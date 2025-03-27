The following is the video taken by the father of Theo in the coffee shop that got raided. Here’s the video:

This video starts shortly after Theo was grabbed from his father’s arms by a “swat” officer. He used such force that Theos head smashed against the back wall of the cafe. His eldest daughter was also assaulted in the manner I described in https://danielnagase.substack.com/i/159230992/interruption-by-vancouver-police-department-swat-team

The video ends when , the officers took the camera from Theo’s father’s hands by trying to break his fingers. Once they had the camera, they threw it against a wall and once Theo’s father was pinned on the ground, he witnessed an officer stomp on the camera.

Analysis: What does this video show?

Pinned her to a chair while her father was being arrested and I was taken out of the coffee shop.

Developmental Medical Observations:

This week, for 3 days, I observed all of the daughters of Davis and Riina behave normally in a home environment doing chores, learning and playing with each other and other children. This is remarkable as 2 weeks ago they were assaulted, and kidnapped from their mother and father after watching a violent assault on their baby brother and their father by police.

This resilience speaks to the quality of parenting and home schooling of the mother Riina and father Davis.

Any Reason for the Vancouve Police behaviours?

While a swat team might try to make the excuse that they had to assault me and grab me out of my seat to “secure the area” (Because because I might suddenly give medical treatment to the smiling and playful Theo.) Video of Theo prior to the assault inside a coffee shop: https://rumble.com/v6r00le-in-distress-theo-lim-during-the-amber-alert.-can-we-trust-all-doctors-or-mc.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

There is NO TACTICAL reason to attack a 10 year old child trying to take a video. The dragging of Davis’s eldest daughter is ASSAULT on a minor.

The Vancouver Police officer who assaulted Theo by grabbing him from his father’s arms so violently that his head hit the wall is ASSAULT on a Minor. Instead of asking the father to hand his son over in a safe manner, the Vancouver Police Department resorted immediately to VIOLENCE. This adds the crime of reckless child endangerment on top of Assault on a Minor to the Vancouver Police “Swat” team’s crimes.



None of these actions “secure” the coffee shop.

All of these actions cause harm and risk the life of Davis’s son and his daughters.

The only purpose of the Vancouver Police Actions appears to be to create Terror. Under the Canadian Criminal Code this would fall under Common nuisance

180 (1) Every person is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years or is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction who commits a common nuisance and by doing so (a) endangers the lives, safety or health of the public, or (b) causes physical injury to any person.



In a fair country, the social workers involved should additionally be charged with public mischief for filing false report.

Morality and Public Servants:

Attacking a video camera by smashing it on the wall and stomping on it is vandalism and destruction of evidence. The Vancouver Police attempting to destroy property belonging to others with the intent to try and hide their actions shows criminal intent. No matter what excuse might be made about “being called to duty to save a child’s life”, the fact that Vancouver Police attacked a 10 year old trying to document the events, and subsequently tried to destroy the digital recording of the event indicates guilt — knowingly engaging in a criminal act.

While premeditation to criminal acts often involves trying to prevent the collection of evidence as we saw in the article Subhuman, after the fact of knowingly committing a crime, the purpetrator(s) often trying to hide or destroy evidence. This was the case of Dr. Peachell ordering nurses to remove Covid Vaccination from the medical record of a patient about to die.

Preventing documentation of evidence: The Vancouver Police Department officer described in the article Subhuman, tries repeatedly to hide her statements to Theo’s mother by demanding they talk in private. After being frustrated by the insistence of Theo’s mother that her statements be taken on the record, this officer arrests the mother of Theo. Subhuman Daniel Nagase MD · Mar 16 Read full story Once Theo’s mother was confined inside the Vancouver Police Department interrogation room, she reported that the Police threatened her with the following statements: “Theo is going to die.” “You’re not the mother of Theo.” From the social workers, Theo’s family has faced multiple threats of cancelled visitation if they took photos or video of Theo’s condition. For any reasonable outside observer, this appears as if the social workers are attempting to hide their abuse and poor care of Theo by preventing others from collecting evidence. Justice Susan Sangha also appears to try and hide the wrongdoing of both doctors at BC children’s hospital and social workers. When I tried to observe the custody hearings where Theo’s mother and father wanted help to prepare a cross examination of Dr. Mark Chilvers, the Children’s hospital team leader who insisted that Theo not be allowed off the ventilator, Justice Susan Sangha ordered Sherrifs to throw me out of the courtroom. I was not able to observe his testimony. Then later when I was asked to be an expert witness for Theo, Justice Sangha ordered sheriffs to assault me while I was waiting outside the courtroom to hear if I would be allowed to testify. Were it not for another sheriff cancelling the first sheriff’s attempt to jail me for waiting outside a courtroom, I probably would have spent the afternoon in a cell. It was through Justice Susan Sangha that parties hostile to Theo’s well being were protected from having objective evidence collected and published against them as described in the article “Child Neglect”: Child Neglect Daniel Nagase MD · Mar 25 Read full story



Destruction of evidence after a crime by public servants: Attacking a 10 year old child, throwing a camera against the wall, and then stomping it are all consistent with knowingly committing criminal acts while trying to avoid accountability. If what is being done is rightful, there would have been NO NEED TO HIDE FROM THE CAMERAS or smash the camera that captured the events in the coffee shop.



My thought is that no PUBLIC SERVANT has any right to privacy while acting in Public service paid for by the Public. Everything done in the public while being paid for by the public is a matter of public record. Any destruction, or attempted destruction of record must be severely punished, as in the case of the Vancouver Police officer who stomped on the video camera. The punishment should be no lesser than the reckless Assault of a Minor documented in the first video above.