Below is a comment that I posted on my last article that I shared as a note. I decided to make it into an article of its own because of a subscriber comment that provided me with a second data point. The significance is that every secret agent in the real world likely ends up liquidated along with their “handler”. (perhaps most often just before retirement)

What follows is what I’ll share about the dreams of a friend who wanted to retire out on a rural estate in the Caribbean after 25 years of “Canadian Government Service”. He did not want anyone from his previous life in Vancouver to know except for me and 1 other person. He died at age 46 before he ever retired. I suspect this is the fate of every “classified asset” of the Crown, whether it is an on the ground “James Bond” type, or a corner office “handler”.

From the comments of the previous article:

I've only ever known 1 man in my life who was likely an agent. (Not one of the types that go around flashing their CIA id or CSIS - the Canadian equivalent) An actual spy is someone who you'll never be 100% sure who they were.

The story he had of his life was that he started a modelling agency in high school, and eventually his "business" became successful enough that he relocated from Montreal to Ottawa - the capital of Canada to work for the Federal government. After some years there was a "situation" with a foreign dignitary and one or more of his "models" and after taking care of it he was made to do an emergency relocation to Vancouver, about 3000 miles away. And his "modeling" agency was closed up.

His new job in Vancouver was as an executive at a private security company, the one that was famous for starting the ID scanning program at Vancouver's downtown bars. Private security companies, such as Garda, G4S, and Private Military Contractors (e.g. Academi/Blackwater) are the "go to" retirement job.

He said he was waiting to finish up his 25 years of service so he could retire out and move out to a rural farm estate in the carribbean. He said he planned to cut ties with everyone on the socialite scene in Vancouver except his girlfriend who he hoped to marry and me , an ER doctor. He didn't want anyone to know of his whereabouts.

Just over a year later, a backpack that he carried always carried with him everywhere, that had a laptop and a "red" Canadian passport was stolen. It was only a couple weeks later that Jerry "fell" off the pedestrian walkway of a bridge on-ramp onto the concrete road below.

The vancouver police ruled it a "suicide".

The significance of the "Red" canadian passport, is that I suspect it is only issued to diplomats, former prime ministers and other high level crown agents such as the governor general. As such that passport probably has no expiry and is held for "life".

When he lost the mobility of the highest Canadian passport, my friend was "trapped" in Canada within a jurisdiction controlled by the Crown.

To this day I suspect his death was the Canadian Crown "cleaning up" the liability of his knowledge of an "incident" in Ottawa over a decade prior.

His plan to "disappear" to a farm in the Caribbean, cutting ties with everyone on a very active social circle in Vancouver, seemed somewhat out of character, especially for the most sociable person I have ever known. That is unless he suspected people were after him, and "disappearing" was the only way to stay alive.

Let’s examine what I wrote above with “Discrepancy Analysis” - the method I used to discover that Dr. Robert Malone “the Inventor of mRNA” is still an agent working for unnamed parties both inside and outside government.

Jerry said he started his first modelling agency when he was in High School. He explained that he came to success in Montreal by “renting” out his models to stand in line at bars and clubs in Montreal. Bars paid enormous sums of money to have his models stand in line outside their establishment, go inside, leave through the back door and stand in line again. He only ever admitted to recruiting college students, but given that he started his first business in grade 10, I suspect that his own classmates were his first models was something he tactfully left out.

The next part of the discrepancy analysis of my own note is why someone would move a successful modelling agency from Montreal (a worldwide “fashion” center) to Ottawa - a sleepy boring city that I can attest to has no fashion or nightlife. “A successful modelling agency in Ottawa”? With “ties to the government”? Or working “For the government”? What business does Ottawa have with foreign dignitaries and models (from Montreal)? My friend being relocated from Ottawa straight into an executive job at a private security company in Vancouver, a “Red” passport, a laptop that he always carried with him, dreams of enduring just another year before retirement, leaving to a place where no one would know where he is except his Emergency Room Doctor and maybe his wife…

If there ever was a real Canadian James Bond in the prime of his life, 24 years of “service” to the Canadian Government, only 1 more year till a generous pension and quiet retirement, age 46, Jerry was it. According to an american tourist who was the “only” witness, he fell from a bridge overpass “screaming all the way down” to the concrete below. The Vancouver Police investigation ruled it a suicide.

1 story about a friend amongst the many people I have encountered in my life is too little to draw conclusions about the “secret agent” industry. But then a commenter on my original note said this:

“Sorry to hear about your friend.

I knew a CSIS employee. Nice guy. I actually forgot about him until I read this story. Saw him at a wedding years ago. He went home and hung himself after his holiday the groom told me.”

From a close friend who retired out of JTF-6 (Canada’s equivalent of Delta Force in the USA) I learned that psychological profiling and stability are the most important factors before anyone becomes “special” forces. I have no reason to suspect that Canada’s clandestine services are any different. If anything they probably go into psychological profiling more thoroughly than any other special department within the government of Canada or the Crown. “Great personality” is probably the #1 factor for on the ground “assets”. Psychological stability is probably a close second. For someone who worked at CSIS ( Canada’s CIA ) to kill himself after a “final” holiday should give pause to think “What could drive a stable and a person rational enough to work for Canadian security services to commit suicide?”

