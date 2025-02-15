Then show them this picture (on the back of every US dollar bill):

If the mason is not blinded by “possession”, for example: 12 people “possessing” witness to the mason sacrificing himself in an act that “should not see the light of day” ; showing the above image of a shining Left eye and reciting these words might wake him up.

He with One eye rules over the land of the blind, but the other eye shines light for all to see.

(The masonic “PROOF” is the covered eye in the “Skull and Crossbones” is the Left eye, leaving the darkened right eye to “Rule over the land of the Blind”. The shining eye on the pyramid is a Left eye, probably the one that used to be covered by the pirate patch. The “Pirate” has to cover up the Left eye otherwise it would be shining light everywhere revealing all the “secrets”.)

What should such words mean to a mason?

It should mean that whatever they did or plan to do “Under the cover of Darkness”, that must be “Kept Secret” upon “pain of death”, will be seen by everyone under the light of day — the pyramid shines light for all to see.

So if the mason did not get scared off by the “early retirement” in:

AND

(Or if the mason didn’t bother reading because “ignorance is bliss” and “what you don’t know can kill you”)

Maybe showing them the back of a US dollar bill might make them “See the Light”.

How do I know I solved the 180th degree riddle?

(I don’t know, I never joined the “society”. )

Why 180 degrees and not 360?

Because I didn’t go “Full Circle”. I only went to the opposite, black to white, dark to light, Left to Right. (Supposedly masonry has 360 degrees and being a 30th degree mason is less than 1/10th up the “ladder”)

Why is child abuse so common?

Sometimes I think that these “secret society” riddles are so simple that children literally have to have the light beaten out of them in order to be “taught” to keep secrets as “adults”.

What is the significance of Left eye Right eye?

From a medical perspective: The left eye is connected to the right brain, and the right eye is connected to the left brain. The left brain is commonly thought to have all the logical functions of language, mathematics, and “ordered” processes. The Right brain is commonly thought to have creativity, intuition and more ephemeral (spiritual) functions.



Metaphorically:

Left Brain - Material world

Right Brain - Immaterial World.

Therefore:

Left Brain = Material world = Right eye of the Pirate (Thief - Skull and bones)

Right Brain = Immaterial world = Left eye of the Soul (Spirit - Pyramid eye)

Therefore that which is kept “In the Dark” by material walls in buildings with no windows (e.g. mason lodges and most Canadian Courtrooms) becomes visible under the light of the spirit, that shines for all to see.

Addendum: Where this article came from.

My articles come from simple thought processes like error correction algorithms, mediocre observations through “people watching”, and the basic questions any child asks: “what, why, and how?” Through the simplicity of using these processes, I’ve revealed secrets that some people have lost lives over.

Losing your life or sacrificing the life of another over a “secret” (such as hiding Alberta Health Services Covid Data) is an Error.

An error (miss) in archery is called a “Sin”.

The “Sins” that most often motivate “secrets” to be kept today appear to be pride, greed an fear.

Moving from an age of deception to one of honesty means overcoming these “sins” (spiritual errors).

Think I made a mistake “Interpreting” masonry? Please contact me in public or private on substack!

Addendum #2

Why the Dollar Bill?