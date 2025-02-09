The 3rd story I referred to in https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/how-to-defeat-a-mason is about a “Sacrifice Cult” involving an executive of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority. It is unclear whether it is this or the former CEO of Vancouver General Hospital that this involves, or whether he still continues as an executive within any BC health authorities, as these events occurred a number of years ago.

Before we get into the continuation of my last article, I’ll share my first experience with “Chosen” people in Canada’s health care system when I was a medical student. What I saw was the deadly difference in care based on whether the patient was a Native First Nations or a person the hospital staff believed came from a “Good family”. (More recently, in 2023, I talked about another instance of unconscionable medical care that appears to be based on “Identity” — which in Baby Theo’s case appears to be because his family is Christian. I cannot think of any reason to keep a baby who is capable of breathing on his on on a ventilator at pressures so high that the lungs were overinflated, as proven on multiple consecutive x-rays.)

I was doing an ICU rotation in Vancouver General Hospital just over 20 years ago, and my first experience with a “Code Blue” was a Native patient who had severe diabetes. His diabetes was so severe over the years he had both feet amputated below the knee. The ICU Code blue team was called to this man’s bedside because he was found unresponsive by nursing staff. He had no pulse and so the Code Blue team immediately started resuscitation. As the medical student, I was the most junior member of the team, and I took up the job of looking through the patient’s medical record to find out why his heart may have stopped. The patient had been in the Renal Dialysis Unit for an extended time, and the chart had an immense quantity of paper to sort through.

The resuscitation continued for over a half hour, with the senior resident trying all the medications, epinephrine, vasopressin and amiodarone. He was about to call off all further attempts to bring our patient back to life when on the last pulse check the heart monitor showed ventricular fibrillation in the pattern of Torsades. Because Torsades de Pointe is a sign of low magnesium, instead of giving Amiodarone again, the senior resident gave 2 grams of magnesium. My patient’s heart started beating again after the next shock.

From the patient’s chart in the dialysis ward, I found that his magnesium was critically low at 0.1 mmol/L (0.24 mg/dL) that morning. It was after 8pm when he was finally found unconscious. As a patient who had 3 times a week dialysis on the Renal ward, his electrolytes were checked daily. Missing a critically low magnesium that had been critically low since 2 days prior was a huge mistake. This meant no one checked or fixed his magnesium for 3 days on the RENAL ward!

When the resuscitation team first started the code blue, initially my patient’s pupils were dilated and non reactive (a sign of brain death). An hour after he arrived in the ICU, his pupils were reactive again and he was withdrawing to pain stimuli to his fingers (signs of recovery of brain function). I stayed at his bedside for hours. He was my first critically ill patient. I charted carefully every finding, especially after hearing that the staff Doctor in charge of the ICU that week and the Senior resident wanted to “pull the plug” because he had no chance for survival.

By documenting the return of brain activity, and charting how the Renal ward had missed a critical magnesium deficiency for 3 days, I hoped that my first patient brought back from the brink of death would get a fair chance at recovery. After all it was our negligence (specifically that of the Renal ward doctors) that had caused his heart to stop.

The next day he was gone. Not even 18 hours on life support before he was disconnected and left to die. His only family member was a daughter in Ontario Canada who wasn’t left enough time to fly back and say goodbye. “How could this be?” I thought. I asked senior residents why he was disconnected from life support so quickly? He had an easily treatable cause for his cardiac arrest - low magnesium. He was showing signs of neurologic recovery (no brain death) within an hour of resuscitation. The best answer I got was that he might have been dead for hours, because his cardiac arrest was not witnessed by anyone. A nurse just happened on him that he was unresponsive.

However at the same time, the patient across the hall has been in ICU for 3 months with CT scans showing giant abscesses (pockets of pus) occupying most of his skull. He had little brain matter left, and yet he was kept on life support for months. My patient didn’t even get a CT scan to see if there was brain swelling - an indication of brain damage from lack of oxygen. My physical examination during the brief time he was on life support showed neurologic recovery. (No brain death)

“But that patient (the one in ICU for months) comes from a GOOD FAMILY.” was the explanation given to me. The family was wealthy and he was a tragic case where the son of a good family got into drugs and then was found in apartment lying on a mattress covered in urine on Main street. The staff physician from the week prior had commented that where he was from, families had to pay for ICU stays and if there was no hope for recovery they’d let their family member go as soon as the insurance limit was reached. The general feeling amongst the nurses and the staff was that the lifelong injection drug user was a lost cause, but that they’d soldier on because he was “From a good family”. Canadian ICU back then cost about $30,000 a day. (in 2002 dollars).

Later during grand rounds, the ICU fellow (a full physician having finished internal medicine specialty residency, taking extra years of training to become a sub-specialist for ICU) presented how the Vancouver General Hospital survival (to discharge ) for unwitnessed cardiac arrests was 0 over the past 10 years. Therefore he said it should be hospital policy to not attempt resuscitation of any cardiac arrest in hospital unless the patient’s deterioration was “witnessed”. That would save millions in the healthcare budget he alleged.