Was it the prospect of dying in a far more horrific manner if he did not take his own life?

What kinds of things did he do, or what did he know about, that might make him on the “liquidation” list once his usefulness had run out?

If it seems unlikely that special services would “eliminate” liabilities who “know too much” consider how the ones at the top of the system treat those below. There’s a saying, “as above so below”. Even high level special agent “managers” and directors can be “cleaned out”.

Even being a conscript doing mandatory military service, without involvement in “special” forces or “special” agencies, can expose people to crimes against humanity that can visibly erase people’s souls - as I learned from a Jewish soldier friend in Tokyo. (His story is the last 1/2 of the article here)

For people with a conscience, a career as a “special agent” might lead to inconvenient “deathbed” confessions. Such confessions of “top secret” or “Above Top Secret” material might cause International “Incidents” especially if they involve foreign diplomats, dignitaries or “Royalty”.

The only safe “secret” is a dead one.

So whether an agent chooses death by his own hands to avoid torture and a horrific death, or an agent gets “suicided” by falling off a bridge, that’s likely the secret ending of every James Bond or James Bond type story.

So for anyone out their in high school or college with “Big Dreams”. Especially those who think James Bond is “cool” AND who have top 0.01% personalities — able to talk down the Donna of Coco Chanel when something offended her during “Vancouver Fashion Week”, remember to ask yourself this.

Is being surrounded by models, rubbing shoulders with “Royalty”, being a socialite in the most “exclusive” circles worth your life?

For those who’ve already chosen the “special agent” life, there’s this question.

“After I do this “Job” am I next?”

For those who think they’ll escape this fate because they’re a special agent “handler” there’s this final question.

“No matter how much of a psychopath you might think you are, do you really think they’ll accept YOU as one of THEM?”

(If not, what do you think they will do once you’ve outlived your “usefulness”, even if you ARE one of them?)

This last question has to be contemplated in the context of my article about “Higher Species”

AND

my article about psychopaths:

(The last 1/2 of the article was what I learned about psychopaths during a forensic psychiatry rotation in Medical School)

The choice of whether or not you die at the hands of your own system is entirely up to you.

The system ends whenever you want it to end.

I’m back.

For someone who knew Jerry, I know the implications of taking my passport to limit my mobility. Escalating after I offered to end peacefully on January 31st 2025, means the game will go on.

Addendum: Revocation of my Passport to prevent my search for employment in other jurisdictions.

In Canada, doctors who stood up for safe treatments of Covid and warned about dangers of mRNA are no closer to restitution, and in my case returning to work. In the province of Alberta, where a 2 million dollar committee finally released a report about Covid policy “mistakes”, it has come far too late to save lives.

Interestingly this committee delayed publishing its report until I published:

Doctors like me who stood up for patient lives and Ivermectin are no closer to returning to work. The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons, still to this day, are issuing professional sanctions, fines and orders for reeducation against doctors who speak truth. The latest crime is the CPSA order for a $6250 fine and “psychological re-entrainment” against an Alberta physician of many decades for WARNING people about the dangers of Fluoride.

(The dangers of fluoride have been known since 1937:

That’s right, Fluoride has been known to be toxic for almost a century)

In the context of being prevented from seeking work elsewhere, especially in the USA,

this is the email I sent to the Canadian Department of Justice and the Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada. (The department that revoked my passport)

“From: Daniel Nagase <dnagase@dal.ca>

Sent: Thursday, January 30, 2025 16:52

Please refer to the original message from January 23. The department of Justice has been requested to provide information 7 days ago. Your response to contact the department of justice is a non sequitr.

This is the 3rd and final request for :

"Please provide the contents of the License denial application with the names of the partie(s) involved and all documents related to file number File PB000091875-c41

Please provide any and all court orders with respect to the above file. "

mentioned in the first message.

Under my right to freedom of mobility and/or travel under the Canadian Constitution and BNA act and Magna Carta.

The actions of Department of Justice, IRCC and Passport Entitlement and Investigations Unit are in contravention of the law, Under section 6 of the Canada Charter of rights and freedoms, Article 12 of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights the actions.

As of this second response from IRCC unnamed party MR, neither the Department of Justice, nor the IRCC and Passport Entitlement and Investigations Unit have provided any material under the Canadian Passport order SI/81-86 to contravene

section 6 of the Canada Charter of rights and freedoms, Article 12 of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights.

This is my third and final demand for information cited in the forwarded message below.

Should the demand fail to be met, the suspension of passport notice will be refused as of 6pm Eastern Standard Time January 31st, 2025.

From: DN PEIU Correspondence / Correspondance UEEP RN (IRCC) < IRCC.DNPEIUCorrespondance-CorrespondanceUEEPRN.IRCC@cic.gc.ca >

Sent: Thursday, January 30, 2025 12:06

Sent: Thursday, January 30, 2025 12:06

Daniel Nagase​

Good day,



Any questions regarding the suspension of the passport under ****** Act should be directed to the Department of Justice at 613-990-3316.



Thank you,



