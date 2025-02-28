About a week ago, I received an email from a patient who was treated negligently in Kelowna, British Columbia. This has been a problem for at least 15 years in the Interior Health Authority, that I am aware of; and it was likely a problem for many years prior to that. In 2010, I discovered the interior health authority electronic medical records system had a VIP flag that would popup on the charts of certain “special” patients. (Is it possible the reason healthcare has been so consistently poor in the Interior Health Region is that anyone who “matters” thinks it’s just fine thanks to their “VIP” flag?)

I was working part time in the semi rural area of Oliver British Columbia at South Okanagan General hospital, when a VIP patient belonging to the chief of the hospital Dr. Peter Entwistle, delayed the care of a critical cardiac patient for approximately 30 minutes. Having only worked in urban ER’s, I had never seen a VIP patient before. Perhaps it was the fact that Oliver General Hospital was a smaller center and not having resources for a “special express room with a VIP doctor on call” meant that VIP’s had to be seen using the regular ER.

This had a sudden and detrimental effect on my other ER patients who suddenly lost their one nurse. The story I overheard was that this VIP was called in as “Urgent” by the hospital chief Dr. Entwistle because the patient had to catch an intercity bus to go to detox. In a semi rural area where nearly everyone has a car or at least access to one, taking the bus is usually for those without a driver’s license or those who’ve had their driver’s licenses revoked perhaps for repeated reckless or impaired driving.

Despite my protests that 3 unstable patients should not be deprived of their 1 nurse, the head nurse of the hospital reassigned the lone ER nurse to take care of the VIP first. After the ER nurse returned about 1/2 an hour later, she notified me about an unusual monitor tracing. It turned out to be a STEMI, a serious type of heart attack that she stumbled upon Though the patient did not die, a half hour delay in emergency treatment of a STEMI can result in increased loss of heart tissue (the heart attack becoming bigger than it would have been had it been caught earlier). This leads to the patient having higher chances of dying 3 years, 5 years and 10 years later from heart failure.

My reaction to this critical incident was to try and have the local hospital institute a new policy for ER patients to take priority over VIP patients without critical illness. The response of Dr. Peter Entwistle and the entire senior administration of the Interior Health Authority was character assassination and slander.

Given that no one, from the nurses all the way up to the medical director of the Interior Health Authority - Dr. Johnathan Slater - voiced that anything was wrong with the VIP system, and their continuous attempts to change of subject to how my complaint was disruptive, I gave my 6 weeks notice that I’d no longer be accepting shifts at their understaffed ER. I quit.

Hospital Vengeance Culture raises its head:

I happily continued working in the city until I heard through administrator colleagues that derogatory emails were being circulated about me by senior administrators at Interior Health Authority to Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

After a freedom of information request forced the release of emails, I saw references to me as an April Fool’s joke, someone who needed to go back into training to learn how things are done - perhaps referring to their idea that a VIP’s (no matter how menial their demand) always overrule ER patients, as something that I failed to learn in “school”.

This all culminated in a defamation lawsuit where both the British Columbia Supreme Court and the British Columbia Court of Appeals agreed that the defamatory emails against me could not be brought into court because they were “protected speech”. Contents of a medical record in British Columbia Law, cannot be used as evidence of a crime as “Protected Speech”. 3 Supreme Court Judges and 3 in the British Columbia Court of Appeals all agreed that administrators circulating derogatory emails were a part of a “medical record” even though these emails had no patient referenced nor were in any patient’s chart.

In 45 pages of “judgment” over 2 court cases, the judges managed to avoid mentioning once the most important issue, a VIP patient nearly causing the death of an ER patient. The Judiciary stood for protecting the current establishment not rights. Morality appears to play no role.

Why are Judges so intent on continuing to hide the VIP system?

Perhaps the judiciary is a beneficiary to special VIP medical status as well?

The Big Picture

To understand how big and deadly a problem VIP’s will soon face, people need insight into the prevalence of Vengeance culture in Canadian Public Hospitals. My experience above is just one, where no one actually died. Nevertheless years later, the senior doctor administrators at Interior Health Authority still could not get over seeking revenge against me for almost exposing their sacred VIP system. I found out the slander behind my back continued, even 5 years after the fact. What kind of people are these administrator “doctors”? Psychopaths?

