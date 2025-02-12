My first article of 2025 was about an attempted murder in Red Deer hospital where my knowledge came second hand from the victim himself.

Today’s article has the advantage of firsthand knowledge through a review of medical records. Like many of my other articles, I will emphasize again the importance of process to Truth. If something is not proved by Process, then it is just an accusation or “Belief”. No matter how “Sure” you are something is True, until proven by process, it is not.

This is a very important principle that I talked about in “Higher Species”.

If we are to hold people to justice, we have to do so with process Truth, not blind accusations. This article today will demonstrate by process how Doctors and Nurses engaged in the crime of Attempted Murder, and not just Aggravated Assault causing bodily harm.

Just like my other articles where premeditation was demonstrated, names are not redacted. (The reason is that when the judicial system fails, the only avenue for justice is the court of public opinion.)

Dr. Mel Bruchet is an 84 year old family doctor who became famous in the Canadian Freedom movement for bringing to light stillbirths in women who took the mRNA vaccine. For this he was repeatedly defamed in Canadian mainstream media. His weekly protests out in front of Lions Gate Hospital and the National Police (RCMP) offices attracted a lot of attention in 2021, when government mandates to take experimental mRNA injections were still being pushed.

Conflict between his family and his wife, some of whom “believed” in the “vaccine” combined with a tenant with a criminal record and likely coordination by the police themselves culminated into 5 or more police officers coming to his door for a “mental health” concern.

Dr. Mel Bruchet, 81 years old at the time, was handcuffed and forced into the back of a Police car and threatened with an “injection” while still handcuffed in the back of the police car. He was taken to the hospital and this is his Emergency Department Record:

The “History of Present Illness” is the SUBJECTIVE story of the events leading up to the patient’s visit to the ER. These are events the Emergency Doctor DID NOT observe. They may be true or they may be false. She was a number of years older than I when I met her briefly before COVID as I worked in Squamish General hospital which sends referrals to Lions Gate Hospital. This is relevant as she is not from the generation of doctors who are very much older that can claim they never learned about Cell Biology and genetics in medical school. She says, “ The Client admits to starting the rumor that vaccination causes stillbirth.”

Is it a rumor? Or was it Dr. Bruchet’s report and claim?

How can Dr. Watt claim that it is a “RUMOR” that vaccination causes stillbirth (in relation to mRNA)?

Is it REASONABLE for a doctor trained in the era of medicine that learns cell biology and genetics to CLAIM that (mRNA) vaccinations causing stillbirths is a “RUMOR”? How can anyone with knowledge of DNA and RNA claim INJECTIONS of RNA affecting pregnancy is just a rumor? Perhaps she should read an obstetrician Dr. James Thorp’s book on stillbirths. https://www.iheart.com/content/2025-01-22-75-brian-thomas-dr-james-thorp-book-sacrifice/



The next page contains the OBJECTIVE observations of the Emergency Doctor Anne Watt. Read carefully to see if this page is congruent with the SUBJECTIVE story on the first page.

The first Crime in hospital

Forcible Confinement in the Canadian Criminal Code:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/section-279.html

Why did Dr. Anne Watt commit this crime? Where is the Proof?

After examining Dr. Mel Bruchet, Dr. Anne Watt says:

“He is reasonable calm and answers my questions although is somewhat tangential but redirectable.” *** Time seen Dec 8, 2021 15:39 + Electronically signed at 17:52 on Dec 8, 2021.

BUT

at 16:06 on Dec 8, 2021 Dr. Anne Watt says: (Dr. Mel Bruchet “has a disorder of the mind that requires treatment and which seriously impairs the person’s ability to react appropriately to his/her environment or to associate with others (section 1 of the Mental Health Act).”

So between 15:39 when Dr. Anne Watt saw Dr. Mel Bruchet, and 17:52 when she signed her ER report on him, her only comment on direct examination was:

Her “justification” was largely a repeat of the subjective portion of her Emergency Room note. Had she questioned Dr. Mel Bruchet about the cats, he would have told her that the tenant kept letting his cats out of the tenant suite and upstairs into his house. ABSENT from the police reports, the doctors notes AND nursing notes were any reports of harm to the cats or the tenant doing ANYTHING to keep his cats away from Dr. Bruchet’s living space. Did the tenant GENUINELY think his cats were going to be killed? Or is this just a “Story”?

(Is taking a Man’s rights away over allegations about CATS and Covid Vaccines causing still births Reasonable?)

