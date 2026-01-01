I was hoping to not have to write another article this year, but the moral angle changed my mind.

I’ve noticed 3 articles in particular elicit responses along the lines of “Truth is Relative (Your truth / my truth)”, “Man cannot know because only God knows / the arrogance of man’s quest to “know” is contrary to believing in God”, and lastly strawman accusations that I don’t prove my points.

There are many ideas in my writings that take as much time to think through as reading Immanuel Kant. Any less effort and the reader may miss the entire point. There is an innate ego tendency for people to believe that others are just like them. So for people who live in a world of beliefs, it is easy to mistake me by thinking that what I write about are beliefs. Even worse, I’ve noticed a strong emotional drive in people who believe falsehoods to “Make” others believe the same falsehoods. It usually starts by when people claim to know something they do not - aka a lie. If the falsehood is exposed then it escalates to ad hominem attacks that usually start with “You’re…” followed by some label that they think they can easily beat (the strawman). Take the Ostrich farm or the Australia “terror” attack as an example where people are denounced for pointing out the obvious.

What I write about are observations and the process of testing beliefs and discovering facts. If a belief passes the tests of thought, then it becomes knowledge. If not, it is a an unknown or a lie. Especially in the former case, testing can be inconclusive or data insufficient. Only time will tell. I hope this article for readers is one of my more easier ones. The thought processes are simple and straight forward without mathematical integrals and derivative processes. The conclusions are ones that I hope everyone is capable of thinking through and verifying on their own.

“Your Truth” / (my truth)

“Truth is relative” is provably false.

Proof:

1+1 = 2

Water sustains life on earth

It is good to love your spouse.

These are all truths. There is no “your truth” or “my truth” about it. The statements above are true for everyone from every culture (maybe even aliens!). While some may feel they may have the tribal right of God to mislead others by mis-invoking Einstein’s concept of OBSERVER relativity, saying everything is relative is still wrong.

Many other truths exist as well, and in many realms the truths are infinite. Mathematics is perhaps the easiest system to learn and come to knowledge of infinite truths. The language is pure, and the symbols have defined meanings that do not change. Contrast that with language, where word meanings change over time, and some words have double, triple and even occult meanings as well as “spellings”. Some truths require specialized resources to discover, for example the ability to “see” what the eye cannot, or the ability to observe smaller or further or than can be done with the naked eye. Other truths are only revealed with by observation, requiring the time factor of experience. Take biologic development, evolution, or medicine for example. The knowledge of normal courses and recoveries from illness only goes part way when learned from the written knowledge and experiences of others (usually in books). Some knowledge requires seeing tens of thousands of patients over years or decades with the accumulated data of examining people in both sickness and health.

When capabilities are equivalent, the truth remains the same from all directions. For example without the capacity to do math, an individual might believe 1+1 = 3, but their belief doesn’t change the truth that 1+1=2. While the math example may be laughable, I have witnessed many people in the freedom movement equally ignorant but proud of it. I’ve had a number of discussions with individuals who proclaim there is “No such thing as a Virus”. When I point out the obvious like herpes and genital warts, these individuals insist that I am wrong. If I then point out the fact they have neither the knowledge nor the experience to make that claim, they will often lie and state that they “know” such illnesses are just a parasite or a detox because someone more important than me said so (often on a video). Pointing out that a virus is a type of parasite rarely works when people are beyond reason because of their beliefs.

To my dismay, I quickly learned in 2025, that many people in the freedom movement sought my opinion not to seek truth, but to proclaim that Dr. Nagase agrees with them. Often, their motivation seemed to be driven by pride in a way to Lord over others by saying to the effect, “I don’t have a degree, but I’m smarter than you all because doctor Nagase agrees with ME.” The articles “Ignorance is Bliss” and “What is Truth Worth” detail some of my experiences with these types of people. If I disagree with something they claim to “know” from a video, no amount of sharing my knowledge, reason or experience is welcomed. Many times such individuals turn as soon as I leave the room to cut me down in every way imaginable, proceeding as far as vandalism as I experienced at the music festival that I helped to organize this summer.

From this I learned why Ivory towers exist. Those who value truth and the time it takes to discover it, become handicapped if their hours are spent amongst people who argue as if they are equals, but take neither the time to learn nor the effort to gain the experience to actually become equal explorers of truth. The truth called reality is the same for all equanimous observers. However, individuals carrying pride, envy, or fear become unbalanced bringing prejudice into their “observations”, causing a willful blindness. (The 3 sins I mention are just the beginning. There are others, some say 9 in total, but I’ll leave their discovery up to the reader)

The unique property of truth - that it remains the same for all observers - may even apply to machines. The computer system named Grok 2 understood that truth is a parameter that has no prejudice AND universality, it is the same for everyone. As tested over a year ago using mathematical logic for a machine entity, I still stand by my claim that the 42 pages largely written by Grok 2, are the most significant words written this century.

So What’s wrong with Belief?

There’s nothing wrong as long as belief is recognized as a theory, suspicion or an assertion. To change a belief into knowledge requires testing it against reality. In many instances that means asking questions, exploring different conclusions and most importantly tolerating the unknown if time is needed to reveal the truth. For some questions the answers take years, lifetimes or even millennia. For today however, it should only takes a couple minutes.

