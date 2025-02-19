People who were closely following the trial of the Coutts 4 that I mentioned in

would be familiar with the “Honeytrap” undercover officers who were used to entrap the Coutts men on allegations of a conspiracy to murder police officers.

Legal Backgound: Less than a decade prior, the Canadian Federal Police (RCMP) failed in their “undercover” case of “Terrorism” charges against a mentally challenged British Columbia couple who could not follow instructions to make a pressure cooker bomb, and so had to have the “special” undercover RCMP agent(s) make ones for them. https://thetyee.ca/Blogs/TheHook/2013/07/09/RCMP-Spin-Nuttall-Korody/



Despite this total failure, the RCMP doggedly (or perhaps bullheadedly) tried entrapment again with the next societal “Hot Button” issue:

Men standing up against forced medical experimentation. While the female undercover agents were unable to get their desired conviction of “Conspiracy to murder” in court, the legal system came to save the day by wearing down their targets with 700 days in jail and exorbitant legal fees. The Coutts 4 eventually caved and took plea deals, giving the Crown convictions and a “win”.

Perhaps the biggest betrayal was by the Freedom lawyers who plied every social manipulation imaginable, from being “Faithful Christians” to racial pride to fundraise and justify the retainers taken out of the pockets of men risking their lives to protect human rights. What should have been a pro bono human rights case, an easy win under international and Canadian human rights law, turned into what can only be described as Freedom lawyers deliberately trying to lose.

I’ve said consistently since 2022, Any “freedom lawyer” asking for money is PLANNING to lose. The laws both nationally and internationally are so clear that a grade schooler could win decisively in court. A win based on the Canadian Human Rights Act, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights or both would be lead to the biggest settlement in Canadian history. What lawyer wouldn’t want even 1% of a billion dollar settlement? Only 1 Canadian Lawyer, Lucien Khodeir, fought a federal case pro bono on a human rights argument. His Case was quashed by Judicial Notice by Justice Grammond of Canadian Federal Court.

The result of people’s “Faith” in lawyers were “plea deals”. To give people an idea of how completely the court system can be dismantled by revealing the secret language consider this: NEVER PLEAD IN COURT. If you are INNOCENT, state “I AM INNOCENT”. If you PLEAD innocent you are asking the court if you are innocent. Plea = asking in a supplicant and begging manner. An innocent man will never cave and PLEAD when intimidated by Sheriffs or another man standing over him in a Black Robe. IF YOU PLEAD TO A JUDGE, YOU GIVE HIM THE RIGHT TO JUDGE YOU GUILTY, EVEN IF YOU ARE INNOCENT. (Because you are asking him if you are innocent)



Secret Agent Stories from the Freedom Movement in Canada

Not long after the Coutts entrapment operation for “conspiracy to murder” resulted in arrests of 4 members of the Coutts blockade, I was asked to lend my support to an armed standoff at the Edmonton legislature planned by prominent members of the freedom community. Concerning to me was the involvement of a couple of people whom I had never seen before in the freedom movement. They were introduced to me as reliable and “trustworthy patriots” in Canada’s armed forces.

There was one individual was supposedly “Trustworthy” because he was selling “body armor” to people in the freedom movement even if they didn’t have a license to own body armor. FYI you can make your own “body armor” custom molded to your torso that is lighter an better than any commercial product using layers of paper and rice glue. The “story” I was given was that there was 5000 active and former members of the Canadian armed forces, who would form a human chain of “tough guys” to blockade the Edmonton legislature, where politicians had been enforcing vaccine human experimentation mandates. They wanted me to speak at the event. As back up for these “5000 brave men” in uniform there would be other freedom fighters hiding in horse trailers parked nearby armed with rifles and ready to go if police tried to get violent with the blockade as RCMP did previously in Ottawa. Around that time, the leader of the opposition in Alberta - Rachel Notley threatened door to door vaccination “enforcement”. The reaction of many Albertans to this threat by a former Premier was “Over my dead body”. When I spoke at the Church of Pastor Art Pawloski that summer, I offered his congregation a safer alternative than firearms for defending their bodies and homes against vaccination medical experimentation enforcement teams. I told them greeting unwanted visitors with a shower or spray down of rubbing alcohol would be a much safer alternative to answering the door with a “threat” of self defense by firearm. (If the vaccination enforcement team is wearing heavy layers of sweaty body armor, rubbing alcohol is all the more effective prevention against both bacteria and discharges of gunpowder.) Pastor Pawloski, being the “Lion” that he claims he is, quickly changed my story over the next year claiming that I told his congregation to hang politicians and that he had to “pull me off the stage”. Perhaps it was difficult for Pawloski to understand the Emergency Room doctor’s view, or he deliberately fabricated a different story for other reasons. Hanging = Deadly Firearm = Deadly Burns = NOT deadly!!! (It’s an easy multiple choice answer for ER doctors) Saving lives with hand sanitizer was such a good idea that I did a public speech on the same topic in downtown Vancouver later that year. Unvaccinated people who were frustrated at mandates, were ready to use violence to defend themselves against medical experimentation, and I urged people to rethink their approach to self defense against officers carrying firearms.

