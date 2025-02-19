Turning good people bad and other Undercover games
People who were closely following the trial of the Coutts 4 that I mentioned in
would be familiar with the “Honeytrap” undercover officers who were used to entrap the Coutts men on allegations of a conspiracy to murder police officers1.
Legal Backgound:
Less than a decade prior, the Canadian Federal Police (RCMP) failed in their “undercover” case of “Terrorism” charges against a mentally challenged British Columbia couple who could not follow instructions to make a pressure cooker bomb, and so had to have the “special” undercover RCMP agent(s) make ones for them.
Despite this total failure, the RCMP doggedly (or perhaps bullheadedly) tried entrapment again with the next societal “Hot Button” issue:
Men standing up against forced medical experimentation. While the female undercover agents were unable to get their desired conviction of “Conspiracy to murder” in court, the legal system came to save the day by wearing down their targets with 700 days in jail and exorbitant legal fees. The Coutts 4 eventually caved and took plea deals, giving the Crown convictions and a “win”.
Perhaps the biggest betrayal was by the Freedom lawyers who plied every social manipulation imaginable, from being “Faithful Christians” to racial pride to fundraise and justify the retainers taken out of the pockets of men risking their lives to protect human rights. What should have been a pro bono human rights case, an easy win under international and Canadian human rights law, turned into what can only be described as Freedom lawyers deliberately trying to lose.
I’ve said consistently since 2022, Any “freedom lawyer” asking for money is PLANNING to lose. The laws both nationally and internationally are so clear that a grade schooler could win decisively in court.
A win based on the Canadian Human Rights Act, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights or both would be lead to the biggest settlement in Canadian history.
What lawyer wouldn’t want even 1% of a billion dollar settlement?
Only 1 Canadian Lawyer, Lucien Khodeir, fought a federal case pro bono on a human rights argument.
His Case was quashed by Judicial Notice by Justice Grammond of Canadian Federal Court.
The result of people’s “Faith” in lawyers were “plea deals”.
To give people an idea of how completely the court system can be dismantled by revealing the secret language consider this:
NEVER PLEAD IN COURT.
If you are INNOCENT, state “I AM INNOCENT”.
If you PLEAD innocent you are asking the court if you are innocent.
Plea = asking in a supplicant and begging manner.
An innocent man will never cave and PLEAD when intimidated by Sheriffs or another man standing over him in a Black Robe.
IF YOU PLEAD TO A JUDGE, YOU GIVE HIM THE RIGHT TO JUDGE YOU GUILTY, EVEN IF YOU ARE INNOCENT. (Because you are asking him if you are innocent)
Secret Agent Stories from the Freedom Movement in Canada
Not long after the Coutts entrapment operation for “conspiracy to murder” resulted in arrests of 4 members of the Coutts blockade, I was asked to lend my support to an armed standoff at the Edmonton legislature planned by prominent members of the freedom community. Concerning to me was the involvement of a couple of people whom I had never seen before in the freedom movement. They were introduced to me as reliable and “trustworthy patriots” in Canada’s armed forces.
There was one individual was supposedly “Trustworthy” because he was selling “body armor” to people in the freedom movement even if they didn’t have a license to own body armor.
FYI you can make your own “body armor” custom molded to your torso that is lighter an better than any commercial product using layers of paper and rice glue.
The “story” I was given was that there was 5000 active and former members of the Canadian armed forces, who would form a human chain of “tough guys” to blockade the Edmonton legislature, where politicians had been enforcing
vaccinehuman experimentation mandates. They wanted me to speak at the event.
As back up for these “5000 brave men” in uniform there would be other freedom fighters hiding in horse trailers parked nearby armed with rifles and ready to go if police tried to get violent with the blockade as RCMP did previously in Ottawa.
Around that time, the leader of the opposition in Alberta - Rachel Notley threatened door to door vaccination “enforcement”.
The reaction of many Albertans to this threat by a former Premier was “Over my dead body”.
When I spoke at the Church of Pastor Art Pawloski that summer, I offered his congregation a safer alternative than firearms for defending their bodies and homes against
vaccinationmedical experimentation enforcement teams.
