https://hosteliest.com/masonic-phrases-are-you-a-traveling-man/
“Are you a travelling man?” is allegedly the question that starts a (potentially) masonic exchange that allows masons to identify “fellow masons” in the “brotherhood”.
Logical Surprises is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How might such an exchange proceed?
a: Are you a travelling man?
b: yes
a: Where are you travelling?
b: to the East
a: Why are you travelling?
b: to seek the light (the sun rises in the East)
From the perspective of the English speaking world, Egypt and the pyramids lie to the East. Consider this in the context of the skull and crossbones. A “dead head” missing an eye in the West, travelling to the East to find its missing eye of light on top of a pyramid — described at the end of :
a: How old is your mother?
b: (names his “home” lodge number)
Add to that a special ring and a few secret handshakes then a mason can identify other “brothers” to give “love to”, at the hotel, by the side of the road (over a speeding ticket), or in court.
https://www.reddit.com/r/freemasonry/comments/1fo2hsm/being_asked_if_you_are_a_traveling_man/?rdt=37150
How Ugly can it get?
While there’s all sorts of graphic masonic stories already out there on the internet, I only have 3 stories that I know of through connections with friends.
My one friend’s grandfather was an immigrant to England, and his father, who was born in Britain became very successful. Through ability, as he did not look typically Anglo-Saxon, he became successful enough as a lawyer that he soon rose to be a judge at an early age. As a judge, his decisions were so astute that eventually he came to be appointed as one of the supreme court judges in London. (Allegedly there are more than 1 “supreme courts” in London — Each bearing a similar name but with variations of capitalization. For example: THE SUPREME COURT OF LONDON would have a higher capital standing than The Supreme Court of London which would then be an entirely different “Court”, with a lower jurisdiction.)
While life was great initially for my friend and his sister, several months into their father’s promotion and moving “up in the world” (literally to a better part of London), their father, now a supreme court judge, started coming home abusive to his wife, their mother, and his children.
Being in their teens, they started following their father, suspecting that the abusive behavior at home was due to their father “Having an Affair”. But there was no “Affair”. Their father was just going into a mason lodge twice a week.
Perhaps the lead up was an escalation of abuse that eventually let to a family intervention. The question was put by son to his father.
“What are you doing at the Mason lodge that makes you hate your family so much?”
His father, a Supreme Court Judge, told him “I cannot tell you.”
What on earth could be so vile that it would cause a father - elevated to the societal standing of a supreme court judge - to abuse his own family?
Does it have something to do with the “Red Carpet” and “Red Shoes” symbolism I talk about in:
Masons appear to worship their symbolism, Skull and Crossbones, Shining Pyramid eye, and secret hand shakes. Does red shoes and red carpet mean “spilled blood”? Does that have something to do with what might drive a supreme court judge to take out his anger on his family?
What do you do to fix it?
My suggestion is for readers to share this article as far and wide as possible. The hope is that one day that supreme court judge will read his own story and reflect on his life.
(the mirror of the soul)
For him or anyone of “high standing” who has deeds that should “never see the light of day” burning on their conscience, realize this:
Just because mason lodges have no windows, does not stop the light of conscience from being witness to everything you did to get there, and everything you do to stay there.
(From the brief excerpts of masonic stories that I’ve heard, there’s always 12 witnesses to every “important” ceremony, with the 13th witness being the victim himself to his own demise. The importance of “living” witnesses in the masonic system appears particularly forward thinking to the day and age now where audio, images and video can all be faked.1 The procedure of hiding witnesses anonymously behind masks might also be an “ancient rite” for preventing witnesses from being intimidated into “false testimony” if their identities are known. )
For the “Supreme court judge” in this article, winning back your humanity means standing up as a man. Defeating the “Lion King” (or maybe the “Unicorn King” — I don’t know what animal on the Crown the “King” thinks he is) - occurs when man stands on his own 2 legs with 自由 (Freedom) Self Reason moving his soul.
Lesser beings, such as animals, move by lesser motivations such as greed, pride and fear (just to name a few). For a “Higher Species” perspective observe https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/higher-species .
If the Supreme court judge that got “Pissed” on by two lions and a unicorn in a room with no windows and 12 witnesses wants to achieve humanity, forgiveness from his son for being “Pissed off” at his own family can be achieved by righteous deed. Deeds fitting of man and earning the respect of the sun (son) do exist in Western religious culture. (Whether deeds of red carpets or red shoes can be remedied and “forgiven” in the material world remains to be seen. As an emergency doctor, death sacrifices are impossible to repair. Impossible to remedy makes forgiveness much more difficult - however the human thing to do is try. )
What’s your second story?
The second one has to do with one of the former Police Chief’s of the Vancouver Police Department.
At a porch party put on by an ER nursing friend one summer, discussion stumbled upon the topic of masonic ceremonies and rituals. Particularly the symbolism of the one eye, and the 1 black eye “event” that seemed to make the rounds of prominent public figures in the early 2020’s. An acquaintance at the party mentioned that he had dated the former Police Chief of Vancouver. This was despite the fact that publicly he had a family and kids. One evening after a conflict about the lack of time they spent together, and no forthcoming explanation about all the time the Police Chief spent at the mason lodge to explain the stress it was putting on their relationship, the Police Chief savagely beat this nurse, breaking multiple bones in his face. After reconstructive surgery and perhaps a payout to keep silent, it all supposedly became “water under the bridge”.
Not so fast. It just got published here, and I hope Mr former police chief of Vancouver you are reading. (To my readers, please share widely so he can read this. It might save his life.) My thought is this: If this “beat down” of a gay lover was in fact a masonic ceremony, there were probably 12 live witnesses, by video, binoculars and / or hidden microphone.