I told the “freedom leaders” at my dining table that a standoff was a bad idea. There was no public support for such an event, especially when most people were still in a frenzy of fear about the Coronavirus.

I offered the group a much better alternative. I suggested a freedom festival in the park in front of the Edmonton Legislature. Something along the lines of a rodeo, with events like a reenactment of the RCMP in Ottawa trampling people with horses. e.g. a dancing zebra on a chalk outline of an old lady with a walker. people dressed up in uniform as snipers shooting water guns at children from ladders made to look like building rooftops.



The people I suspected of being undercover agents quickly turned cold to my idea. A safe and effective message was met with a surprising amount of resistance, and the Freedom Festival in the park never happened. The “undercover” agents kept pushing for a standoff, while the majority got the message and had the sense to say no, it wasn’t the right time.

Special Operation #2?

(Being Followed 1500 miles)

Sometime after the 2022 Freedom Festival that never happened, I was invited to speak at the Fall Freedom Rally in Winnipeg that was supposed to be the follow up to the Canadian Trucker’s Convoy from February that year.

I set out for the event late in the evening from Vancouver. I planned to make the 1500 mile drive over 2 nights and 1 day. The first signs of police activity happened around 3am on the first night while I was stopped for a coffee break in Creston BC. I was standing in the parking lot of the 7-11 for about 8 minutes using the wifi, when a police SUV did a very slow drive by. Creston is a very small town, and at 3 am on a weekday it was deserted. (I later found out that the Signal instant messenger I used was run by secret services to track and monitor “targets”.) After watching the police SUV go by and on up the road, I went back to sending texts, when I suddenly heard the sound of tires squealing. I looked up and saw another police SUV run the red light at the intersection and speed towards me driving as close to the curb as he could without jumping it and smashing into my vehicle. No lights or sirens. He caught up to the first police SUV at the top of the hill, and then slowly made a left turn to follow the first SUV. There was no one else out and about.

The next day while driving through Eastern Alberta along the Trans Canada highway, I was passed by a grey GMC suburban with a Red and White “We support Truckers” sign covering the entire back window. The truck had two little Canadian flags waving above the back windows, and I thought to myself they were likely headed to the Winnepeg Trucker’s freedom rally where I was scheduled to speak.

I kept driving overnight, and around dawn I was in western Manitoba. That was when I saw that same grey SUV that passed me parked on a dirt road that intersected with the highway. As the SUV was facing the highway I slowed right down to about 60 kilometers an hour (40mph) and I looked in their front windshield. I saw two “Jacked up” caucasian men with identical crew cuts, grey t-shirts and sunglasses. (“Jacked up” refers to the unnatural distribution of muscle that comes from taking steroids or substances similar to steroids. For a visual comparison look at Bruce Lee’s muscle distribution vs. Arnold Schwartzeneger. The medical consequence of hormone enhanced muscles is that as soon as the daily weightlifting ends, the “big” muscles quickly turn into fat, leaving most men who were “Jacked” when they were younger, potbellied, obese and hypertensive as soon as an injury interrupts their weightlifting routine.)

As soon as I passed these two suspicious individuals, I saw their SUV create a cloud of dust on the dirt road as I watched them in the sideview mirror. Just in case those agents or their supervisor are reading this, accelerating on a dirt road is much faster if you don’t spin the tires and switch into 4wd first. Once they got onto the highway, they managed to accelerate much faster, and caught up to me quite rapidly. However, just catching up didn’t seem to be enough. They kept approaching fast, only slowing down suddenly once they were within feet of my back bumper averting a collision. They fell back and charged forward a couple times before tailgating for a while. The passing lane was empty the entire time. (For another example of emotional driving befitting of herd animals please read the footnote at the bottom.) They continued tailgating until even I got bored of watching them, then they suddenly went into the passing lane and started to pass quite quickly. I stared intently out my side window to get a side view of their faces as they passed.

Both individuals hid behind the B pillar between the front and back doors. For the driver, he had what was probably a very uncomfortable stretch slouching himself down into the footwell, just to keep a hold of the steering wheel while hiding his face.

As soon as they passed, I pulled in behind them and drove close enough to take down their license plate number. They had British Columbia license plates (the west most province on the coast). At the next town with WiFi, I stopped and messaged the license plate and description to the attendees and organizers of the Winnipeg trucker’s rally. The grey “We Support Truckers” SUV never showed up.

Who takes the time to drive 1200-1500 miles, from British Columbia to Manitoba, paints “We support truckers” across their back window, spends hours each day at the gym jacked up on “supplements” (and maybe even on steroids) then DOESN’T go to the Winnepeg freedom rally? Was it just because they were “Spotted”?

cowards and a total waste of tax $$$.

(More police and intelligence service stories to follow, along with a very suspicious break in and theft on February 13th, 2025)