The ER doctor Anne Watt did not appear to take any measures to verify the “story” from the police, despite the fact that most Emergency room doctors quickly find out in their first few years of practice that the police lie. (Some of the most egregious lies I’ve encountered in my career were when RCMP tried to justify their demand for a blood sample from a Native patient who was injured while police were chasing him on his own acreage, without a warrant. It was as if they knew full well what they did was unlawful, and they thought that by making up a story for the ER doctor to order a blood alcohol, they would get the “proof” of probable cause to trespass on the victim’s property for “suspicion of being drunk”. )

The most important job of an Emergency Doctor is to determine if the patient’s condition matches THE STORY. Does being found to be reasonable and calm upon examination by a doctor, match the hearsay?

Does the “story” alone add up to sufficient CAUSE to take a man’s rights away?

By using the psychiatric commitment FORM 4 to force Dr. Mel Bruchet into confinement, with her own Objective findings failing to support that Dr. Mel Bruchet has “a disorder of the mind that requires treatment and which seriously impairs the person’,s ability to react appropriately to his/her environment or to associate with others”

Did Dr. Anne Watt commit the crime of 279(2) and (3) (Forcible Confinement)?

(I’ll leave the ER nursing notes at the bottom for readers if the Doctor’s own writings are not enough to judge.)

As an ER doctor, the times I have put patients into involuntary commitment were only for suicidality or homicidality. Being angry and believing there are evil people in the world who work together in conspiracies doesn’t cut it. Personal beliefs, fears (paranoia) and religions don’t justify involuntary confinement in a hospital either. I remember 1 patient who had a number of stories about aliens who was brought into the ER by police. The RCMP wanted me to commit him involuntarily. His stories were truly bizarre. However, when I explained to him that telling people stories that they don’t want to hear can lead them to calling the police, he understood that he shouldn’t insist on telling people the things he wanted to. He expressed no harm to himself or others, and I sent him home, never seeing him in the ER again.

For all the times “Bizarre” is mentioned in the Dr. Bruchet’s medical record, there wasn’t one story about running around with a cape pretending to be superman, walking up to strangers asking if they’d like grey poupon (a popular 1990’s mustard), offering people a “safe and effective” medical experiment, or an equivalently bizarre story. Dr. Mel Bruchet’s chart is peppered with blind accusations repeated over and over again by “Healthcare Professionals” believing accusations, even when their own observations indicated otherwise.

Aggravated assault causing bodily Harm - enter the Nurses and the Psychiatrists

What the doctors should have known about forcing Dr. Mel Bruchet *Age 81 to take Abilify upon the threat of violence with security and nurses.

Product Monograph - Black Box warning of Death when used in Elderly (over 65) https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00072254.PDF Page 4 - Not indicated for use over the age of 65. Strokes: rnd of Page 17 / beginning Page 18 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2014/021436s038,021713s030,021729s022,021866s023lbl.pdf Page 9.



What did the nurses know? (This is the Photocopy of the Nursing document for Abilify that they gave to Dr. Mel Bruchet while he was in hospital. It has his handwritten notes all over the page. )

Psychiatrists AND nurses were aware Abilify was not to be used in patients over 65 years age. Doctor level knowledge over and above Nursing level drug knowledge should have included the fact that Abilify causes Strokes and TIA’s (mini strokes) Dr. Lim Ordered Abilify regardless. The patient Dr. Bruchet himself informed Dr. Lim of the deadly danger of abilify in patients over 65. Nurses called security guards to use the threat of force to make Dr. Bruchet take the deadly medication.

Is this aggravated assault?

(Causing bodily harm a 4 days later?)

Here is the neurologist’s note after being called to assess slurred speech, memory impairment and trouble walking (All signs of a stroke).

Does it look like a competent neurologist consult?

There’s an MRI report, but it is BEFORE the patient was forced to take Abilify

There’s a normal physical examination accompanying a story consistent with a Stroke - suggesting a TIA (Mini-stroke) as the most likely diagnosis.

“His slurred speech and ataxia is potentially related to medication effects rather than a TIA or stroke.”

What is the Black box warning for the “Medication effects”?

When Dr. Wang says the patients presentation “is potentially related to medication effects (such as TIA or Stroke) rather than a TIA or stroke.” is he coherent?

Is Dr. Wang even competent to drive a car?