In 2021, for saving 3 lives with ivermectin in Rimbey Alberta, the “medical director” Dr. Jennifer Bestard brought retribution even faster. I lost my job the next day. The defamation spread even faster as well. Within months I lost 2 medical licenses. While many may soothe themselves that it was just the hysteria of covid, it was not. Ivermectin still had not been banned when I gave it, and there’s no provincial policy that doctors who save their patients from near certain death in the ICU must be fired immediately. For Dr. Jennifer Bestard, and the staff of Rimbey hospital, this was “their” hospital culture.

The road of vengeance doesn’t just stop at cancel culture, as medical records proved, it goes all the way to documented murder and attempted murder. The triggers for “vengeance” mentality in these cases are anyone’s guess. Could it be as trifling as indignation at the patients “Not Being Vaccinated”? Or as diabolical as making sure no unvaccinated patients survive to show the mRNA experiment’s inefficacy? Or is it a form of sharing the “misery”, making sure the “unvaccinated” don’t live happy after avoiding the jab. (e.g. “If I had to suffer everyone should”)

Sometimes, as it appears in the case of Baby Theo, there is prejudice and hatred of the other as if they were an “Amalekite”. After reviewing over 1000 pages of Baby Theo’s chart, the overall impression I received is that much of the prejudice against him was over his family being devoutly 7th day Adventist Christian, and his unknown genetic syndrome causing facial and limb abnormalities. Medical culture, as I have witnessed across 2 Canadian provinces inside public health care, has a dark and vicious side that few ever get to see until they become a victim.

Why are VIP’s and Vengeance so important now?

Because an increasing number of licensed doctors have lost sons, daughters, nieces, nephews and even spouses to illness and death after the mRNA vaccine. Hiding the fact that the human mRNA experiments are dangerous and deadly is untenable, no matter how much “soldiers on the ground” try to suppress collection of evidence. (For example in a previous article, I briefly mentioned a situation where a Canadian municipal police department, the Vancouver Police, called off an ambulance sent to assess myocarditis in a child at a public facility. I really wonder how long these vaccine proponents think they can get away with hiding side effects.)

Nearly everyone, especially Fire Department, Ambulance and doctors have seen so many side effects that none in their right mind can say the experiment was “safe”. Early warnings about critical dangers from the mRNA injections were ignored, even though doctors should have been the first to see the proofs of harm in their practice, anecdotally and in the literature. One can only imagine the guilt and anger many harbor for advising loved ones and family to take the experiment. Did they consider the consequences? As doctors they should have all known enough genetics to be aware of DNA damage. Did no one discuss what if the new injection causes cancer?

What is an embarrassment for medicine, is guilt for any doctor who pushed the experiment. Cancers accumulate by the day and so do the deaths pushing subconscious knowledge of the mRNA vaccine’s deadly nature into the conscious, even in those who adamantly denied any problems with mRNA. Any doctor who watched their loved ones suffer or die after the mRNA can only live in denial for so long before confronting reality.

What happens when reality strikes?

It depends on how much pressure the individual is under. Grief from sickness or loss of a child or loved one can generate a dangerous foundation. Combined with societal skepticism of everything that doctors say, doctors will find their words are believed less and less, adding pressure. The loss of credibility, no one believing excuses like “they had no choice”, added to the losses or the suffering of loved ones, creates a situation where people can suddenly flip. (We already saw doctors “flip” during covid, to the point of murder, as Dr. Peachell of Trail British Columbia documented in the medical record (footnote #4); and deadly “flippant care” from an ER doctor taking a conscious, talking unvaccinated patient and puts him on a ventilator where he died 5 days later (Footnote 6). This was over a year after the Emergency room literature showed conclusively ventilators increased deaths.)

Who will be targeted?

In Canada, the “Rage” against the unvaccinated has pretty much burnt itself out inside hospitals. What remains to be seen is whether doctors, nurses and staff at hospitals who are now burdened with guilt, illness and anger of the vaccine experiment will start flipping out against patients - but not just any patient, the VIP ones.