I told them greeting unwanted visitors with a shower or spray down of rubbing alcohol would be a much safer alternative to answering the door with a “threat” of self defense by firearm. (If the vaccination enforcement team is wearing heavy layers of sweaty body armor, rubbing alcohol is all the more effective prevention against both bacteria and discharges of gunpowder.)
Pastor Pawloski, being the “Lion” that he claims he is, quickly2 changed my story over the next year claiming that I told his congregation to hang politicians and that he had to “pull me off the stage”.
Perhaps it was difficult for Pawloski to understand the Emergency Room doctor’s view, or he deliberately fabricated a different story for other reasons.3
Hanging = Deadly
Firearm = Deadly
Burns = NOT deadly!!!
(It’s an easy multiple choice answer for ER doctors)
Saving lives with hand sanitizer was such a good idea that I did a public speech on the same topic in downtown Vancouver later that year. Unvaccinated people who were frustrated at mandates, were ready to use violence to defend themselves against medical experimentation, and I urged people to rethink their approach to self defense against officers carrying firearms.
I told the “freedom leaders” at my dining table that a standoff was a bad idea. There was no public support for such an event, especially when most people were still in a frenzy of fear about the Coronavirus.
I offered the group a much better alternative. I suggested a freedom festival in the park in front of the Edmonton Legislature.
Something along the lines of a rodeo, with events like a reenactment of the RCMP in Ottawa trampling people with horses.
The people I suspected of being undercover agents quickly turned cold to my idea. A safe and effective message was met with a surprising amount of resistance, and the Freedom Festival in the park never happened. The “undercover” agents kept pushing for a standoff, while the majority got the message and had the sense to say no, it wasn’t the right time.
Special Operation #2?
(Being Followed 1500 miles)
Sometime after the 2022 Freedom Festival that never happened, I was invited to speak at the Fall Freedom Rally in Winnipeg that was supposed to be the follow up to the Canadian Trucker’s Convoy from February that year.
I set out for the event late in the evening from Vancouver. I planned to make the 1500 mile drive over 2 nights and 1 day. The first signs of police activity happened around 3am on the first night while I was stopped for a coffee break in Creston BC. I was standing in the parking lot of the 7-11 for about 8 minutes using the wifi, when a police SUV did a very slow drive by. Creston is a very small town, and at 3 am on a weekday it was deserted. (I later found out that the Signal instant messenger I used was run by secret services to track and monitor “targets”.) After watching the police SUV go by and on up the road, I went back to sending texts, when I suddenly heard the sound of tires squealing. I looked up and saw another police SUV run the red light at the intersection and speed towards me driving as close to the curb as he could without jumping it and smashing into my vehicle. No lights or sirens. He caught up to the first police SUV at the top of the hill, and then slowly made a left turn to follow the first SUV. There was no one else out and about.
The next day while driving through Eastern Alberta along the Trans Canada highway, I was passed by a grey GMC suburban with a Red and White “We support Truckers” sign covering the entire back window. The truck had two little Canadian flags waving above the back windows, and I thought to myself they were likely headed to the Winnepeg Trucker’s freedom rally where I was scheduled to speak.
I kept driving overnight, and around dawn I was in western Manitoba. That was when I saw that same grey SUV that passed me parked on a dirt road that intersected with the highway. As the SUV was facing the highway I slowed right down to about 60 kilometers an hour (40mph) and I looked in their front windshield. I saw two “Jacked up” caucasian men with identical crew cuts, grey t-shirts and sunglasses. (“Jacked up” refers to the unnatural distribution of muscle that comes from taking steroids or substances similar to steroids. For a visual comparison look at Bruce Lee’s muscle distribution vs. Arnold Schwartzeneger. The medical consequence of hormone enhanced muscles is that as soon as the daily weightlifting ends, the “big” muscles quickly turn into fat, leaving most men who were “Jacked” when they were younger, potbellied, obese and hypertensive as soon as an injury interrupts their weightlifting routine.)
