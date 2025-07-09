Some time ago I wrote about freedom and why it separates us from animals and robots.

By creating a dividing line between higher beings and lesser ones, acceptance can be fabricated for sacrificing or killing, so long as the individuals are of a “lower species”.

How do they decide if someone is a “Lower Species”?

(And why is this so important?)

To keep order amongst psychopaths or honor amongst thieves, a threat of eternal punishment can be effective. In order to avoid a contravention of “God’s” law against murder, a process to lower individuals to a “lesser species” can provide ample excuse by making the killing of an individual akin to sacrificing an animal or decommissioning a robot.

Take the example of a soldier. When a man becomes a soldier, he gives up the will of his own, in order to obey orders, like a robot obeying commands. In a “Theater of War”, military “Actors” are then sent to kill and be killed. Each has been reduced to an Actor, something less than a man who has a will of his own. Therefore the sin of killing or sending a soldier to his death is excused. It was all just an act and the soldiers who died were not men but actors. With the label of actors, do people become nothing more than the moving images of humans? Followers of a script? Shells without a soul; simply a tool to be used and disposed of?

The language of war seems to imply that this is the case. By Plato’s ancient definition of a soul being that which moves matter, obedient soldiers acting in a theater of war are soulless, like robots do not move on their own and only obey commands. Without a will of their own they become an extension of the wills of those who command them, by acceptance of the acting role of soldier. With the sale of their soul, they become lesser beings, and by definition subhuman. Therefore there is no sin in killing them in an act of war. Soldiers can be good actors or bad actors, but either way as actors they are lesser than those who have their own will.

The 8 Sins and Possession

Signing a contract to give away the free will that is born into every individual appears to be only 1 of the ways a subhuman status can be pinned on someone. The other more sinister means that I’ve observed appears to be through the 7 sins and the 8th sin called fear. What they all have in common is that they can “Occupy” the mind. “Possession” is another term that comes to mind. While popular movies like the “Exorcist”make an exaggerated caricatures of the concept, showing the victim having her mind taken over by a demon, in reality “Possession” is far more common than people realize. Greed, pride, and lust are just a few examples of possessions that can “take over” a person’s mind. The result is people lose the ability to see clearly, and act unreasonable in ways that make them seem “Out of their mind”.

Why do sins make people subhuman? I suspect the theory is that it makes people act like animals, or a being ruled by animal emotions and not reason. Why is reason such a defining factor to be considered human? As I’ve written in previous articles, the dividing line between right and wrong is reason.

Reason can make the difference between right and wrong even for a concept as benign as forgiveness. Used as a gift of another day to right the wrongs of yesterday, forgiveness is “Right”. However, using forgiveness to free the conscience to go on and do wrong again, as an assassin might do after going to “confession” is by any reasoned consideration “Wrong”.

In the eyes of a higher species (or at least for those who think they are by right of wealth or power) any human “Possessed” by any of the 8 sins is subhuman, in the way that an animal is lesser than a human. There is no sin to lie to an animal or deceive it in such a system. Any being that has lost the defining feature of reason that separates man from animal is treated like one - deceived, corralled into designated spaces and sometimes culled, all without divine penalty. Even worshiping an animal, calling oneself a “Lion” or swearing an oath to the symbol of one , can denigrate individuals to the status of subhuman in the eyes of those with greater powers.

The discrepancy I noted within the scientific community during COVID was that the entire medical literature community could have been bought off. In the world there are perhaps only 10,000 journals related to medicine. Of these only the top 200 or so are widely read. To buy off all the worlds medical journals with a million dollars each would only cost 10 billion. For the top 200, 2 million USD each would add about 400 million making the total about 10.4 billion dollars. This totals less than 10% of the wealth of a middling billionaire like Google’s Sergey Brin who is worth about 152 billion. (And we all know who’s side Google was on during Covid-19.

So why were there persistently a few journals left publishing the truth about Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and the actual danger of Covid-19? Mostly these journals were outside the first world and smaller medical journals without a wide international circulation.

Was this one of the criteria I described in “Higher Species”, where by leaving enough truth out there in the open to discover, the powers that be could say they were just separating followers (aka sheep - a subhuman animal) from true men and women who use reason? Is this the line in the sand that excuses divine damnation? That they are culling mankind from having too many “followers”?



What’s on your mind?

If someone were to try and find a person’s weaknesses, I suspect this question would be a very masonic way to go about it. If someone is always occupied with what others think of them, they might be suffering from the “Possession” of pride. Manifestations of such a “Daemon” would be exaggerating or lying about oneself to inflate oneself in the eyes of others.

Greed is another very common “Possession”. “Wanting more” is not limited to money either. Greed can take form of other rewards such as attention, power, and even the desire for “heaven”. As the philosopher Immanuel Kant termed “A Priori”, the preceding motivation determines the morality. Deeds done out of greed for a future reward such as going to “heaven”, lack the a priori morality that a deed done out of the goodness of the heart. Having greed possess the mind can cause people to miss seeing a “Heaven on earth”, or making the ground where they stand a “heaven”.

Fear is perhaps the deadliest sin. Wars commonly amplify the sin of fear, resulting in actions such as shooting children. Seeing through eyes clouded by fear to kill or be killed can blind those “possessed” to the obvious, that a child belonging to someone else is still a daughter or son to a mother and father. “They might be a future terrorist” is a common excuse for those possessed by fear. “Their “tribe” killed one of my countrymen” can be a convenient excuse for those possessed by vengeance / wrath. “God made us the chosen tribe to inherit the “Holy” land!” can indicate a sin of pride. For a clear mind, the Chinese characters for invincibility, 無敵 meaning “No Enemy”, carry the message to think outside the frame of fear and enemies in order to overcome all enemies.

Any or all of the 8 defects of reason, “possessions of the mind”, or “sins” appear to be criteria to designate people as subhuman and less than an individual capable of the faculties of reason that seem to define the status of a higher species. Covid leveraged multiple sins simultaneously. Fears of death, the greed for money, and the pride of self righteousness to coerce others to take a genetic experiment, all pushed many people past the bounds of reason. Whether it was aggression against family members for not “doing their part” or organizations threatening people as street thugs would do “your money or your life”.

On a smaller scale someone asking “What’s on your mind?” may be fishing for any weaknesses or mental “possessions” one might have. Depending on who it is coming from, it maybe for the purposes of using taking advantage of one’s “sin(s)” to deceive.

So if a stranger comes up and asks, “What’s on your mind?” a good answer would be “Nothing”. Or a better answer would be “Why do you ask?”

The good news is, that being subhuman is a choice, just as I described in the article in the footnotes about the Vancouver Police officers who attacked the family of Theo. To overcome robotic obedience, or animalistic sins raises the individual back to human.