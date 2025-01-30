Last week my Canadian passport was cancelled by the Canadian government. I am not allowed to talk about why my passport was cancelled, because it would be prohibited under the publication ban made by the BC Supreme Court that I posted about here:

I am not even allowed to mention what articles I have had to censor, nor can I talk about why another court order prohibits me from going to the hospital closest to my house. (Even in an emergency I would be prohibited from going to Vancouver General Hospital)

(For those who like to read and learn, my articles including the ones that were censored are here: https://danielnagase.substack.com/archive?sort=new )

One of the immediate consequences of my passport being cancelled is that I am not allowed to travel to Japan.

So today’s article will be about Japanese toothpaste - specifically this one here:

Sumigaki-charcoal-toothpaste is one of the few Japanese toothpastes without fluoride. (Specifically the one in the white box above. The latest version of the charcoal toothpaste in the yellow box has fluoride; and the one in the pink and black box is unknown. Both are also made by Kobayashi pharmaceutical.)

I have no relation to Kobayashi pharmaceuticals 小林製薬株式会社, or the retailer in the link above other than being a consumer.

Fluoride

The impairment of fluoride to the brain has been well known for over 30 years. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7760776/

Within the medical literature the harmful effects of fluorine have been known and published as far back as 1937 - almost 90 years ago.

https://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/Roholm-19371.pdf

What does this have to do with Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals? (小林製薬株式会社)

The mainstream media and government in Japan did an incredible amount of damage to Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals in 2024. I remember throughout the spring and early summer of 2024, seemingly every news station in Japan repeated daily scare reports about Beni Koji Red Rice Yeast supplements made by Kobayashi. This product was produced and sold by Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals since 2018 without any reported incidents until 2024.

According to the “Associated Press”:

“Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had been selling benikoji products for years, with a million packages sold over the past three fiscal years, but a problem crept up with the supplements produced in 2023. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said it produced 18.5 tons of benikoji last year (2023).”

( https://www.kobayashi.co.jp/newsrelease/files/pdf/20240723_02.pdf )

The Beni Koji Red Yeast Rice supplement is produced by fermenting rice with a Monascus fungus that produced a substance called “monacolin K” that is chemically equivalent to the chemical prescribed as Lovastatin which is used for high cholesterol. For 6 years, People in Japan with high cholesterol who wanted to take a natural version of the statin drugs (e.g. Lipitor, Pravastatin, and Crestor) could do so by taking Beni Koji Red Yeast Rice supplements. But in 2024, things quickly changed. After a number of reports of tubulointerstitial nephritis, the supplement that used a yeast/fungus to produce a natural version of cholesterol lowering statin drugs, was recalled.

The first medical case report in January 2024, stated that the patient took no other medications, according to the Kobayashi internal report.

However, notably in the cases reported thus far, VACCINATION and BOOSTER status are not disclosed for the patients who suffered from Tubulointerstitial nephritis . Why is this IMPORTANT? Tubulointerstitial nephritis is an inflammatory condition. mRNA injections that produce Spike Protein also causes a highly INFLAMMATORY condition sometime to the point of DEATH as I described in one of my early articles below. Lets look at 2 scientific studies. Daniel Nagase MD · January 4, 2023 Here are two interesting scientific papers making the news: Read full story



Could the highly inflammatory body condition after an mRNA booster cause kidney failure?

Especially when combined with a natural compound similar to “Statins”? (which are already known to cause rhabdomyolysis)

This issue, as well as the possibility that spike proteins accumulating in the kidney may cause kidney failure, especially when the kidney is exposed to certain natural compounds, remained completely ignored by the national media while I was in Japan. Even though there were news reports about illness and death from Kobayashi’s Red Koji Yeast Supplements several times a day, appearing on every news channel, none mentioned vaccinations and boosters as a potential cause.

Meiji Corporation vs. Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals

While Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals was repeatedly attacked by mainstream media throughout 2024, criticism of Meiji Corporation’s outdoor human experimentation with a self replicating Replicon vaccines was largely ignored. Given that Replicons are capable of evolving all on their own, and the EXTREME danger it presents if the Replicon evolves inter-species transmission, and cancer side effects, the mainstream media silence about Meiji Corporation’s activities is unforgivable.

Is the Japanese government investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into mRNA factories the reason such dangerous biological experimentation by MEIJI is left uncriticized?

Why does only Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals appear to be targeted?

Did blaming a health supplement taken by elderly people HIDE vaccine injuries and deaths?

How petty can the establishment in Japan be?

In September 2024, multiple Japanese “News” outlets simultaneously announced that Kobayashi DENTAL FLOSS had lost its endorsement from the Japan Dental Association.

糸ようじ

Did providing Toothpastes without Fluoride have something to do with it?

Or was this a part of the attack on Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals to distract from mRNA vaccine injuries and deaths?

Japan used to have the second largest GDP in the world. Now Japan attacks its own companies for making dental floss. (How stupid can things get?)

Japan’s Toxic Government

The Japanese government permits various pesticides at levels between 3.3 and 60 times higher than that permitted in the US, Canada, and the EU.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-023-02515-y

According to the OECD Pesticide Reviews 2002, Japan is the world’s largest user of pesticides (per unit area), at 7 times that of the U.S. and 2.5 times that of France.

If we look at Fluoride as another neurotoxin on top of all the pesticide neurotoxins that the Japanese government is intentionally trying to make everyone in Japan stupid.

Is the Media and Japan Dental Association attacking Kobayashi because it sells Fluoride free toothpaste?

Attacking a company over 糸ようじ dental floss definitely seems like something that would happen from people with brain damage after experimental mRNA vaccinations.

Giving hundreds of millions of tax funding to Meiji Corporation to produce Replicon, harming Japan and the world; and then at the same time trying to make a Kobayashi (小林製薬) bankrupt for giving natural health supplements and toothpaste without fluoride seems like the type of activity a corrupt Japanese government, media and scientific community would do.

Addendum: The deepest Japanese conspiracy (that I’ve discovered so far)

The most noticeable feature of people who learned Japanese as their first language is the inability to pronounce “L” .

To find out why, first look carefully at the Japanese phonetic alphabet.

Does it look like something is missing?

If we look at the patterns in the chart above, there are 2 sounds missing in the “Ya” column.

If we create those missing sounds, the missing letters would be “Yi” and “Ye”.

“Yi” and “Ye” are sounds commonly used when speaking Korean and Chinese.

Next:

If we look at the patterns again, there are 3 sounds missing in the “Wa” column, and the “n” is out of place.

If we create those missing sounds, the missing letters would be “Wi”, “Wu”, and “Weh”.

“Wi”, “Wu”, and “Weh” are sounds commonly used when speaking Korean and Chinese.

IF 5 LETTERS HAVE OBVIOUSLY BEEN REMOVED FROM THE JAPANESE ALPHABET IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE MISSING?

How about an entire column - “La”, “Li”, “Lu”, “Leh”, “Lo” ?

“L” sounds such as “LaLaLaLaLa” are made naturally by babies and young children. But Japanese people once they become adults no longer retain the ability to make this basic “L” based sound that they made naturally as children.

Therefore it is very difficult for Japanese adults to speak any language that uses the “L” sound.

This prevents Japanese people from speaking not only with other people in Asia such as China and Korea, it also prevents Japanese people from communicating with people who speak European languages.

Who did this? (and why?)