As soon as I passed these two suspicious individuals, I saw their SUV create a cloud of dust on the dirt road as I watched them in the sideview mirror. Just in case those agents or their supervisor are reading this, accelerating on a dirt road is much faster if you don’t spin the tires and switch into 4wd first. Once they got onto the highway, they managed to accelerate much faster, and caught up to me quite rapidly. However, just catching up didn’t seem to be enough. They kept approaching fast, only slowing down suddenly once they were within feet of my back bumper averting a collision. They fell back and charged forward a couple times before tailgating for a while. The passing lane was empty the entire time. (For another example of emotional driving befitting of herd animals please read the footnote at the bottom.6) They continued tailgating until even I got bored of watching them, then they suddenly went into the passing lane and started to pass quite quickly. I stared intently out my side window to get a side view of their faces as they passed.
Both individuals hid behind the B pillar between the front and back doors. For the driver, he had what was probably a very uncomfortable stretch slouching himself down into the footwell, just to keep a hold of the steering wheel while hiding his face.
As soon as they passed, I pulled in behind them and drove close enough to take down their license plate number. They had British Columbia license plates (the west most province on the coast). At the next town with WiFi, I stopped and messaged the license plate and description to the attendees and organizers of the Winnipeg trucker’s rally. The grey “We Support Truckers” SUV never showed up.
Who takes the time to drive 1200-1500 miles, from British Columbia to Manitoba, paints “We support truckers” across their back window, spends hours each day at the gym jacked up on “supplements” (and maybe even on steroids) then DOESN’T go to the Winnepeg freedom rally? Was it just because they were “Spotted”?
cowards and a total waste of tax $$$.
(More police and intelligence service stories to follow, along with a very suspicious break in and theft on February 13th, 2025)
Pastor Arthur Pawloski proudly proclaims of himself and his followers @ 1hr 10min 50sec “We are a bunch of Lions, We are a pride of Lions”. Before going on to claim I called for the hanging of politicians.
The truth about Pastor Pawloski’s association with the pedophilia / extortion business is reveled in his own words here:
https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/135811725/the-deep-dive-on-arthur-pawloski
https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/156332318/during-the-world-famous-freedom-demonstration-in-ottawa-another-incident-happened-where-royal-canadian-mounted-police-rcmp-officers-were-directed-to-trample-on-elderly-and-disabled-protesters-with-their-ton-horses-if-you-can-still-find-a-video-of-the-incident-the-horse-is-trying-not-to-trample-on-people-but-the-rcmp-officer-forces-the-horse-to-do-so-by-pulling-the-reigns-hard-to-the-left
A number of years ago I was working in Fairview Alberta, the same town where Jordan Peterson grew up (the famous psychologist whose spectacular collapse of morality happened over the mRNA human experiment when he told followers to “get the damned (poisonous) vaccine”. The telltale signs of guilt in Dr. Jordan Peterson during that interview are revealed in the article below.)
In Fairview one night, I was called into the hospital for a pneumonia patient in her late 50’s. Earlier that evening she wanted to try her best to stay off a ventilator by coughing up as much phlegm as possible. Nurses helped her with chest physiotherapy (thumping on the chest) to loosen up phlegm to help clear her lungs. However, as much as she coughed up, she had tired out by late evening and needed a ventilator. I drove from the hotel by the side of the highway, 1 minute into town where the speed limit went from 80 km/ hr (50mph) to 40 km/hr (25mph). I had slowed down to about 30 mph when an oncoming SUV suddenly did a U-Turn and turned on its flashing lights, it was police. I slowed down to a stop, leaned head and shoulders out the window showing my doctor’s scrubs, and I yelled “I’m a doctor, I’ve been called to the hospital.”
I got back in and slowly started driving to the hospital again. The RCMP SUV sped up rapidly as if in a threat to ram me from behind. Had I not kept accelerating there would have been a collision. To diffuse the situation, I very gradually came to a stop over a 1/2 kilometer with the Police SUV tailgating the entire time.
After I came to a full stop, I leaned my head, shoulders and torso out the window and I yelled again “I’m a doctor going to the hospital”. Over the Police SUV bullhorn speaker the officer yelled “Who are you going to see?”. I simply went back in my vehicle and started driving to the hospital again, thinking to myself “What kind of a madman thinks he has a right to patient names?” I drove through town at 25mph, past 11 at night, with this officer blaring his sirens, honking his horn, revving his engines accelerating and then suddenly slamming the brakes stopping inches from my back bumper over and over again the entire way. Half the town probably woke up. At the hospital there was another truck parked in the ER doctor’s spot, so I double parked beside him. (I later learned it was the patient’s husband) As I waited at the ER doors for the nurse to let me in, the RCMP officer ran up to me and started screaming “You have to tell me the name of your patient DO YOU UNDERSTAND!” I just looked at him. He screamed again, “You have to tell me the name of your patient DO YOU UNDERSTAND!” I continued staring at him like he was out of his mind.