WHY VIP PATIENTS?

I do not know how exactly people become “Vip” patients in Canada. However, from my observations of the semi rural communities in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, VIP appears to be for hospital executives, important community leaders, such as CEO’s of large local employers, special members of government (provincial ministers and local mayors I’d imagine), and extended relatives. Being a VIP therefore means that the person likely had some hand in Company vaccine mandates, community vaccine mandates or healthcare vaccine mandates.

Do VIP PATIENTS now know why a nurse with chronic fatigue after the vaccine, or a daughter who has been always in hospital since the vaccine, might intentionally make a lethal mistake in medications as soon as she sees the VIP flag on a chart?

Do VIP patients now know why a doctor might choose the least effective of 3 medications while a VIP is unconscious in the ICU? (Or do something worse - like pull the plug?)

Do VIP’s understand how easy it is for an orderly to contaminate an IV set destined for a VIP room with just a needletip smear of contents from a used bedpan? (This is what I suspect happened to Dr. Gary Davidson )

Other types of VIP’s

During my years of work, I noticed that certain higher level Federal employees and the RCMP, while not blatantly having a VIP flag attached to their chart, come with different health insurance plans within the public “free health care” system. It was noticeable because when the free upgrades to private rooms were not available, I’d sometimes hear nurses discuss opening up an entire unused ward to use 1 room meant for 4, as a “private” because that’s what the patient’s extended health benefits required.

Before trying to fabricate a sense of security over RCMP or Federal Employee not “Officially” being a VIP, consider this. Since there has been no prosecution of video proven crimes while in uniform, all of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police look immoral as supporters to the aggravated assaults in Ottawa, and vandalism with threats of firearm violence in Alberta. Punishing demonstrators trying to protect human rights for everyone is just the latest grievance that most Canadians have against the RCMP, who never seem to have the time or resources to investigate political crimes from high office; but seem to have endless resources and time to follow and intimidate ordinary people for arrest.

(Federal employees and politicians, particularly those working in Ottawa, who are far isolated from the real world in Canada, can put themselves in the same boat as the RCMP, especially within the eyes of healthcare workers.)

The Conclusion (for VIP’s)

Just as many people who stood firm against taking the medical mRNA experiment have feared setting foot in a hospital out of a fear of deadly retaliation over the past 4 years, the tides have now turned.

Those who have stood with the most confidence that the public healthcare system will treat them with favor, because their status as Judge, VIP, or Special Officer stands proudly on their medical chart, may now be the ones with the most fear inside the “Free for All” but only good for “Us” healthcare system that Canada suffers.

WHEN MORALITY COLLAPSES AT THE TOP, MORALITY EVENTUALLY COLLAPSES AT THE BOTTOM.

Privy council, Senior Ministers and especially Judges take note: Proven by my hand and court case fought out of my own pocket, 10 years ago and again in 2023. THE JUDICIARY IS IMMORAL When the head turns foul, so do the feet. Look forward to the police acting immorally on their own. Judges are as fair game as anyone, once law enforcement loses morality. Immorality at the top causes immorality at the bottom. Privy council take notice: Canadian “Special Agents” receiving “Early Retirements” (into the grave) have suffered falling morality this for a while, some choosing suicide over a retirement “debriefing”. When morality is so low that suicides occur, many individuals opt for a more heroic exit taking out as much of the source of immorality as they can before death.

In Hospitals, immorality of senior administration has already seeped into many if not a majority of doctors. (Footnotes 4, 5, 6, and 8 for a small sample) immorality has likely spread all the way through nursing and hospital support staff. (See Footnote #11 for the likely blood poisoning of Dr. Gary Davidson by non physician hospital staff) “Hospital Morale” improvement campaigns like posters and flags have low probability of success. Administration credibility after vaccine mandates is near zero. Obedience of hospital staff is by fear alone. Those ruled by fear most often wait until a back is turned before attacking.



What are your thoughts of the situation as it stands or will soon be in many places in Canada?