** ATAXIA is not an EPS associated with antipsychotic medications. Neither is slurred speech. Over sedation which may present with bradykinesia (slow movement) does not include Ataxia. These are basics of neurology that might need to be explained to a first year medical student… But a Canadian licensed NEUROLOGIST doesn’t know the difference?

What would be the charge for Dr. Wang?

Conspiracy for attempted murder?

“No changes to management or recommendations have been made for his management.”

This statement says that according to the Neurologist Dr. Wang, after getting a medication known to cause strokes, Dr. Wang will not do any TEST (such as a CT scan) to Prove there hasn’t been a stroke or TIA, AND endorses continuing the medication that has a black box warning of causing strokes.

In Canada, being an Accessory to a crime is called being “Parties” to an offence.

Was Dr. Bing Wei Wang a “Party” to Aggravated assault?

Or Was Dr. Bing Wei Wang a co-conspirator to Attempted murder?

If Both, what is the motive?

Prejudice against Dr. Mel Bruchet’s stand against Genetic human experimentation?

Attempted Murder with proof of premeditation:

After the neurologist assessment for signs of stroke after taking a medication known to cause strokes, Dr. Lim wrote this:

“I believe he is showing more memory impairment than initially anticipated. The daughter stated that she has also noticed this in her father. He is not recalling what occurred that day or 2 ago.”

Dr. Lim noticed a sign of stroke — memory impairment, and decided to continue a medication that causes strokes. All in a patient who is 81 years old where a stroke can be lethal.

He noted Dr. Mel Bruchet to be “Angry”.

What would a “NORMAL” response be to forcible confinement for 2 weeks accompanied by aggravated assault AND attempted murder? Are patients supposed to be “Agreeable”?

Who is it that really that needs Psychiatric confinement for “Bizarre” beliefs such as human mRNA experiments are “safe” and homicidality?

The Case of Dr Allan Burgman - Psychiatrist

(How “Convincing” words can deceive)

For those who would like to learn how people with very high verbal IQ’s write, Dr. Allan Burgmann’s writing is the most advanced I have encountered in medicine. I will present his opinion with minimal comment as the more that people can figure out themselves on how skilled users of language can say a lot while actually saying very little (that they might be held accountable for), the more effective the learning.

The first part of the page above is the warning from the Pharmacist about the medication Abilify. Dr. Burgmann’s note starts right after.

Notice how there are many accusations with almost no examples of what exactly Dr. Mel Bruchet said to warrant the accusation.

Excuse Dr. Bruchet’s handwritten commentary, at the time of receipt of these documents he was understandably still quite upset at his confinement for almost a month with repeated assaults on his life.

Notice how often “Paranoid” is used with very little description of what the Paranoia actually was. (This is similar to how “Bizarre” was used by other psychiatrists without any specific examples in order to create an impression that Dr. Bruchet was crazy.)

Finally we see a few specifics, but do they constitute a reason to FORCIBLY confine a man, commit aggravated assault, and attempted murder with a deadly medication?

Given that Dr. Burgmann’s plan was to continue with forced confinement and “treatment” what would you charge Dr. Burgmann with?

Conspiracy?

(465(1) in the Canadian Criminal Code)

Addendum

Safer Alternatives: The lone Geriatrician is perhaps the only fair doctor on Dr. Mel Bruchet’s medical record. Dr. Kang mentions Lithium as a safer alternative to antipsychotics which have proven to be deadly in the elderly. The other alternative medication, and in my opinion the absolute safest, especially for people with high blood pressure is Clonidine — an alpha adrenergic blocker. The neurologist Dr. Wang of all people should have known about this safe alternative and mentioned it as an alternative to Abilify. As an adrenaline blocker, it both reduces blood pressure and anxiety.

Addendum #2: Was the attempted murder legal?

Yes it was.

The actions of Dr. Lim and the nurses who assisted in aggravated assaults, and attempted murder by repeating aggravated assaults after EVIDENCE of life threatening harm were all “legally Authorized” by the Mental Health Review Board:

Ryan Clements

Dr. Peggy Firstbrook

Kathryn Beck

Will the British Columbia Ombudsperson do something about this?

Considering the British Columbia Ombudsperson refused to hear the case where Dr. Peachell of Trail hospital murdered a patient who was still recovering after being disconnected from a Ventilator by breathing on her own, and then tried to hide the evidence by giving a verbal order to remove Covid Vaccination from the medication record people should think whether or not government departments are capable of holding each other accountable.