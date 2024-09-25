Logical Surprises

The age of Genetic Terrorism
Did it already start with Pfizer's mRNA? Or will it start with Meiji's Replicon?
  
Daniel Nagase MD
26
遺伝子テロの時代
ファイザーのmRNAですでに始まっているのか、それとも明治のレプリコンで始まるのか？
  
Daniel Nagase MD
6
Exosomes, Supervirus and Supercancer
Replicon mRNA vaccines - the beginning of the end?
  
Daniel Nagase MD
49
エクソソーム、スーパーウイルス、スーパー癌
レプリコン mRNA ワクチン - 終わりの始まり?
  
Daniel Nagase MD
日本政府の世界破壊計画
核兵器が悪いと思ったら、1000年も続く核兵器を想像してみて。
  
Daniel Nagase MD
22

August 2024

Japan`s plan to destroy the world
If you thought nuclear weapons were bad, imagine one that lasts 1000 years.
  
Daniel Nagase MD
296
The Difference between Evil and Good
Reason
  
Daniel Nagase MD
92
Emergency Post
My days of sharing knowledge with the world might be numbered.
  
Daniel Nagase MD
67
WWIII
And who's fault is it?
73

July 2024

Elon Musk and AI
Creating GOD (of Memphis TN)
  
Daniel Nagase MD
25
Open Source Genetic Engineering for possibly 7 figures or less.
Follow up to An Actual Expensive but Real Inactivator of Pfizer and Moderna Injections
  
Daniel Nagase MD
22
The DJT assassination attempt.
A very short post. Comments most welcome.
  
Daniel Nagase MD
111