As a medical student, and not one to make a scene during grand rounds by asking uncomfortable questions, I waited till later before I asked “Does that mean if he has his way, a person’s chance of survival from a heart attack is higher if they fall down unconscious outside the hospital than inside if no one was looking?” Outside the hospital, when a number of us trainees gathered together for dinner at a Japanese restaurant, I brought up the discussion about the ICU fellow wanting to disallow resuscitation in the hospital for patients “found unconscious” without a witness. I refereed to my native patient not having had even a day’s chance to live. What is with this prejudice? (“Good family” vs, Native Indian) What is wrong with Vancouver General Hospital I asked?

(For more on how an AI would look at our prejudices please read:

This is an important read when facing the reality that those who “Govern” in government may literally see themselves as a “Higher Species”)

The senior resident at our social dinner, having been in training at Vancouver General Hospital for a number of years said this:

“Vancouver General Hospital is the Death Star. It takes any goodness you have and it sucks it out of you.”

Blood sacrifice cults

This story came to me a number of years after my medical experience at Vancouver General Hospital ICU. I was in a group that happened to be discussing “Oddfellows” — the alleged branch of masonry for members who are men that don’t like women - and are therefore “Odd”. Supposedly, the umbrella of “Oddfellows” goes back to Victorian times and prior when it was socially unacceptable to be gay. Therefore the codename they gave for themselves and other men with “odd” orientations were “Oddfellows”. (What these other orientations are is anyone’s guess, but I suppose it might include necrophilia, bestiality and pedophilia) The Oddfellows “lodge” in downtown Lethbridge, Alberta Canada dates back to the late 1880’s and has the symbol of interlinked Red, White and Blue rings over an eye.

When I described this symbol that I found in the city where I used to live while I worked as an ER doctor, a high level employee of Vancouver general hospital mentioned that she had seen it before. The lead up to the Oddfellows association with Vancouver General Hospital was that the then CEO of Vancouver General Hospital had taken a well dressed woman on a tour of the Hospital for most of the day. This was conspicuously done in front of hospital team leaders and managers. When this woman, later in the day approached staff, everyone assumed she was officially affiliated with Vancouver Coastal Health having been with the hospital CEO for most of the day.

She propositioned team leaders at Vancouver General Hospital individually about their interest in a holistic complimentary health program and a number of VGH employees expressed interest. She held introductory information sessions off hospital grounds in rented halls. The first session was a lecture about making “sacrifices” in life, sacrificing time to get a nursing degree, sacrificing life energy for work, and the “Sacrifices we make in Life”.

The next introductory sessions built on this normalized theme of sacrifice, and over the next few meetings it was revealed that people who wanted to be serious about joining this holistic health initiative would have to be willing to demonstrate their willingness to sacrifice to make the project a success.

Pledges who were committed to the “Complimentary Health Program” were to attend a weekend “Retreat” in a rural part of British Columbia (Near Campbell River), where the younger women informed they were to go through a “Ceremony” where their hands and feet were to be bound,. After the “Sacrifice” of a chicken and being “Anointed” with its blood, they would then be “Freed” from the bondage of their hands and feet, thanks to the “Sacrifice”. (All the participants recruited from Vancouver General Hospital appeared to be younger female hospital staff and nurses) Perhaps the choice of hospital employees and nurses as recruits was their tolerance of the sight of blood because they had to work with it daily.

My acquaintance was so concerned that her co-workers seemed hypnotized by all the “Good” things they talked about on the topic of “Complimentary Health”, that they completely ignored the bondage and blood sacrifice parts, she and her friend went to the Vancouver Police department “Cult Investigation” division.

It was here that she learned that the Cult Investigation department of the Vancouver Police Department had only 1 officer, and only had enough resources to “take reports”. Where the “Oddfellows” came into the story was that she remembered seeing the symbol of the eye and the red white and blue rings at the meeting.

There were a few other symbols she remembered as well, an Arabian crescent, scimitar and star. I showed her pictures of the symbols commonly associated with “Ladies of the Eastern Star” - the alleged sister organization to Freemasonry and she said she recognized those symbols at the meeting (For investigators of conspiracies, pay a visit to the Masonic Cemeteray (Now named Pacific Heritage Cemetery) in Burnaby close to the civic border of Vancouver. 4305 Halifax St, Burnaby, BC V5C 3T8. There you will see, upside down pentagrams, crosses,, mason emblems, Arabic crescents and Scimitars, sometimes all on the same headstone.)

The participation of the CEO of Vancouver General Hospital in recruitment of female hospital employees into what appears to be a blood “Sacrifice” cult would have occurred some time after my time there as a medical student.

To Be continued.

Next article will be that of Dr. Mel Bruchet, the octogenarian family doctor who suffered aggravated assault and attempted murder while in the Hope Center (the psychiatric ward of North Vancouver) — Complete with medical records.