ark was actually the source of all the surviving earthly mammals today?

What would an omnipotent being do?

Scenario 1:

After the angels and nephalim polluted the earth with genetic experiments, the same way the American genetic industrial complex is currently polluting the world with mRNA vaccines and the Replicon Experiment via Japan: Exosomes, Supervirus and Supercancer Daniel Nagase MD · September 20, 2024 I was hoping that the Replicon Vaccine warning would have resulted in the immediate stop of the Japanese government’s plan to give a self replicating genetic vaccine to the people of Japan. Read full story

An Omnipotent being should…

Just reverse all the damage at the DNA level after letting us see what disasters we’ve wrought upon the natural world.

Why?

Because Omnipotent. Repairing the DNA of every living thing on the planet is something you could do if you’re omnipotent.

A flood to kill everything makes no sense unless “God” lacked the power to do what’s described above. If God lacks the power to instantly repair all the DNA (and RNA) on the planet then he lacks omnipotence.



What if he just didn’t want to?

What if he favors the alternative “Kill Em All” - with a Flood. And then trust 1 man, Noah, to save just 1 breeding pair for each species. Creating the consequence of centuries of inbreeding diseases and extinctions for all the species Noah took the time to take on board his ark.



What if he wanted to “Teach man a lesson” with the punishment of mass killing? (Would such a punishment be “Godly” or “Psychopathic”?

Assuming the Noah’s Ark story is partly true, then it should have gone something like this: God to Noah: "Great Job Noah". Now just to make sure the pair of each animal has viable offspring and doesn't go extinct through inbreeding, I'll just copy paste 256 more arks for you and teleport familially unrelated breeding pairs of animals into each of those 256 arks and so that when you get off the boat after the flood, you won't have a bunch of inbred, crippled and sterile animals for your new life on earth.



Was that how it actually happened?

Or were all the Ark ancestry animals magically and omnipotently cured from inbreeding deformities while in the womb?

If so:

THAT’S A REALLY IMPORTANT POINT TO HAVE LEFT OUT OF A PERFECT BOOK WRITTEN BY A PERFECT BEING.

Alternate View

Suppose there was a natural pole shift every 25,000 years. (Not just a magnetic pole that shift, but the whole axis of the earth. (This is a natural property of assymetrical bodies rotating in any frictionless space that arises from inertia.)

For people who still think the world is flat despite the simple explanation of geometry with a do it yourself experiment that I wrote in: Part 2: Psyop? Daniel Nagase MD · September 12, 2023 Read full story Please do not get involved in building any Ark or vessel that other lives may depend on. (e.g. Cars, Buildings, or Brake calipers). Math, geometry and reasoning are life or death matters in construction.

Back to Pole Shifts:

Any imperfect rotating object will have a wobble. When there is no friction, any wobble no matter how small will progressively amplify and become a greater wobble until the axis of rotation is tipped 90 degrees. However, the inertia of the tip over will continue the flip past 90 degrees to 180 degrees as is seen in the video. Then the imperfection of the sphere will cause a wobble again and the whole process repeats itself.

If that rotating body has liquid on its surface then depending on the speed of the pole shift, that liquid will continue moving in the previous direction of rotation for a short time after the poles have reversed. In the case of the earth, where the rotation is west to east, this means that a pole shift will cause a massive flood of oceans onto land from west to east during a pole shift.

So why the false narrative?

Religions as long as human history goes have leveraged natural disasters and events to create followers. For example after a disastrous volcano eruption, “prophets” would proclaim that it was God’s punishment for crossbreeding dogs, mixing of races, or whatever convenient issue of the time. Whatever the reason, the solution is always the same. Resources and sacrifices must be delivered to churches for salvation from the “next” disaster. The more deadly the disaster, rebranded as a punishment, the greater the fear, and the greater the more successful the mind control.

The religions of today appear no different in that they carry the same mortal threat of destruction with demands of repentance.

Having a psychopathic “kill em all” narrative repeated, for example the book of Samuel (footnote #1), not only creates a follower template to create psychopathy in those who accumulate power, it also creates fear and obedience to anyone displaying psychopathic character. Two examples in the freedom and truth movement are Dr. Jordan Peterson, and Pastor Artur Pawloski. The both have large obedient herds attracted by their “personality”.

Addendum: Morality

This is perhaps the most important addendum to my articles to date.

Morality can either be internal or external.

Internal morality arises from the heart and mind, and exists independent of any religious text, age of humanity or society.

External morality, however, is imposed from the outside. In psychopathic systems, morality is usually conflated with obedience — meaning that to be moral one must OBEY.

So long as commandments are right, there are no discrepancies with the internal morality of the heart and mind that are the gifts from the creation. However, if a wrongful commandment is made without internal morality, there is no way to figure out whether what is right vs. wrong.

The most beneficial system for psychopaths is where morality is defined as obedience. At first the psychopath(s) may start with external morals that are largely congruent with right, and then gradually over centuries and millenia, deviate that which is right both internally and externally to a false morality predicated on obedience.

Once “Obedience” becomes the majority morality in people’s lives, then the psychopath wins by creating obedience morals that are unjust, that people “MUST” follow because Morality = Obedience.

Therefore the only TRUE morality is internal, that which is born into every being with a soul, the unaltered indicator of right vs. wrong, that transcends all human societies and religions.

i.e. The morality written in the language beyond all the languages written and spoken by man.