The “lodge” would hold onto that evidence for “safekeeping” to make sure that everything the Vancouver Police Chief did stayed in line with “Showing Brothers Love”. If this gay police chief didn’t “Tow the Line” the “witnesses” could ruin his life with a “Public Scandal”.
Some time after this event occurred, 3 mason lodges in Vancouver were set on fire. I have no idea if the events were linked, but perhaps someone came to the conclusion that to reclaim his humanity, he had to burn down the “houses with no windows”.
What’s the 3rd story?
It may be related to making sure the “Police Chief” of Vancouver does not investigate any “Sacrifice Clubs” in Vancouver. (This might be the reason why the “Cult” investigation division of the Vancouver Police Department has only 1 officer. The division has just enough staffing to collect reports about “Cults” that are catching public attention, but not enough to do anything about it. This would make an effective early warning system for the Police Chief to forewarn masonic cults when their activities have been noticed and if they should close up shop or hide better).
“The Truth will set you free.”
The only way out alive in such a situation is to come clean with the whole truth. Otherwise being part of the “Police Chief’s” dirty secret, even if it is just holding onto the “evidence”, will most likely result in an “Early Retirement” as described in “The real ending to every James Bond movie”; either at your own hands or at the hands of “another”. A high level “Lion King” agent might even be sent to clean things (herd animals) up.
For the 3rd story please wait till tomorrow.
(About the mirror - a human can stand witness to his own reflection. A lesser species likely cannot)
The question should be is whether or not the history of civilization that we are taught is actually the true history of civilization. In North America alone, remnants of human encampments are dated back to 50,000 years before the current era (BCE). Worldwide the oldest human remains date back 300,000 years. How do archaeologists define human? The most universal and consistent definition is based on finding skeletal remains with bone structures too frail to survive in nature combined with evidence of tool use - e.g. arrow heads, and animal bones with knife marks (not just teeth marks). Why this is such an important definition of human is because humans are too physically weak to survive in nature WITHOUT tool use.
However, tool use has consequences. If we take currently accepted history as a reference, approximately 8000 years ago, human civilization was in the stone age. 8000 years after the stone age (approximately 200 generations*) we have the modern age with space technology, nuclear technology and genetic technology. The significance of these 3 technologies is that when combined together, they are potentially earth ending technologies (able to cause cataclysms large enough to nearly complete reset the earth and all life on it).
Within 8-10,000 years of the first rock being broken and shaped into a sharp tool such as a knife or arrowhead, 3 ecosystem ending technologies will arise in any tool using species. What is the likelihood that a human would be satisfied with a sharp rock when banging rocks together more can make a sharper rock? Groups of humans are rarely satisfied with things as they are for 1 year, never mind 1000 years. As soon as that sharp rock is made into a sharper rock, the path has begun towards the 3 world ending technologies. Humans weak to the elements, without enough fur to survive winters, bones not big enough nor strong enough to win a fight against a bear need their “wits about them” to survive. This means making bigger tools, and once fire is discovered, making fires bigger and bigger until some rocks melt and the first metal is made. Once the first metal is shaped by banging rocks onto the “rock that got melted”, then the iron age begins. Within 3000-4000 years of the first age of metal, the first copper hammered into the shape of a wire, the first computers (and spacecraft) become a reality.
Rocket technology to reach the heavens is based on chemistry, and once chemistry is discovered the study of biology advances to the level of genetics.
Once man wields the power of genetics, humans acquire the capability of ending all earth based multicellular life. Observe Replicon that I wrote about last year.
Concurrent with genetics and chemistry is knowledge of atomic and subatomic physics capable of a global depopulation event.
“Cave men” might be the only survivors of a complete wipeout of everyone on the surface. The “forethought” of having 12 living witnesses plus a 13th in the masonic system, might actually be an “afterthought” of closely guarded histories from past civilizations, where digital technologies have faked images and videos in ancient times. The only solution to fabricated images in ancient times was to have multiple living (and not artificial) witnesses. The 12 live witnesses to every sacrifice procedure might be the carryover verification of “it actually happened” from previous ages of deception. The procedure of hiding witnesses anonymously behind masks might also be an “ancient rite” for preventing witnesses from being intimidated into “false testimony” if their identities are known.
Masons Need to Identify Themselves, Wales Chief Constable Says Amid an Outbreak of Pedophilia in Gov: https://old.bitchute.com/video/XYQnYBgMjEyu [1:48mins]
Here is the most revealing video you will likely ever see on Freemasonry and their symbolism. At one hour and 50 minutes, you will likely find it worth every second of your time D.r Nagase: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Ph6qgsn5iqOj
"THE SUPREME COURT OF LONDON" is in the "City of London".
"The Supreme Court of London" is in London (Westminster).!
"The City of London" or "The City" is a square mile city state. It's not part of the UK. In fact, the king cannot visit "The City" without the invitation of its Mayor that welcomes him at the city gate!!!
It has the same status as Washington D.C and the Vatican. There are only 3 city states in the world.
It was founded by the Venetians from the deceased Roman empire and the Khazars from the Khazarian Kingdom that covered Southern Ukraine, Khazacstan, Azerbaijan and Southern Russia!
It hosts the Bank of England (BOE) just because in 1815, the monarchy assigned the duty to print money to the Rotshchilds after the war of Waterloo.
“I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the Empire, ...The man that controls Britain's money supply controls the British Empire. And I control the money supply.”
~ Baron Nathan Mayer Rothschild
(1777-1836) London (i.e The City of London!) financier, one of the founders of the international Rothschild banking dynasty.
The East India Company that ruled India for almost a century was headquartered in The City.