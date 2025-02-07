https://hosteliest.com/masonic-phrases-are-you-a-traveling-man/

“Are you a travelling man?” is allegedly the question that starts a (potentially) masonic exchange that allows masons to identify “fellow masons” in the “brotherhood”.

How might such an exchange proceed?

a: Are you a travelling man?

b: yes

a: Where are you travelling?

b: to the East

a: Why are you travelling?

b: to seek the light (the sun rises in the East) From the perspective of the English speaking world, Egypt and the pyramids lie to the East. Consider this in the context of the skull and crossbones. A “dead head” missing an eye in the West, travelling to the East to find its missing eye of light on top of a pyramid — described at the end of : Covert Ops (How to blow their cover) Daniel Nagase MD · Feb 6 Read full story

a: How old is your mother?

b: (names his “home” lodge number)

Add to that a special ring and a few secret handshakes then a mason can identify other “brothers” to give “love to”, at the hotel, by the side of the road (over a speeding ticket), or in court.

How Ugly can it get?

While there’s all sorts of graphic masonic stories already out there on the internet, I only have 3 stories that I know of through connections with friends.

My one friend’s grandfather was an immigrant to England, and his father, who was born in Britain became very successful. Through ability, as he did not look typically Anglo-Saxon, he became successful enough as a lawyer that he soon rose to be a judge at an early age. As a judge, his decisions were so astute that eventually he came to be appointed as one of the supreme court judges in London. (Allegedly there are more than 1 “supreme courts” in London — Each bearing a similar name but with variations of capitalization. For example: THE SUPREME COURT OF LONDON would have a higher capital standing than The Supreme Court of London which would then be an entirely different “Court”, with a lower jurisdiction.)

While life was great initially for my friend and his sister, several months into their father’s promotion and moving “up in the world” (literally to a better part of London), their father, now a supreme court judge, started coming home abusive to his wife, their mother, and his children.

Being in their teens, they started following their father, suspecting that the abusive behavior at home was due to their father “Having an Affair”. But there was no “Affair”. Their father was just going into a mason lodge twice a week.

Perhaps the lead up was an escalation of abuse that eventually let to a family intervention. The question was put by son to his father.

“What are you doing at the Mason lodge that makes you hate your family so much?”

His father, a Supreme Court Judge, told him “I cannot tell you.”

What on earth could be so vile that it would cause a father - elevated to the societal standing of a supreme court judge - to abuse his own family?

Does it have something to do with the "Red Carpet" and "Red Shoes" symbolism I talk about in:

Masons appear to worship their symbolism, Skull and Crossbones, Shining Pyramid eye, and secret hand shakes. Does red shoes and red carpet mean “spilled blood”? Does that have something to do with what might drive a supreme court judge to take out his anger on his family?

What do you do to fix it?

My suggestion is for readers to share this article as far and wide as possible. The hope is that one day that supreme court judge will read his own story and reflect on his life.

(the mirror of the soul)

For him or anyone of “high standing” who has deeds that should “never see the light of day” burning on their conscience, realize this:

Just because mason lodges have no windows, does not stop the light of conscience from being witness to everything you did to get there, and everything you do to stay there.

(From the brief excerpts of masonic stories that I’ve heard, there’s always 12 witnesses to every “important” ceremony, with the 13th witness being the victim himself to his own demise. The importance of “living” witnesses in the masonic system appears particularly forward thinking to the day and age now where audio, images and video can all be faked. The procedure of hiding witnesses anonymously behind masks might also be an “ancient rite” for preventing witnesses from being intimidated into “false testimony” if their identities are known. )

For the “Supreme court judge” in this article, winning back your humanity means standing up as a man. Defeating the “Lion King” (or maybe the “Unicorn King” — I don’t know what animal on the Crown the “King” thinks he is) - occurs when man stands on his own 2 legs with 自由 (Freedom) Self Reason moving his soul.

Lesser beings, such as animals, move by lesser motivations such as greed, pride and fear (just to name a few).

If the Supreme court judge that got “Pissed” on by two lions and a unicorn in a room with no windows and 12 witnesses wants to achieve humanity, forgiveness from his son for being “Pissed off” at his own family can be achieved by righteous deed. Deeds fitting of man and earning the respect of the sun (son) do exist in Western religious culture. (Whether deeds of red carpets or red shoes can be remedied and “forgiven” in the material world remains to be seen. As an emergency doctor, death sacrifices are impossible to repair. Impossible to remedy makes forgiveness much more difficult - however the human thing to do is try. )

What’s your second story?

The second one has to do with one of the former Police Chief’s of the Vancouver Police Department.

At a porch party put on by an ER nursing friend one summer, discussion stumbled upon the topic of masonic ceremonies and rituals. Particularly the symbolism of the one eye, and the 1 black eye “event” that seemed to make the rounds of prominent public figures in the early 2020’s. An acquaintance at the party mentioned that he had dated the former Police Chief of Vancouver. This was despite the fact that publicly he had a family and kids. One evening after a conflict about the lack of time they spent together, and no forthcoming explanation about all the time the Police Chief spent at the mason lodge to explain the stress it was putting on their relationship, the Police Chief savagely beat this nurse, breaking multiple bones in his face. After reconstructive surgery and perhaps a payout to keep silent, it all supposedly became “water under the bridge”.

Not so fast. It just got published here, and I hope Mr former police chief of Vancouver you are reading. (To my readers, please share widely so he can read this. It might save his life.) My thought is this: If this “beat down” of a gay lover was in fact a masonic ceremony, there were probably 12 live witnesses, by video, binoculars and / or hidden microphone.

The “lodge” would hold onto that evidence for “safekeeping” to make sure that everything the Vancouver Police Chief did stayed in line with “Showing Brothers Love”. If this gay police chief didn’t “Tow the Line” the “witnesses” could ruin his life with a “Public Scandal”.

Some time after this event occurred, 3 mason lodges in Vancouver were set on fire. I have no idea if the events were linked, but perhaps someone came to the conclusion that to reclaim his humanity, he had to burn down the “houses with no windows”.

What’s the 3rd story?

It may be related to making sure the “Police Chief” of Vancouver does not investigate any “Sacrifice Clubs” in Vancouver. (This might be the reason why the “Cult” investigation division of the Vancouver Police Department has only 1 officer. The division has just enough staffing to collect reports about “Cults” that are catching public attention, but not enough to do anything about it. This would make an effective early warning system for the Police Chief to forewarn masonic cults when their activities have been noticed and if they should close up shop or hide better).

“The Truth will set you free.”

The only way out alive in such a situation is to come clean with the whole truth. Otherwise being part of the “Police Chief’s” dirty secret, even if it is just holding onto the “evidence”, will most likely result in an “Early Retirement” as described in “The real ending to every James Bond movie”; either at your own hands or at the hands of “another”. A high level “Lion King” agent might even be sent to clean things (herd animals) up.

For the 3rd story please wait till tomorrow.

(About the mirror - a human can stand witness to his own reflection. A lesser species likely cannot)