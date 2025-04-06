On April 4th 2025, Davis and Riina - the Father and Mother of Theo were standing on the sidewalk on East Broadway in Vancouver Canada. Together with Theo’s sisters, one of whom was assaulted by the Vancouver Police Department SWAT team 3 weeks earlier the family were holding a vigil to have Theo returned to the care of his loving family. A small group was gathered to campaign to save Theo from the hands of negligent or abusive foster parents. For her birthday wish, Davis’s eldest daughter wanted her brother returned to the family.

The Vancouver police with no less than 8 officers and 4 vehicles interrupted this sidewalk birthday vigil.

The Police assault starts at 3:37

This man’s conduct warrants particular scrutiny.

(While there may have been worse people that day, such as the commander of the operation, this officer is archetypal of subhuman criminality within policing.)

Starting at 4:36 on the video, watch carefully for the leg motions slightly to the left of the white pants of Riina (Theo’s mother) and her daughter in the orange jacket.

Officer “James” is visibly kicking and / or kneeing Davis while he is on the ground. When he notices someone watching, he suddenly stops kicking. After Davis was beaten and handcuffed, James at 5:26 shoves Davis forward from behind the tree, and then yanks backwards on his handcuffs. This occurs repeatedly with the most violent at 5:33, where Davis is shoved forward and then pulled back by his handcuffs crushing his wrists. Later on, while Davis is laying on the hood of a police car at 6:26, you see James flex and twist the handcuffs at 6:33 - 6:34. Davis screams about his wrists being in pain, and officer James flexes the handcuffs again at 6:40-6:41 causing another scream of pain. At 7:04 you see officer James repeat the flex of his forearms and twist the handcuffs, causing Davis to yell in pain yet again. All the while, officer James appears to be trying to hide his actions pretending to be doing nothing to Davis. In the article subhuman, I give a psychological analysis of another instance of predatory behavior similar to that of officer “James”.

Notable mention goes to the other assaulting officer (Calvin - Asian with arm Tattoos), who is seen throwing Theo’s father to the ground after the female officer twice tried to throw Davis down and failed. (Pay close attention to the dark haired officer’s legs at the beginning of the assault). Calvin is caught on camera throwing at least 1 punch at Davis while he is on the ground partially hidden behind the tree. However, once Davis is cuffed and restrained, Calvin ceases any visible attack on Davis, unlike James who continues to attack when he believes no one is watching.

The Sargent Assaults the Child

At 3:45 the Vancouver Police officer with the rank of Sargent on his shoulder grabs the Eldest daughter of Riina and Davis. This man appears to be the highest ranking officer on this scene, at least until this smiling guy appears.

Why do I think this smiling asian guy is the operation “commander”?

He only shows up once the scene is “safe” from children trying to protect their father.

He does none of the work and avoids getting caught “getting his hands dirty”

To be fair to the Sargent, he might be taking the fall for the rest of his team by assaulting the eldest daughter of Davis and Riina. However, when it comes to holding his subordinates to any modicum of human decency, and de-escalating peacefully by announcing to Davis why they are there, he fails. As far as any legal reason to assault and arrest Davis, the police had none. The only undertaking against Davis from the Swat team assault (Footnote 2), was that he not go to social work associated places.

After the assault and arrest on April 4th, the condition was added that Davis was not to be within 1 Block of Social work offices. There was no restriction prior to arrest.

What is going on behind closed doors?

After being thoroughly embarrassed by Social Workers who filed false report that Theo’s life was in danger, resulting in a Vancouver police SWAT team caught on camera assaulting children sitting happily in a coffee shop, one would think that the police would not attack that same family again for standing on a sidewalk. An officer observing the vigil would suffice. However from the start it appears that the Vancouver Police premeditated a violent attack by bringing in over 8 officers and 4 vehicles to a family event with 3 adults, 1 baby and 3 children.

Was it retaliation? If so at Who? At Theo’s mother for making a 911 call about child neglect to Police? (Over Social Workers not receiving frozen Breast Milk to give to her son) At Theo’s father for making another 911 call a few days later about Child Neglect? (see Footnote 3)



Or is it something worse? (Private Pacts)

Is there an alliance between female cult societies that seem to recruit from hospitality bureaucracies such as healthcare (and maybe even social work) — https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/156759265/blood-sacrifice-cults

Sacrifice Cults in Vancouver Hospital

AND

Governance bureaucracies? e.g. at least one former police chief of the Vancouver Police Department engaged in a likely Masonic practice of aggravated assault: https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/156634100/whats-your-second-story

Masons in the Vancouver Police

Is there a pact between the “Brotherhoods” and “Sisterhoods” of Masonry to show “brotherly love”?

From the outside, it is hard to explain why the Vancouver police department would embarrass itself further on behalf of social workers. Especially after acting on a false social work report from less than a month prior that resulted in abject ridicule of the Vancouver Police Department, I have to wonder if there is a private agreement that higher rank Vancouver police department officers with broken families get “preferential” treatment from social workers as a “reward” for supporting social work misdeeds and crimes. Agreeing to such a pact would be more than degrading, it would be subhuman.

More faces:

*Riina and Davis’s eldest daughter was 10 years old turning 11.