The third time he screamed so loud his voice cracked like a teenager in puberty, “You have to tell me the name of your patient DO YOU UNDERSTAND!” His face was red and his veins bulging. He looked about ready to have hemorrhagic stroke. Probably hearing the commotion outside, the nurse quickly buzzed me in, and I went straight to the Trauma bay to my patient. Watching out of the corner of my eye I saw this 6 foot 2 inch RCMP officer march into the ER, tower over the patient’s husband and start interrogating him. I shut the Trauma bay doors. My patient didn’t need to see her husband bullied by a raging police officer before going on life support.
By the time I had the patient stabilized on a ventilator, both the RCMP officer and husband were gone. Later on when I reflected on why he kept screaming “Do you Understand”, I concluded that the whole point of the officer screaming like a madman was to try and intimidate me into agreeing to understand his “LAW” that he made up that night. It was that I had to tell him the name of my patient. If I had nodded or made any motion of agreement to “Understanding” his “Law” that I had to tell him my patient’s name, I probably would have been beaten up, and arrested for failing to obey an officer. My patient probably would have died, and a Judge would have ruled that I deserved the treatment I got, because I “UNDERSTOOD” the “Law”. I suspect the masonic meaning of “Understand” is to “Stand Under” - not “comprehend” as most of us learn in English.
Another story of RCMP idiocy happened while I was working at Squamish General Hospital Emergency Department on the Coast. One night I had 3 dog bite patients, 2 RCMP officers and a young man. The story was the young man had thrown out all his girlfriends belongings from their apartment during a breakup. She went back to her parents place and called the police saying her ex-boyfriend was depressed. When the police called him at his ex girlfriend’s request he swore at them and threatened the police. The RCMP sent 2 officers and a K-9 Unit to his apartment. After refusing the officers entry into his apartment, the officers kicked down his door and tackled the depressed suspect. The K-9 handler then released her dog.
In order of severity:
the female RCMP officer had the most severe injury with a flap tear through her gastrocnemius muscle down to the soleus muscle in her calf.
the male officer had puncture wounds around his calf and ankle.
the young depressed man had a couple of superficial scratches on his leg, akin to a nibble or a light paw scratch.
Looking at things from the perspective of a dog trained to attack the most aggressive individuals, I can’t say I disagree with the dog’s judgment. Compared to the two officers, the depressed young man presented the lowest threat of violence compared to the other two. He looked melancholy, moved slowly and was unkempt in the way that depressed people sometimes get when they have no concern for “keeping up their appearances”.
The young man was under arrest for resisting officers by telling them to get lost and I never heard whether or not the charges were dropped. I don’t think the dog got any promotion that night, and the handler probably got disciplined for releasing the dog prematurely. However, had the dog not bitten the officers, I suspect the depressed young man would have suffered more severe injuries than dog scratches.
I had my doubts about Art.
This fawning "interview" sealed it.
My first thought upon reading about the Creston incident, and what occurred on the road to The Peg was:
"Dashcam, cell phone cam, GoPro or other body type cam."
"Hands free" recording devices are inexpensive:
Infiltrators record everything as well so might want to "pat 'em down" and/or RECORD THEM, if you're attending or hosting private meetings.
Better yet: Arrange a meet at Tim's or a public parking lot and RECORD the "minutes".
I don't attend rallies or meetings since early '22 when I figured out that the fit smiling undercover guys in black wandering around with cameras were recording jab & Turdeau & Bonnie dissidents and their plates. ("Doh". I was always "incognito". Just in case.)
If you ARE thinking of getting involved in this (pretty useless in the long-run) "protest" stuff though? Try to get everything that's said, and done, on audio & video. (Spare batteries.)
Just in case you need to "prove your innocence."
"Everything you say (and do) can be held against you."
As uncouth potty-mouth Pat and The Coutts 4 know all too well. (Too little too late.)