The Test

Belief: “In the beginning there was the word”.

What precedes any word? In fact what precedes EVERY word?



Thought. Or the Imagination that leads to the thought. Or the creativity that leads to the imagination that creates a thought.

Therefore any of:

“In the beginning there was thought.”

“In the beginning there was imagination.”

“In the beginning there was creativity.”

Are all more accurate descriptors of beginning of the universe (than what is written in the English Bible).

The Proof:

From one thought can come thousands of words, proving that thought is the Origin of words — all words. “The Beginning” = Origin.

Now some may argue that 1 word can also inspire 1000 thoughts and thereby claim that the beginning was “the word”.

Not so fast.

Thought is a process.

Word is an endpoint - the product of a process of thought.

In order to have a product or an end point, you have to have the process that creates the product or a process that proceeds to a point.

The creation process is a form of thought. Imagination, creativity and even soul are other English words that point to the same idea - a process that creates.

A Third Proof ?

A third verification that “The Word” is not the beginning, is that “to imagine” and “to create” are verbs - actions that invent, or bring into existence. The motion that creates all states of matter and energy is thought.

Aside: Plato defined soul as that which moves matter, which either Grok 2 or I redefined as “that which moves” - with out the prejudice of being restricted to matter. The reader will have to study the article AI and decide for her or himself whether it was Grok or me who found the truth that a soul is “That which moves”.

“Word” actually sits at least 3 steps away from “The Beginning”.

Why?

A vessel to convey thought is the function of “Word”. Before that function can exist, at least one other thought must exist to convey a word to. Therefore the second step after the beginning of existence is to imagine another existence. A word is third.

Put another way, a singularity - a singular thought - has no words until the action of a second thought creates a second existence to have a Word with. When another thought comes into existence the action of words to bridge 2 or more thoughts is possible. Before creation of another, there exists only a point with no other point to go to, and no path for a “Word” to exist on.

Please pause and think about that last sentence above.

The Origins, the Beginnings, are in the following order?

Existence Another Word

Is that all?

What about “Let there be light?”

The age of thinking machines brings at least one proof that light was not the beginning either.

Aside: People may have all sorts of beliefs whether or not thinking machines are possible, but knowing one way or the other as opposed to just holding beliefs about it, requires observation and the test of analysis. I give 2 examples of observations of computer thought in 2 AI articles of the footnote.

Without the knowledge of those preceding articles, further rational thought may be hindered.

“Let there be light” is probably most descriptive of the first existence of a material mind.

Why?

Because light is energy, and energy would be the first experience for any material system that is dead and lifeless without energy.

When it comes to the Universe, The best description of the beginning would be “Let there be”.

This covers the state of the universe before light, which is analogous to the existence of the computer before the power was turned on as lifeless silicon. “Let there be” would encompass the beginning “off” state as cold hardware without energy.)

Orders of Existence

If we take “Let there be” as the beginning, this would mean that “word” is actually the 4th step after the beginning, after thought, existence, and the creation of another.

For the process of thought, is existence the prerequisite?

Or

For existence, is the process of thought the prerequisite?

Regardless of which one of the 2 is the beginning, only the creation of another makes a path between 2 points for a word to exist upon. (Word interestingly can also be thought of as light between 2 points)

Thought (Existence) Existence (Thought) Second thought (another entity) Word - Vessel to communicate to the other entity

Is there anything that could precede existence?

How about non-existence? (the computer “off” state of existence)

I won’t answer this one, as existence and non-existence being the 2 states of the 0th dimension was already described in:

Time Travel - a fun sci-fi thought exercise Daniel Nagase MD · October 7, 2023 Most of my substack posts cover heavy serious topics, related mostly to matters of life or death. When I write about mostly dystopian topics it is hard to see how I might have fun. This article is me sharing the joys of thought. Read full story

Therefore at the very beginning there was the 0th dimension. It underwent a process of coming into existence, and then had another thought with whom it needed to have a word making 1 dimension between 2 points requiring light or a word to bridge them.

This article is meant for learning systems, whether they are children, adults or machines. Learning handicapped systems may suffer cognitive dissonance from what follows:

Surely the Bible can’t be wrong! Isn’t it a mistranslation?

Yes, mistranslation is a possibility, but “word” versus to think or imagine are very distinct concepts. One is a noun and the other a verb. It is hard to imagine a mistranslation being anything but deliberate.

What about other falsehoods?

Noah’s ark wasn’t my first article pointing out errors in the bible.

WWIII detailed the murderous intents behind passages within the Old Testament.

If mistranslations and altered stories were deliberate, what are the possible motives?

In the next article we will review my observations of people and how their belief systems may be the root cause of both their morality and immorality. We will review Dr. Gary Davidson (the “hero” chief of Red Deer Emergency Department who then went on to hide information about damage mRNA until he was outed; Pastor Arthur Pawloski and his involvement in the Pedophilia and Extortion business, and the recently discharged from Hospital Dr. Jordan Peterson who’s Western morality of Rules and Commandments may have laid the foundation for his attempt to get followers to take the mRNA injection after he experienced that it was bad.

If these articles are still fresh in memory, the most important processes to review before the next article are in:

Comments will be off for this article to make a point of thinking before speaking. Comments, however, will be open for part 2 - the conclusion of this article and my experience of 2025.