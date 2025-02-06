https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coat_of_arms_of_Canada#/media/File:Coat_of_arms_of_Canada.svg
My intended post after https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/invincibility-for-everyone was intended to be a continuation of the philosophical, spiritual and material end points of people who think like animals. But today’s unexpected post is about idiotic malfeasance.
Here’s what happened:
A Canadian had ordered through a private channel, medications that are difficult to get through licensed Canadian pharmacies . (Yes, to this day, 4 years after proof that Ivermectin saves lives in COVID, published by Alberta Health Services in 20211, Canadian Pharmacies (and some doctors) still restrict access to this and other life saving medications. Many Canadians use alternative channels to get medications for off label treatments refused by hospitals.)
This person had a ratty unprofessional looking box with medication bottles inside arrive at her door. However, the extra order she made at the last minute was missing. So she contacted her private supplier. Upon investigation, the original shipment had not left the distribution facility yet because of her last minute order add on.
This means that the box of medications she received was not from HER private seller.
Who sent the box of medication?
What was actually in the counterfeit bottles?
Scenario analysis.
(For Discrepancy analysis see the footnote)2
Assume that the counterfeit bottles contained a different medication. For example warfarin.
Instead of getting better the patient would not experience any therapeutic effect.
If the medication was warfarin, the patient would probably end up in the emergency department with bleeding.
Every emergency doctor usually asks “What was the last medication?” when investigating a possible poisoning.
The effect of warfarin is easily detectable on basic blood tests done in every emergency department.
If the patient had shown her bottle of privately acquired medication, the ER doctor would probably call poison control and confiscate the medication for “testing”.
If the medication bottle, instead of containing Ivermectin, contained warfarin, the Police would be called.
A Convenient “Media Uproar” could be released to state media — the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation — and private government funded media such as Global and CTV, with the headlines “Private pharmacies are Killing People!”; “Pharmacies must be Outlawed!”; and “Canadians should only be allowed to get medications from the Government!” (in order to stop people from getting sick and using up “our precious public healthcare”)
Is it likely that “special agents” would do something like that?
Would they poison 1 Canadian so the government can monopolize all medications in Canada?
Let us consider what Canadian “special agents” do.
Putting poison into pill bottles and sending them through the mail would be child’s play compared to the suspicious deaths of the Shermans, or following me 3000 kilometers from Vancouver to Winnipeg by automobile.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/barry-sherman-honey-sherman-2017-murders-35-million-reward/
Does the crown engage in deception operations?
Consider the situation where a Nazi flag was brandished behind the Fairmont Château Laurier Hotel, away from the main freedom demonstrations in Canada. None of the perpetrators appeared to be in the main demonstration, and no one in the freedom movement seems to know who they are.
Are they really freedom fighters or special agents posing for a photo op with an “independent” journalist?
(To this day, 3 years later, no one in the freedom movement seems to have met these flag wavers.)
Early Retirement? (or just an early grave)
If anyone in the “Special Agent” industry wants to know about the kind of retirement packages that the crown hands out, take some time to make a psychological profile of the Crown as an employer. The article here is a good start.
If you’re a special agent who is special enough to carry a “Red” Canadian passport, the early retirement packages are a real “scream”.
(at least according to one American tourist who witnessed an “early retirement”)
Working for 2 cowardly lions and a fantasy animal (I’d show a picture of the Crown Coat of Arms but it might still be under copyright3) OR working for a psychopath means there is literally no secret too small to be worth killing over.
Principles, morals or “Friendship” don’t mean anything to cowards or psychopaths.
(Remember that)
(Do agents think that membership in a “secret society” will protect their secrets, or protect them from the consequences of carrying secrets “to the grave”?)
Well according to the world secret society that is so big that it has its symbol on the back of EVERY US DOLLAR BILL:
ALL YOUR SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED
by the “eye” that
“Shines light for all to see.”
(I suppose for those who’ve risen high enough to the “Skull and Crossbones” rank, they might be able to verify my proposition with the saying “He with one eye rules over the land of the blind”).
For non-secret society people:
Skull missing one eye is blind in one eye.
The missing eye casts darkness making people blind to the secrets of those who “rule over” and “overrule” them, i.e. Judges, “Ministers”, and “Administration”.
A Shiny eye casting “light” is the MATHEMATICAL opposite of a BLACK eye casting darkness.
(Who knows, maybe the “Big Secret” is that the pyramid eye is actually the missing eye from the skull.)
Perhaps the shiny eye got bored of being inside an “Empty Head” and went on a holiday to Egypt to sit on top of a pyramid and learn from the “God of Memphis”.
To hear Elon Musk’s take on the “God of Memphis” in his own words:
What does this mean for the “special” people and past US presidents who were members of the “Skull and Crossbones” society of Yale?
It probably means that the back of every single dollar bill thinks you’re stupid for worshiping an “Empty Head”.
I don’t know what’s lower:
Wearing animal emblems and swearing an oath to a unicorn and two cowardly (or psychopathic) lions?:
or being members of an “Empty Head” society.
(If anyone manages to put that question to Elon Musk’s digital “God” of Memphis TN, please let me know the answer.)
What’s the solution? (Especially for people who are “in too deep” in crown agent “thug life”)
One option is to take “early retirement” at your own hands instead of at the hands of your “replacement”.
The other option is to show some human courage and put the animals in their place. (Telling the truth is a good start, but for management of a fantasy animal like a unicorn I can’t help.)
https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/info/ppih/if-ppih-covid-19-sag-ivermectin-in-treatment-and-prevention-rapid-review.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coat_of_arms_of_Canada#/media/File:Coat_of_arms_of_Canada.svg
At the time of their deaths, Barry & Honey Sherman had been party to lawsuits with regards to illegal donations received by the Liberal's Justin Trudeau. Their hands had been bound with the same kind of 'twist tie' bonds in common use among police forces. The case for forced(illegal)entry with 'spoliation of evidence' as intent seems quite strong.
Among the lesser known elements of the case is that Sherman's Apotex owned 61% of Cangene, a US BioShield funding contractor... which had controlling interest in Chesapeake Biological Laboratories, Biotherapeutic Laboratories, as well as Mid-”Florida Biologicals 8 operated three U.S. and one Canadian plasma-collection facilities branded as Cangene Plasma Resources
Cangene produced plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutic proteins but also anthrax and botulism anti-toxins for government contracts(BARDA within HHS. It's subsidiaries would seem to have been well poised, in the front lane of the rush to utilize liposomes and nanoparticles for therapeutic neuro-medical advancements...and extensive government 'biodefense' interface... perfect for such moments as would arrive right at the time that OWS got rolling, and a mysterious 'third party' started handing out government $ for vaccine research, such that no one could actually learn anything about who was awarded what contracts... for how much!
Your reference to adrenochrome from the previous post shows me that we're winding along the same track here. Plasma. People as prey. Vampirism as the dominant social vector in media... and politics as vampirism institutionalized/rationalized/ and enforced by the STATE I propose to take it next to place very very near to ...'home'... but I'll wait for your 'cues' to see just how you wish to get there!
The Sherman murders need to be solved https://article.wn.com/view/2021/12/09/Supreme_Court_of_Canada_Justice_Implicates_UN_and_WHO_in_Murders
https://ncio.ca/briefings/justin-trudeau-remains-the-one-person-who-had-motive-to-have-barry-and-honey-sherman-murdered/